Investment highlights

Samsung Life Insurance (OTCPK:SSMMF) reported KRW230bn in 1Q20 net income, below the consensus of KRW300.1bn, due to losses stemming from the instability of the financial market, notably stock market plunges in March. Without the one-off events, net income would have met consensus expectations. Underwriting profit came to KRW401bn in 1Q20, the highest since 4Q17. The mortality margin may weaken somewhat in 2H20 on a rise in insurance claims, but continued growth in the expense margin should easily propel the 2020 underwriting profit above the guidance of KRW1.4tn.

The loss ratio in 1Q20 stood at 84.7% (-0.3%p YoY, flat QoQ). Given the decline in the monthly loss ratio, we expect the loss ratio in 2Q20 to improve to the high-70% level. We estimate net income to rise to KRW370bn in 2Q20 when the income from variable insurances is expected to turn to profit.In 1Q20, the new business margin slid 1.6% YoY to 45.9% due to changes in the product mix and economic assumptions. We believe it will reclaim the 50% level in 2H20 on an increased portion of accident & health insurances.

If interest rates and the stock market index remain at current levels, the policy reserve for variable insurances is unlikely to expand further. For this year, we estimate a 7% increase in underwriting profit. A potential rise in the negative interest margin caused by interest rate cuts can be offset by disposing of available-for-sale assets. In all, we expect 2020 net income to climb 11% YoY.

Earnings momentum remains solid, backed by steady underwriting profit and a well-managed interest margin. We expect the insurer to maintain a favorable investor policy on the back of its industry-high capital strength (RBC ratio of 325%). We reiterate BUY and our target price of KRW60,000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.