While most investors wonder where the market will end in 2020, some great dividend stocks are being ignored. PACCAR (PCAR) is often seen as an underdog among dividend growth investors since the company officially offers a yield under 2%.

However, that is not the reality for PCAR shareholders.

What your stock screen doesn't catch is the special dividend generously offered annually to shareholders since 2011. Instead of setting a high distribution rate, management decided to add more flexibility to its dividend growth policy.

Let's look at what could be one of the most underrated dividend stocks on the market.

A Look at the business

PACCAR is a manufacturer of medium and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through 2,200 independent dealers in 103 countries. It currently commands 29% of the class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe. Its consolidated revenue for 2019 was $25.6 billion, including $1.5 billion of financial-services revenue.

Source: PCAR Q1 2020 investor presentation

Growth vectors

When looking at the company's dividend triangle (revenue, EPS and dividend growth), we can see that both revenues and earnings are being affected by the economic slowdown. However, prior to COVID-19, we had a steady trend:

Source: YCharts

We'll cover the dividend payment later in this article, but the company shows 10 consecutive years with a dividend increase (on top of the special dividend).

It is not a surprise to see how well PCAR has done over the past 5 years. The trucking industry has enjoyed low gasoline prices and a strong economy to boost the whole transportation business. The company's premium brands and wide distribution network answered an ever-growing demand. In the end, the pandemic may become the source of another growth vector for years to come. As gasoline prices aren't expected to surge anytime soon, you can expect more owner-operators to drive trucks and focus on delivery. Speaking of which, I heard goods distribution is on a roll lately.

PCAR has focused on independent truck drivers (roughly 60% of its business) which makes it less vulnerable to major clients negotiating power. In fact, by creating a strong bond with the drivers, the company makes sure they come back for another productivity-enhanced truck once they have to renew their baby. Offering quality products and strong customer support is the key to success for PACCAR. It is also the door to some pricing power and better margins!

PACCAR: a source of income?

Income-seeking investors will likely put PACCAR on the shelf as soon as they look at the reported yield on most financial websites. Its official yield has been reported between 1% and 2% over the past decade. That's not enough to pay your utility bills.

What financial sites don't show at first glance, is the special dividend. The special dividend is far from being guaranteed and is expected to fluctuate year after year. In fact, it's not a surprise to see a special dividend being "forgotten" on bad years. Most companies don't make it a habit. While PACCAR doesn't always issue a special dividend, it has become a real tradition in the past 3 years. It enables management more flexibility while offering a higher yield. Let's look at its yearly dividend when you include the special payment.

Year Div paid Stock price on Dec 31st Yield Comment 2015 $0.92 $47.40 1.94% No special dividend 2016 $0.96 $63.90 1.50% No special dividend 2017 $2.19 $71.08 3.08% $1.20 special div 2018 $3.09 $57.14 5.41% $2.00 special div 2019 $3.58 $79.10 4.53% $2.30 special div

Source: Street Insider, YCharts

As you can see, the PCAR yield jumped from 1.50%-2% yield to a 4-5% yield. In other words, the company "guarantees" you a 2% base yield along with some generous payouts here and there. When you look at the company's payout ratio, you can expect that this scenario will happen again in the upcoming years:

Source: YCharts

Management's goal is to distribute about 50% of net income yearly.

Potential downsides

As you can surely surmise, nothing is all rosy and pink, not even for PACCAR. The arrival of new competitors like Tesla (TSLA) and Nikola (merged with VectoIQ - VTIQ) with their electric powertrain vehicles are likely to grab some market share from the traditional truck manufacturers.

It's not going to happen overnight, but PACCAR is adjusting to this new reality. Changing their "classic powertrain" and adding electric trucks to their portfolio will be quite a challenge and will likely hurt margins for a while. Combine this factor with ever more demanding regulations on diesel/gasoline trucks and you can easily see how PCAR's R&D budget may explode and reduce earnings. This could potentially limit management's ability to distribute special dividends in the future. The company has invested nearly $7B in CAPEX over the past decade, but we can expect more investments ahead.

Finally, the company ended last quarter with $4.3B in cash. The upcoming quarters will be challenging for them on cash flow. The COVID-19 pandemic has hurt the global economy and many truck drivers will have stayed home more than normal. Prepare to see revenues going down in 2020. This may be the time to consider adding a few shares though.

Valuation says "buy!"

Using the dividend discount model with PCAR is a bit tricky. If you first use the quarterly payment, you will notice that PCAR dividend growth potential alone isn't enough to justify the current stock price:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.28 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $53.76 $40.32 $32.26 10% Premium $49.28 $36.96 $29.57 Intrinsic Value $44.80 $33.60 $26.88 10% Discount $40.32 $30.24 $24.19 20% Discount $35.84 $26.88 $21.50

However, if you expect a total dividend (including special dividend) of $3.33 (average of 2018 and 2019), you see a completely different picture:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.33 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $139.86 $104.90 $83.92 10% Premium $128.21 $96.15 $76.92 Intrinsic Value $116.55 $87.41 $69.93 10% Discount $104.90 $78.67 $62.94 20% Discount $93.24 $69.93 $55.94

Please read about the dividend discount model limitations before drawing any conclusions.

I obviously don't expect PCAR to reward shareholders with a $2.00 special dividend at the end of this year. Depending on how the virus evolves in the upcoming quarters, a special dividend could be reinstated in 2021.

When you look at the PCAR P/E ratio history, you can see that the company has rarely been this cheap:

Source: YCharts

I expect earnings to drop in 2020 and the P/E will go back up temporarily. I guess the question you must answer here is "will we see an economic recovery sometime in 2021-2022?". If you think it will happen, then buying PCAR this year makes sense, as the market tends to be ahead of news (for the better or worse!). I wouldn't wait too long to move on this opportunity as PCAR will definitely benefit from the anticipated recovery from the coronavirus induced recession.

Final thought

The company has built a premium brand name ensuring a strong bond with its customers. In the transportation business, the last thing you want is a broken truck. Therefore, clients are more likely to stick with brands they trust. PCAR also offers shareholders a special dividend on a yearly basis (when the business is doing well).

The company's perspective looks good over the long haul and the stock doesn't seem too pricey. That is, obviously, if we are done soon with lockdowns!

Disclosure: I do not hold PCAR in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.