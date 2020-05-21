Anaplan's focus on these capabilities will ensure it evolves as the platform to solve the next-generation of business planning problems.

The future of business planning requires platforms that are connected, with the ability to provide actionable business insights.

Anaplan (PLAN) plays into positive tailwinds that have lifted the valuation of cloud stocks. Sales execution worries have impacted its post IPO momentum. Anaplan’s potential to keep acquiring market share is strong in light of the successes recognized by its partners and its enviable DBNER (122%). Anaplan remains a stock to hold for the long term, given its fast innovation pace to solve problems that have been tough for competitors to tackle.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Market opportunity

Anaplan plays into the cloud-based business planning market worth $17b, according to IDC. Anaplan focuses more on large enterprises. It has a global presence (international revenue stands at 43% of overall). The business planning market will continue to grow due to the rapid adoption of cloud platforms by enterprises across the globe.

Potentials

Anaplan offers planning products to help industries gain efficiency and insights. Anaplan improves the siloed approach to planning, which involves a lot of paper and spreadsheets. Its platform is able to collect data across multiple databases and departments. It then performs analysis and modeling in real-time using its Hyperblock technology that ensures multiple users can perform analysis concurrently.

Anaplan's valuation will boil down to the market's perception of the durability and user experience of its product compared to established players like Oracle (ORCL), Workday (WDAY), and SAP (SAP). There are tons of products out there that are positioning to help enterprises in their planning and analytics.

Anaplan’s business planning solution continued its solid run last quarter. Management highlighted compelling wins and use cases for its offerings. These wins resulted in massive efficiency and cost savings for its customers.

Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of 34% in FY’21. This isn’t far-fetched given the 120%+ DBNER, and expanding TAM driven by the acceleration of digital transformation projects. I also expect margin improvement to be driven by a dwindling down of the low margin professional services business.

As it stands, Anaplan's strong growth momentum, which is reflected in the growing average deal size of its top customers, the wide adoption of its offerings beyond finance, and the strong net retention rate suggest it has a long growth runway.

As a result, I am bullish on the demand for Anaplan’s offerings.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Products

Planning (operational, sales, financial, demand, supply chain, HR, marketing, operations): financial planning represents 60% of Anaplan’s business. Besides finance, Anaplan also has strengths in sales and supply chain planning. Analysts observed strong feedback from partners regarding its supply chain planning business during the last earnings call.

Other capabilities include workforce management for compensation management, succession planning, and workforce capacity planning.

Anaplan's solutions also integrate nicely with third-party platforms like Salesforce (CRM) to provide robust Sales Planning and a Sales Cloud CPQ for complex pricing configuration.

Source: Anaplan

Insights: involves the use of ML and AI for scenario modeling and predictive analytics. Anaplan initially leveraged GCP to build some of these capabilities. It recently acquired Mintingo to improve the depth of its insights platform.

Anaplan’s primary objective with Mintigo is to accelerate its platform by adding Mintigo’s team of engineers to Anaplan’s existing talent and harnessing their AI technology to advance Anaplan’s predictive AI capabilities on their own platform for customers. Anaplan aims to develop an AI-enabled platform and further position itself as a leader in connected planning.

Its pricing page details its ETL (extract, transform, load), extensibility, insights, app hub access, and support options to be derived from its platform. These all point to a solid focus on helping customers derive the most out of Anaplan when installed in use cases that require data aggregation from multiple platforms.

Financials

Anaplan is still in the investing and growth phase of its business lifecycle. This is reflected in its use of OPEX to drive growth. The recent exit of the Chief Growth Officer suggests Anaplan might make some adjustments to its sales strategy implementation. This exit was partly responsible for the billings growth slump announced during the last conference call. Analysts tried to get some color on the replacement for the vacant role and the implication for billings growth going forward. The lack of convincing color on this development contributed to a drop in Anaplan’s stock price after earnings despite the solid numbers it reported in the quarter. Prior to that, Anaplan was considered overvalued as its strong growth factor played a big role in its rapid post IPO gains.

