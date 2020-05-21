Between credit losses from the COVID-19 recession and potentially several years of weak spreads, many regional banks are facing serious growth challenges and may be amenable to an M&A approach.

PNC sold its position in BlackRock, for over $14 billion (pre-tax), and management said it's looking to use the proceeds to fund opportunistic bank M&A.

What a difference a pandemic makes. While PNC Financial’s (PNC) management had spent the better part of a few years now explaining why whole bank M&A no longer made sense as a growth strategy, management decided to sell its sizable stake in BlackRock (BLK) and is now openly discussing its intention to be opportunistic in bank M&A.

Good managers adapt to new circumstances, and I believe that is what PNC is doing here. If management is right about the fed funds rate staying at 0.25% or below for the next three years, there will be more than a few regional banks struggling to generate any meaningful earnings growth, and PNC is likely to have multiple options. How quickly a deal materializes is a key unknown, though, and the absence of BlackRock will be felt in the earnings until the company finds a better use for that capital.

Monetizing A Key Asset

PNC had been fielding questions for years about when they might monetize their stake in BlackRock, and with no warning, they made their move last week, selling 31.6M shares at $420 through a registered offering, selling 2.65M shares to BlackRock at $414.96, and intending to donate 500,000 shares to its PNC Foundation.

This transaction should create an after-tax gain of around $4.4 billion that will add more than 10% to tangible book. The deal also will improve the bank’s CET1 ratio by something around 175bp, boosting it to over 11%.

On The Prowl

Management has been pretty clear that they intend to use the proceeds to acquire another bank, though, of course, they haven’t tipped their hand on exactly who or what they are looking to buy. PNC management has likewise been quiet as to whether they are contemplating a single large transaction or a series of smaller transactions, and when they may look to get a deal done.

On that last point, investors may need to be patient. Part of management’s reasoning is that the combination of the COVID-19 recession and low rates is going to put a lot of banks under pressure and make their management teams more receptive to an acquisition. In the company’s recent 10-Q, management reiterated that further reserve builds were likely, as well as increases in charge-offs, and that they believed fed funds rate could remain at 0.25% or less through 2023.

That’s a tough operating environment for banks, and particularly for banks without much in the way of fee-generating businesses. Low interest rates will keep a lid on lending spreads, while credit losses will chew through at least some of the reserves banks have been building. Some banks may be able to offset those pressures with further operating cost cuts, but most banks have already gone through at least one round of significant cuts, and loan growth may well prove challenging until the economy gets going again. In an environment where operating income growth (pre-provision or post-provision) may well prove challenging for several years, selling out may suddenly look a lot more appealing to many regional banks.

PNC Should Have Several Options

The biggest issue PNC may have is in timing its move (or moves); buying at this point in the cycle still carries some meaningful risks with respect to credit quality migration. Still, whenever PNC chooses to act, I think they have several solid options.

Further expansion into the Southeast/Sun Belt could make sense. Regions (RF), Synovus (SNV), and BankUnited (BKU) could all be possibilities, as could the combined First Horizon (FHN)/IBERIABANK (IBKC). Prosperity Bancshares (PB) could also be an option, though such a deal would also likely be dilutive. I also would not rule out the possibility of PNC approaching a global bank like Santander (SAN) or HSBC (HSBC) for its U.S. branch network.

As I said, it’s also plausible that PNC could do more than one deal, making a few smaller, more selective acquisitions in markets where PNC wants a presence - say, for instance, Synovus and Umpqua (UMPQ) if PNC wants to bulk up its Southeast exposure and also support its recent expansion into West Coast markets like Seattle and Portland.

PNC May Not Be The Only One On The Prowl

Around the same time as PNC’s BlackRock sale announcement, rumors starting circulating again of Goldman Sachs’ (GS) interest in acquiring a commercial bank. This rumor has made the rounds many times before, and no deal has yet taken place, but it is at least plausible that Goldman would be interested in such a move.

The biggest name attached to the Goldman rumor is Wells Fargo (WFC), but PNC and U.S. Bancorp (USB) have also both been named as potential targets, and I suppose the BlackRock sale would eliminate at least one potential impediment to a Goldman-PNC tie-up, though PNC management really doesn’t sound as though they’re looking to sell.

The Outlook

The timing of any possible M&A move is a big unknown now, and it’s a relevant one as the sale of BlackRock will reduce PNC’s earnings (it used equity-method accounting for its stake). In the short term, I expect PNC management to use the BlackRock proceeds to reduce its funding costs (wholesale debt and FHLB loans), but PNC will under-earn until and unless it puts those proceeds to better use. It’s also worth noting that if there’s no deal to be done, PNC could return the capital to shareholders. That’s not my base case, but it’s not a bad fallback plan.

In the meantime, this uncertainty creates modeling challenges. As I mentioned, PNC will “under-earn” so long as that surplus capital is in place, but I don’t model that as a permanent situation.

The Bottom Line

I have no doubt that skeptics/bears will argue that the BlackRock sale just gives PNC management an opportunity to be stupid and destroy value through M&A. I think their track record is better than that, though, and I think there are several banks out there today trading at valuations that could make for appealingly accretive targets for PNC. These shares have outperformed of late, making them somewhat less appealing among its peer group, but I’d argue the potential upside from capital deployment at least merits an ongoing hold, and I still think this is a bank worth considering for purchase even if it’s not the most undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.