Investment Thesis

Magna International (MGA) is facing significantly uncertainties due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Although many of its manufacturing facilities have returned to fully operational or are gradually restarting, its 2020 sales may be impacted negatively due to weak demand. Fortunately, Magna has a strong balance sheet with enough liquidity to go through this stormy environment. Magna is currently attractively valued and pays a 3.9%-yielding dividend. We think this is a stock that is suitable for investors willing to ride out some short-term volatilities.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Magna delivered a good Q1 2020 especially considering the headwind it faced due to COVID-19 that happened towards the end of Q1. The company saw its sales declined by 18% year over year to $8.7 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA declined sharply to $403 million in Q1 2020 from $720 million in Q1 2019. As a result, its adjusted EPS was $0.86 per share in Q1 2020. This was much lower than last year's $1.63 per share.

Source: Q1 2020 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

COVID-19 is creating significant headwinds

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused a major disruption to auto sectors as demand has been depressed due to extensive lockdowns in many regions globally. In fact, IHS Markit forecasts that auto sales will decline by about 22% year over year in 2020. Indeed, this is what Magna experienced in Q1 2020. Its production facility is now fully operational in China. However, demand still remains weak, though management noted that they are seeing encouraging signs in China. In Europe, some production has been restarted. North America is several weeks behind Europe in terms of restarts. The procedure to restart can only be done gradually as the company needs to meet the safety procedure required by various governments in different regions. However, if demand remains weak or if another wave of pandemic happens, it will impact Magna's sales negatively in the second half of 2020.

Magna should have enough liquidity to weather the storm in 2020

As mentioned earlier in the article, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused significant headwinds. Fortunately, Magna has a solid balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company maintained a very nice debt to EBITDA ratio between 1.0x - 1.5x. This ratio should increase to 2~3x this year, but decline in 2021 as the outbreak of COVID-19 recedes. The company should have enough liquidity to help it go through this pandemic. The company has total liquidity of $4.2 billion at the end of Q1 2020 including over $1 billion in cash. The company has also expanded its short-term revolver and raised liquidity by about $700 million. Therefore, it has total of $4.9 billion of liquidity available.

Valuation Analysis

Magna is currently trading at a lower valuation to its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio of 6.8x is lower than BorgWarner's (BWA) 7.1x and Delphi Technologies' (DLPH) 8.9x. Therefore, we think Magna is trading at an attractive valuation.

Data by YCharts

An attractive 3.9%-yielding dividend

Magna has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years since 2010. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9%. We think Magna's dividend is safe given its strong balance sheet. However, if the recessionary environment extends to 2021 and beyond, there is a high possibility that the company may need to reduce its dividend in order to preserve more cash.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

The outbreak of COVID-19 to continue for an extensive period of time

The biggest risk to the global auto sales is how long it will take to contain the virus. It appears that extensive lockdowns by many countries in the world have effectively reduced the number of new active cases. The consequence of this is the significant spike in unemployment rates in different countries. If multiple waves of pandemic occurs, people will be out of job longer. In this environment, people will try to preserve cash and postpone buying or replacing their cars.

Investor Takeaway

Like other auto suppliers, Magna is facing near-term challenges caused by COVID-19 and this may continue for a while. Given the uncertainties, we think this stock is only suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon willing to ride out some short-term volatilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.