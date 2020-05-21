Taken together, the consolidated Pfizer after the split will focus on its global biopharmaceutical group, which could offer a potentially appealing dividend growth stock for investors.

Conversely, Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group has experienced solid growth over the last few years, thanks in part to their solid oncology, vaccine, and internal medicine division.

Pfizer is planning to merge its Upjohn business with Mylan, which faces challenges due to competition for one of its key products and restrictions to the Chinese generic drug market.

Pfizer (PFE) is a major international pharmaceutical company that is currently in the process of transitioning its core business. In the late 2000s, Pfizer made numerous acquisitions, which have resulted in the company experiencing multiple restructuring costs, cutting their dividend in 2008, and experiencing relatively low increases in key financial metrics over the last decade. However, the company's current strategy to split off its generic Upjohn business and focus on its key biopharmaceutical group represents an opportunity for Pfizer to provide some strong growth going forward. This new consolidated Pfizer following the split-off will allow the company to continue to grow its biopharmaceutical group and could potentially offer a strong dividend growth stock for investors.

Finances

One of the first things that stand out with Pfizer is the variability of their finances over the last decade. From 2010 to 2015, Pfizer's revenue and gross profit decreased by about 25% which was partly driven by restructuring within the company. From 2016 to the end of 2019, Pfizer has experienced little change in revenue, gross profit, and gross profit margin, with this time period experiencing both a growth in the biopharmaceutical division and a decline in the Upjohn generic division (more on this below). However, EPS has shown strong growth since 2010, with adjusted EPS growing by over 12% annually.

(Revenue & Income in millions) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $67,057.00 $61,035.00 $54,657.00 $51,584.00 $49,605.00 $48,851.00 $52,824.00 $52,546.00 $53,647.00 $51,750.00 Gross Profit $51,972.00 $48,535.00 $44,836.00 $41,998.00 $40,028.00 $39,203.00 $40,495.00 $42,327.00 $42,399.00 $40,522.00 Gross Profit Margin % 77.50% 79.52% 82.03% 81.42% 80.69% 80.25% 76.66% 80.55% 79.03% 78.30% Net Income $10,009.00 $22,003.00 $14,570.00 $22,003.00 $9,168.00 $6,960.00 $7,215.00 $21,308.00 $11,153.00 $16,273.00 Net Income Margin % 14.93% 36.05% 26.66% 42.65% 18.48% 14.25% 13.66% 40.55% 20.79% 31.45% Long Term Debt $38,410.00 $34,931.00 $30,462.00 $31,036.00 $28,818.00 $31,514.00 $31,398.00 $33,538.00 $32,909.00 $35,955.00 Adjusted EPS $2.31 $2.18 $2.10 $2.22 2.26 2.2 2.4 2.65 2.92 2.95

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, and 2019 10-K.

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that Pfizer is at a reasonable valuation. Pfizer is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 13.9x as of Friday, May 15th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that Pfizer's PE ratio has been higher 33.3% of the opening market days over the last decade and 50% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. At first glance, Pfizer appears to be struggling to show consistent top line growth over the last decade, though the company has still managed meaningful EPS growth and is still at a reasonable, if not somewhat higher, valuation.

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, and 2019 10-K.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand the growth prospects of Pfizer, let's take a look at the company's core businesses. As of 2019, the three core businesses included:

1) Biopharmaceuticals Group: Developing new therapeutic products.

2) Upjohn: Globally recognized generic therapeutic manufacturer.

3) Consumer Healthcare: Over-the-counter medicines (now combined with GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer healthcare business).

Looking at the three different divisions within Pfizer, we can see that the biopharmaceutical group has been steadily growing in revenue over the last two years. This is in contrast to Upjohn, which has seen steady decline in revenue since 2017 in part due to competition with generics in the United States (more on this later). Consumer Healthcare division provided fairly consistent revenue during this time period when accounting for the joint merger with GSK. Taken together, Pfizer's revenue has depended significantly on the growth of the biopharmaceutical group over the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2017 10-K, and 2019 10-K.