Going forward, The strong growth guidance and a slight improvement in the operating margin guide for FY’21 provides some support for its growth factor. I don’t focus on non-GAAP guidance; however, it is encouraging to see improvement in non-GAAP guidance of its operating margin in FY’21.

Also, it’s impressive to know management is guiding to be free cash flow positive by the end of the year. Last quarter, OCF improved to -$1.6m from -$15.9m in the previous year. Capex reduced by $0.1m y/y. Getting to positive FCF is inevitable in light of the minimal capex spend, and growing revenue backlog.

Anaplan has $310million in cash on its balance sheet to continue to drive its growth initiatives. Billing is expected to track revenue growth. This means there will be improvements in its liquidity going forward.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bullish)

Competitors

It's not always going to be a hole in one for Anaplan. Bigger players like Oracle and SAP are interested in the business planning space, and they have strong capabilities to back it up. Also, industry adoption of spreadsheets and similar offerings like Smartsheet (SMAR) might hinder the speed of market penetration that will be expected. Regardless, Anaplan’s leadership position in third party reviews of its product offerings suggests it will continue to gain more market share in the near term.

Anaplan emphasized the breadth of its offerings as a competitive advantage in its annual report. This suggests it has to keep investing to beat competitors in depth. Anaplan ranks as a leader in Gartner’s analysis of the Sales and Operations Planning space, and the Sales Performance Management space.

The Sales and Operations Planning space involves developing capabilities to assist enterprises in supply chain planning. Leaders in this space are most effective at near term revenue and profitability management using demand and supply chain forecasts.

Leaders in the Sales Performance Management space have capabilities in incentive compensation management, territory management, and process optimization.

By 2022, 40% of B2B companies with over 100 payees will deploy SPM solutions to reduce hidden incentive compensation overpayments. By 2022, organizations using an SPM solution will use digital assistants to handle 75% of compensation disputes.

Anaplan is trying to help enterprises with their toughest modeling and planning projects. Achieving this will no doubt save enterprises time, labor, cost, and resources. This is best explained via one of the case studies shared during the last conference call:

Another great success story comes from a large multinational manufacturer with revenue of $21 billion and more than 70 manufacturing and technology research centers globally. This customer saw over a 30% reduction in their merchandising planning cycle time, made five reductions in forecast error rates, which translated to a full day's supply of product, representing about $20 million of savings. This team was able to take a 4-person, 55-hour forecast process down to 1 minute

Macro

Anaplan has a global reach and a strong international presence. ex-US revenue stood at 43% of overall revenue in 2019. Its largest deal is from a European customer. Management’s little concern for competition suggests the low hanging fruit is yet to be picked. This also explains its strong revenue growth and DBNER.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Google Finance

Investors

Anaplan has sold off from its all-time high after fears of sales execution issues kicked in last quarter. Analysts have an average price target of $49 and a 30% revenue growth estimate in the current year. The Street is also maintaining a 29% average revenue growth forecast next year. This suggests the street is confident in its growth factor.

Valuation

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The street will continue to discount the risks to its financials due to lack of profitability, and potential for more EPS dilution. Its solid growth factor, international presence, and wins in the large enterprise space represent enough catalysts to continue to propel the stock. Relative to its peers, Anaplan is fairly valued. I am assuming a base case annual revenue growth of 30% in the near term. At more than 10x forward EV/Sales, investors should anticipate more volatility.

Risks

Source: Author

The sales execution risk remains a top concern in light of the departure of the Chief Growth Officer.

Investors should also consider the sector oversubscription risk, which will see Anaplan continue to trade above 10x P/S.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Anaplan’s growth factor was rattled by the recent billings print. While the forward growth guide is attractive, the Street might not raise multiple expansion until a more compelling color is given on the vacant sales leadership position. The guidance for positive operating cash flow and the strong expansion rate from large enterprises are reassuring for investors who are exploring a compelling path to profitability.

Overall, Anaplan's valuation reflects the oversubscription to cloud stocks playing into the remote work theme. As a result, Anaplan remains a long term hold.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.