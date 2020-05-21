Falling Global LNG Prices Keeping U.S. Natural Gas Prices Capped

Total demand, however, is set to increase with power burn becoming the lion's share of the demand pie.

Even though lower 48 production has fallen to ~88 Bcf/d and set to fall further over the summer, the market is reacting to the near-term bearishness.

LNG exports could be the same level as last year if additional cargoes are cancelled.

Global LNG prices have fallen more over the last two weeks, keeping a cap on US natural gas prices.

Welcome to the LNG edition of Natural Gas Daily!

More LNG cargoes were canceled today as global LNG prices fell further. July JKM contracts are now trading at $2.15 down from $2.5 just a week ago.

This has pushed LNG economics down to $1.93/MMBtu, putting the cap on July contracts at $2.13/MMBtu. This also is likely why we saw July contracts get rejected multiple times at $2.1/MMBtu level.

In addition to LNG export concerns, traders noted that the market is more fearful of production coming back in June due to the recent rally in oil prices. Associated gas production has not accounted for the bulk of the recent decline as EQT has chosen to shut-in production. But either way, when the market is dealing with a slight undersupply, it will get worried.

One thing traders noted is that the natural gas market is a tale of two balances this year. There's the near-term months that will be capped by LNG economic concerns, and then there's the balance towards the end of the year which looks increasingly more bullish.

One reason being is that with Lower 48 production now down year-over-year, the decline year-over-year is expected to accelerate going into the fall months. The trader survey indicated average production to be ~85 Bcf/d over the Fall months, which would represent a material 8 Bcf/d delta vs. last year.

Natural gas producers have all guided for lower production exit rates vs.last year as production declines sector wide. And with the reduced oil drilling activity this year, associated gas production also will fall.

So if one overlooks the very near-term headwinds, the second half of this year looks amazingly bullish.

In the short term, however, the supply deficits have to do all the heavy lifting.

Total gas supplies have also fallen y-o-y, so this will be the key driver to further tightness going forward with LNG demand likely to match last year's level given all the cargo cancellations.

As you can see, if global LNG prices remained healthy, the demand side would've improved by ~2 Bcf/d right off the bat. So this tailwind is gone, which means supplies do all the heavy lifting.

For us, we think global LNG prices will drive whether or not US natural gas prices go up. With supplies headed even lower, it's hard to be bearish on prices, but LNG concerns will be a cap for now.

We remain short DGAZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.