Biopharmaceuticals Group

Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group focuses on developing therapies in the following areas:

1) Internal Medicine

2) Oncology

3) Hospital

4) Vaccines

5) Inflammation & Immunology

6) Rare Disease

It is also worth noting that the biopharmaceutical group is also expected to keep the biosimilar division of Pfizer following the anticipated merge of Upjohn with Mylan (MYL) (more on this below). With the exception of the newer hospital division, the divisions of the biopharmaceutical group have generally grown over the last few years. What's interesting here is the phenomenal growth of the oncology division over the last five years. This is in contrast to other pharmaceutical companies, wherein my previous articles we saw that AbbVie (ABBV) had the strongest growth in inflammation/immunology and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had moderate growth in both inflammation/immunology and oncology. It's also worth noting the vaccine division is in a promising position to continue to expand, with recent work focusing on developing a vaccine for the current healthcare crisis. Taken together, we can see that Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group has shown niche and strong sales growth over the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K, and 2019 10-K.

The biopharmaceutical group also has geographically diversified sales across the entire world. Governments across different countries are implanting regulations to control drug prices, with the United States, currently, having some of the most expensive therapeutic prices. In the case of Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group, the sales are about equally split between the United States and the rest of the world. We can also see that Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group is well diversified compared to selected peer companies. This diversification should help secure the biopharmaceutical group's sales from disruption due to any one country's changes in drug price regulations.

Source: Created by author from PFE 2019 10-K, ABBV 2019 10-K, JNJ 2019 10-K, NVS 2019 Annual Report, MRK 2019 10-K, Roche 2019 Financial Report and ANG 2018 10-K.

One of the main challenges that Pfizer faces is that some of their key drugs are losing patent protection over the next few years. Pfizer is expecting that at least six of their therapeutics will lose patent protection over the next five years in the United States, though the patents are typically expected to last longer in the EU and Japan. This loss of patent protection of key products will undoubtedly result in revenue loss to generics/biosimilars and represents a challenge for the company to be able to grow sales during the next few years.

Drug US Basic Patent Expiration Date EU Basic Patent Expiration Date Japan Basic Patent Expiration Date Chantix/Champix 2020 2021 2022 Sutent 2021 2022 2024 Ibrance 2023 2028 2028 Vyndaqel/Vyndamax 2024 2026 2026 Inlyta 2025 2025 2025 Xeljanz 2025 2028 2025

Source: Created by author from PFE 2019 10-K

Although this loss of sales might lead to slower revenue growth for the biopharmaceutical group in the short term, Pfizer still boasts strong growth of a number of their therapeutic products. During Q1 2020, Ibrance, Eliquis, Xeljanz, and Xtandi all had strong revenue growth with the biopharmaceutical group driving the over 10% increase in revenue for this division compared to Q1 2019. Furthermore, Pfizer has a strong pipeline of new therapeutic products in clinical trials or currently being registered. Between the growth of their current brands and the steady development of their drug pipeline, Pfizer could be in a position to support strong growth going forward.

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2015 10-K, 2016 10-K, 2017 10-K, 2018 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Upjohn

Upjohn is an off-patent and generic medicine business that is currently a part of Pfizer and has a portfolio of 20 globally recognized brands and the generic platform Greenstone. As we can see below, Upjohn has been facing declining sales in the United States following generic competition for its blockbuster drug Lyrica. This has led to the Upjohn segment losing nearly 25% of its revenue over the last two years.

Source: Created by author using data from PFE 2017 10-K, and 2019 10-K.

Upjohn's international sales are also struggling, with recent challenges arising with selling their products in China. According to Pfizer's 2019 10-K, China has implemented drastic cost cutting measures for generics sold in their country, with Upjohn failing to win the bidding process to sell some of their products. This was further exasperated by China awarding most contracts to local companies that cut their prices by up to 96% to obtain access to the Chinese pharmaceutical market. The ability of Upjohn and Mylan to achieve synergies to overcome these revenue challenges will be critical for success of the new joint venture going forward.

