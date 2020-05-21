We wrote about One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in October of last year and alerted investors to a possible bearish triangle which was playing itself out at that time. To cut a long story short, support for that descending triangle finally gave way at the beginning of this year. Shares have recovered somewhat since that March decline, but the market cap of the REIT is still down close to 50% in the space of a few short months.

Considering the dividend yield of close to 12%, which is now on offer, many income-orientated investors will be looking at OLP as a potential investment at present. The reason being is that One Liberty Properties returned over 20% per year on average (Total Returns) over the past decade up to the end of fiscal 2019. This return beat the S&P (13.6%) hands down.

2020, though, will go down as the year that the world changed due to how the coronavirus affected economies. Management's aim at present is to continue to transition the REIT into more industrial properties. This makes sense especially in the current environment as its health and fitness, retail and restaurants units look like they will be under sustained pressure for some time to come. As e-commerce continues to grow, retail operators, for example, will transition to cheaper industrial units. Goods essentially will still be closed, but they will be coming from a different place. At least OLP is now starting from a standing start here. Most of its units are already industrial, which should give the REIT some stability in the next few months.

If we go to the long-term chart, we can see that shares of this REIT also were decimated in the great recession on 2008 and 2009. In fact, shares did not convincingly trade above their 2007 highs until late 2011. Suffice it to say, the recovery was nowhere near as fast as other sectors.

Although OLP missed FFO and revenue projections in the first quarter (reported $0.46 in FFO), there was no real financial damage done over the first three months. It is what is to come which should worry investors. Why? Management stated in a recent update that multiple rent relief requests from existing tenants were made in the past while. Management is currently working through these requests along with the respective lenders. Whether these rent-relief requests will be approved or not, we surmise the end-result will be the same. For example, take some of those furniture outlets or even the health and fitness listings OLP has on their books. These establishments have been forced to close and now are opening bit by bit depending on the respective state. Being open, though, guarantees the owners of these businesses nothing. Suffice it to say, if lockdown conditions persist, many of these businesses will simply not have the liquidity to keep on paying their rent. This obviously will have a knock-on effect to OLP as well as its lenders.

With respect to the dividend, OLP collected over $21 million in net income in the first quarter of this year. When we subtract operating expenses such as depreciation and real-estate expenses as well as mortgage interest, we get net income of $7.8 million. This net income number was the best bottom-line number since the third quarter of 2018. The issue with REITs, though, is that they need to continuously raise capital by selling equity or drawing down more debt. Although the quarterly dividend has remained the same for the past 10 quarters ($0.45 per share), the dividend payout in dollars hit $9 million for the first time. Payout ratios are always high in REITs, but considering what is coming down the track here (and how rents may be affected), we can see management kicking for touch here by either suspending the dividend or at the very least cutting it. Management stated that it will decide on the dividend on a quarterly basis. Near-term fundamentals have been helped by the recent $10 million credit drawdown as well as the fact that the REIT has no debt maturities this year.

Therefore, to sum up, considering the potential volatility of rents over the next few quarters, there is a high probability that the dividend will be at least shaved here. What this does to the price of the REIT will be another question. Although the REIT has pivoted to industrial units in recent times, it still does not have enough of them on board. Let’s see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.