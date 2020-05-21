The Transportations Are About To Lead Us Higher

The sector is on the verge of breaking-out to the upside, lifting its under-performing airline stocks with it.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is an important component of the U.S. economy, akin to our economic circulatory system. Dow Jones theory maintains that as industrial companies create products, the transports will deliver them, and thus the Dow Transportations (DJT) should confirm the trend of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). In this spring recovery, the transportations have lagged behind, but I think that is about to change.

Municipalities here and abroad are coming out of sequestration, and soon the flow of products will increase as people return to work, cargo is shipped, and citizens return to their normal lives. There will be rapidly-ramping passengers at the airports (see chart below), increase in volume of goods shipped, and a steady rise in the cost of energy and oil to fuel all this. It may seem a trickle at first, but the daily growth rate will propel it upward.

You can sense this "coming-out" in the charts of the airlines and energy sector, and especially in some foreign ADRs that recently received help from their governments: the Brazilian airline (AZUL), and the German airline Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY). (See: Germany agrees on rescue package for Lufthansa - Der Spiegel, May 20, 2020, and Why Azul Shares Flew Sky-High on Monday, by Eric Volkman, May 18, 2020)

Their charts have formed a months-long base along the bottoms of 52 week lows and multi-year lows. The last time these lows were broached was several years ago. For stocks coming out of such a base, there are only two outcomes: extinguishment or UP. Because the airlines have found government-support through renewed financing, loans, and grants, they are not going to fail. The next step for them is recovery.

For all the volatility expressed in these companies, you can see that they've traded in a tight range for 3 months. And now, for the third or fourth time, are rising up towards the overhead resistance that's contained them since March. Also notice the high volume (investor interest) coincidental with this nascent move higher.

It is generally felt that domestic travel will recover before international, and low cost airlines before legacy airlines. The American airline Spirit (SAVE) seems well-positioned for this kind of sequence in recovery. There will soon be a pickup in domestic leisure travel as people visit friends and relatives. Spirit has youth appeal because of its low fares and web-based booking and boarding system that leaves nothing to chance. Its operating expenses are less with an all-airbus fleet of smaller, more fuel-efficient planes (20% less fuel). It is popular with passengers because it attempts to minimize the use of hub systems preferred by the larger carriers, and provides more direct point-to-point travel between 2nd and 3rd tier cities in the US.

The trade here is to buy one or more of these companies and hold for at least a year. As I write, they are all in single digits, but I expect them to double from here.

The same would apply to other members of the DJ Transportation Index: Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), Jet Blue (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL).