Dividend Analysis

Taking a look at Pfizer's dividend plan following the Upjohn spinoff, we can see that Pfizer is well positioned to provide a sustainable dividend. Based on Pfizer's investor call, the new combined Upjohn/Mylan company (named Viatris) is expected to provide at least 25% of their operating cash flow as dividends, with Pfizer planning to pay the remaining portion of the current dividend to their shareholders. We can see below that the consolidated Pfizer is predicted to provide the majority of the dividend payments, with the dividend payout ratio being very reasonable and actually decreasing for Pfizer after the spinoff. The dividend payments and the payout ratios were estimated for the companies based on Pfizer's following guidance:

1) Viatris pays 25% of its anticipated $11.5 billion operating cash flow as a dividend.

2) Pfizer shareholders own 57% of the new merged Upjohn/Mylan company.

3) The consolidated Pfizer meets their $11.5 billion operating cash flow guidance.

4) The combined dividends from both companies equal Pfizer's current dividend (as proposed).

Source: Created by author using data from PFE Investor Call and 2019 10-K.

Furthermore, assuming that Pfizer meets its $2.30 EPS guidance and trades at the current 13.9x PE Ratio after the Upjohn/Mylan merger, the consolidated Pfizer will have a starting dividend yield of around 4%. Finally, Pfizer is anticipating about 6% annual revenue growth over the next few years, which will go a long way to supporting the company's current 6.7% five-year dividend growth rate. Taken together, we can see that Pfizer is in a promising position to provide a sustainable and growing dividend following the Upjohn/Mylan merger.

Other Potential Challenges

One of the prominent challenges that both the biopharmaceutical group and Upjohn faces is maintaining a competitive edge in their respective industry. The therapeutic industry has a great deal of competition, resulting in drug companies living or dying by their ability to drive new products or innovations. In the case of the biopharmaceutical group, the main challenge is that many of their drug divisions have major competition from other companies. The ability of Pfizer to get their therapeutics approved first in the market, expand the indications and become standards of care will be critical for continued growth ahead, especially for their strong oncology, vaccine, and internal medicine division. This has likely motivated the company's decision to spin off Upjohn to focus on its biopharmaceutical group, which could have the potential to move Pfizer towards a more competitive, mobile, and consolidated business.

Upjohn also faces similar challenges going forward, though the sales of generics lack some of the defensibility of their drug discovering pharmaceutical counterparts. Generic companies have significant competition from not only other generic companies but also in many cases the pharmaceutical company that developed the original variant of the drug. This competition is further driven by governments across the world taking steps to contain drug prices, with places like China implementing bidding practices to further drive down price. Furthermore, many therapies are starting to move toward biologicals, with biosimilars being significantly harder to get to market. Finally, Mylan faces lawsuits related to price-fixing and opioid marketing and the merged Upjohn and Mylan company is expected to make a $12 billion payment to Pfizer. Viatris will need to develop a competitive edge in the generic industry in order for the new company to be successful.

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about Pfizer's biopharmaceutical group. The pharmaceutical group has shown steady revenue increases over the last few years, has about 94 drugs a year on average in clinical trials, and is well positioned to have strong growth of a number of their key divisions, including oncology and vaccines. Furthermore, Pfizer's focus on diversifying its revenue stream between the United States and international locations will help insulate the company from major shifts from future drug pricing regulations. Finally, the proposed split of Upjohn will put Pfizer in the position where it can focus on 1) expanding its biopharmaceutical group, 2) paying down debt with the $12 billion payment from the merged company and 3) providing a sustainable and growing dividend.

However, there are challenges that make me less optimistic for the Viatris going forward. The last few years have not been very financially rewarding for Upjohn, with declines from one of their key products leading to drastic decreases in their revenue. Furthermore, Upjohn also faces additional challenges selling some of its products in China, with the Chinese government rejecting Upjohn's bid twice. Finally, merging with Mylan, which faced challenges from the EpiPen scandal and ongoing serious legal litigations, and the higher debt from the payment to Pfizer has me concerned about the extra liabilities the merged companies will have.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. I believe that Pfizer will be in a position to provide promising dividend growth following the merger of Upjohn and Mylan. However, considering some of the challenges Viatris faces, I am going to wait until after the split before I commit to purchasing shares of Pfizer.

Source: Created by author.

