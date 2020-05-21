Having followed the ulcerative colitis segment for many years, the filgotinib trial results seem disappointing to me.

Background

Yesterday, Gilead (GILD) and Galapagos (GLPG) finally released phase 3 results from their filgotinib trials in ulcerative colitis.

Having followed the crowded space for novel ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease agents very closely for many years, I think the results were disappointing.

In a nutshell, filgotinib is a systemic JAK1 inhibitor which was expected to provide similar or better efficacy than Pfizer's (PFE) tofacitinib (or Xeljanz), but less side effects. Filgotinib inhibits JAK1 selectively. While less selective JAK inhibitors (e.g. tofacitinib, baricitinib, and upadacitinib) already are available and show long-term efficacy in the treatment of various inflammatory diseases, their lack of selectivity leads to dose-limiting side effects.

Last year, the FDA began to consider the systemic liabilities of JAK inhibitors to be class effects and slapped a black box warning on Abbvie's (NYSE:ABBV) newly-approved Rinvoq. Earlier in the year, it had issued a warning related to an increased risk of blood clots in the lung and death when a 10 mg twice daily dose of Xeljanz was used in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

At the Xeljanz AdCom (briefing doc), Pfizer had fought hard to get its 10mg dose approved, despite significant already emerged safety issues. The 10mg dose was important from a commercial point of view, as only at the higher dose the drug could yield clinical remission rates that would clearly differentiate it from its competitors. However, this came at the expense of more side effects.

Hence, the hopes attached to filgotinib had been strictly related to its higher selectivity, hopefully coupled with lower adverse events. As far as efficacy the hurdle was relatively low, as several competitors yield quite meager placebo-adjusted benefits. For example, on a placebo-adjusted basis, the blockbuster Entyvio achieves less than 30% remission rates after 52 weeks, which is similar to Xeljanz' results (5mg: 23.2%, 10mg: 29.5%). And this is much better than what the mega-blockbuster Humira does (just 8%).

Trial results

Unfortunately, the lower 100mg dose missed its primary endpoint and did not achieve statistically significant remission rates at week 10. As far as the higher 200mg dose is concerned, while efficacy was in-line with expectations (but nothing really exciting - on a placebo-adjusted basis, 26% of patients achieved remission after 58 weeks), safety was a disappointment in the maintenance trial, as there were 0% serious adverse events in the placebo arm, while 4.5% patients on filgotinib experienced a SAE.

I guess, this largely destroys the potential competitive advantage of filgotinib. The 100mg dose is too slow to act. It achieves only a 10% pbo-adjusted remission rate after one year, and its 10-week results are statistically not significant. After 10 weeks, 200mg achieves the usual, relatively meager results for the category (11% placebo-adjusted remission rate), and taking it for longer appears to be more or equally dangerous compared to other drugs with similar efficacy.

Hence, I believe that filgotinib might become one of the many tools available to fight UC, but probably not one of the most important ones.

Far more promising are locally acting agents like the ones developed by Janssen in collaboration with Theravance (TBPH) and Protagonist (PTGX). These drugs could potentially avoid the dose-limiting side effects of systemic agents, while yielding superior anti-inflammatory effects right where they are needed.

Investing is simple but not easy Following a crowded field of drugs under development requires a lot of time. My subscriber service Stability & Opportunity was conceived as a time-saver: I do the heavy lifting, you get the results. S&O is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investment ideas. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.