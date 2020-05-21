I am neutral on the stock because the company faces multiple headwinds in 2020, which can keep blowing in 2021.

The Maine Bureau of Insurance has directed the company to create additional statutory reserves for its long-term care book.

On May 19, 2020, Unum Group (UNM) filed a prospectus supplement for a potential issue of senior notes due 2025. It comes as no surprise – COVID-19, high unemployment rate, low-interest rates, and regulatory issues have compelled the company to raise funds.

On May 14, 2020, I had tweeted, based on my update in the Lead-Lag Report, that insurance companies are getting so negatively impacted by low-interest rates that some life insurers have begun turning down business.

What I said holds good for all insurance companies. Though UNM has a robust balance sheet, it faces severe headwinds this year caused by COVID-19 that have clouded its business outlook. I am neutral on the stock and here are the reasons why.

1. The Covid-19 Impact On UNM’s Business

The pandemic has brought uncertain times upon the company. As of today, it cannot estimate the duration and impact of COVID-19 disruption. States have started reopening – without coordination – and if that results in a spike in the number of infected cases or the emergence of a new virus strain – it will add on to the uncertainty.

UNM has stated in its senior notes prospectus that the uncertainty, along with rising unemployment levels and a falling economy, can delay collections of its premiums from both group and individual customers and put stress on its liquidity. If the company resorts to force-collecting premiums, its brand value will suffer.

Plus, any increase in COVID-19-related short-term disability claims can further mess up the already stressed liquidity.

Another issue worrying the management is that even though the company has substantial investments to fall back on, any adverse impact in the investment market can hit liquidation plans. These events and situations have yet to play out and must be tracked by investors.

2. The Maine Bureau Of Insurance Issue

The Maine Bureau of Insurance has directed the company to create additional statutory reserves for its long-term care book. UNM has agreed to establish additional reserves of $1.2 billion over 7 years. For 2020, the company will establish $200–250 million of such reserves by adjusting cash flows.

3. The Downgrades

On April 16, 2020, Fitch downgraded UNM’s financial strength ratings on its domestic insurance subsidiaries. Fitch even downgraded its rating on the company’s senior debt obligations because of ongoing concerns. The company was placed on Fitch’s negative outlook list.

Recently, on May 4, 2020, Moody’s joined the bandwagon and downgraded UNM’s financial strength and issuer credit ratings based on concerns around the company’s future funding requirements. Moody’s also placed the company on negative outlook because of the impact that COVID-19 could have on its financials.

Any further downgrades from here on will impact the company’s relationship with distributors, increase the cost of capital, and impact its ability to raise additional capital.

4. Impact Of Low-Interest Rates

The economy is in a tailspin and the Fed has chopped interest rates and promised to do more if the situation demands it. If the disruption extends for a long period, low-interest rates will sustain and negatively impact UNM’s investment income and the discount rates. A low-interest regime will pressurize UNM’s hedging options, operating profits, and cash flows.

5. Other Risk Factors

In its Q1 2020 earnings call, UNM’s management team reported a 15% quarterly decline in sales year-over-year even though the disruption hit home in March. We also know that business (for all companies) was down during April, and is going the same way in May. June has yet to play out, but there’s a lot of pessimism. We can safely say that Q2 2020 will be extremely challenging for UNM.

The company also will recognize losses of $40 million on account of loss on investments in partnerships in Q2 2020. It estimates that its investments will be impaired by $85 million in 2020. The management team is also of the opinion that because it is hard to engage with decision-makers, sales could take a further hit. Increased mortality rate would be another negative for UNM’s Group Life segment.

UMB has $2,914 million in long-term debt and $399.8 million in short-term debt as of March 2020. The company is raising money by issuing senior notes to fulfill its general corporate and working capital purposes. So, the debt is going to remain static. Though it is not a risk factor, debt-related developments need to be watched in this atmosphere of uncertainty.

Summing Up

It’s going to be one hell of a year for UNM – literally. Falling sales, low-interest rates, declining market value of investments, rising risks, downgrades, and compliance issues – all these will merge to scalp the company.

Sure, the company can be as flexible and agile as they want, but the events are so overwhelming that no company can operate smoothly in these times unless it is favored by the disruption. Though UNM has low exposure to high-risk sectors such as retail, oil and gas, and restaurants, it still cannot forecast what’s in store.

I am neutral on the stock because of the headwinds it faces in 2020, and maybe even in 2021. It’s a stock to avoid for now. That said, UNM has a robust business model and strong financials. Investors should track the stock through these bad times and jump in when the coast is clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.