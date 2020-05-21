Teekay Corporation (TK) CEO Kenneth Hvid on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 21, 2020 11:00 A.M. ET
Company Participants
Ryan Hamilton - Investor Relations
Kenneth Hvid - President and Chief Executive Officer
Vince Lok - Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
Conference Call Participants
Michael Webber - Weber Research
J Mintzmyer - Value Investor’s Edge
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to Teekay Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. During the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
Now, for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the call over to the company. Please go ahead.