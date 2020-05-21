As a term fund, CBH also provides some risk management by holding limited duration assets and having a discount anchor.

CBH has allocations across convertibles, high-yield bonds, and loans - three sectors with somewhat offsetting sensitivities to different growth and inflation outcomes.

Multi-sector CEFs should be able to take greater advantage of the current environment of high uncertainty and dispersion by being able to allocate across a larger range of assets.

In a market environment of increased uncertainty, funds that provide multi-sector and naturally-hedged exposure can offer attractive opportunities. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) can allocate across three different sectors: convertibles, high-yield, and loans. These sectors taken together provide natural offsets for various growth and inflation outcomes which should allow the portfolio to remain relatively stable versus funds with standalone sector exposure. In addition, the term structure offers a number of risk management such as limited duration and controlled discount volatility. In this article, we take a closer look at this fund as well as the role it can play in investor portfolios.

The risk stance on our Focus List on the service has been cautious and selective. The higher-yielding allocations have been informed by a three-pronged approach. First, we have increased allocations to higher-yielding munis which we see as offering an attractive balance of yield vs. quality. Secondly, we have added to non-corporate credit assets such as non-agency RMBS which offer relatively robust fundamentals such as low LTVs. And thirdly, we have maintained holdings in term high-yield and loan CEFs on the view they would take advantage of a further rally in risk assets and also offer some downside protection in case of a retracement. CBH fits firmly in this third group of higher-yielding assets.

Meet CBH

CBH is an Allianz multi-sector CEF which closed on Tuesday at a 6.7% discount and a 6.79% current yield. The fund allocates to convertible bonds, high-yield bonds, and loans at a 31% leverage. It also has a term structure with a termination date in 2024.

The fund's discount is at the 33rd percentile or quite a bit more attractive than the sector average of 44% despite its term structure. The fund has maintained a distance to the average discount in the sector though it compressed somewhat over the last year.

The fund doesn't have a long history. Over the last year, however, it outperformed the broader multi-sector CEFs sector.

The Benefits Of Multi-Sector Exposure

Multi-sector funds like CBH have a number of advantages, particularly in the current market environment. First, multi-sector mandates allow more flexibility to fund managers to look for bargains across a larger investment space.

Secondly, the addition of growth sensitive assets like convertibles to a portfolio of loans and high-yield bonds creates diversification and a more balanced portfolio than would be the case on a standalone basis. The nearly unprecedented combination of sharply rising deficits alongside supply and demand shocks creates additional uncertainty around the path of inflation. A portfolio that combines growth assets like technology-sector convertibles that respond well to moderate levels of inflation with assets like high-yield bonds that benefit from deflation means the portfolio is less sensitive to any particular inflation and interest-rate outcome.

Thirdly, the portfolio of CBH looks particularly fit-for-purpose in a COVID-19 macro environment with IT, communication services, and health care accounting for over half the portfolio. Energy and real estate are at less than 3%.

The Earnings Picture

Since its IPO, the fund has distributed $0.046 monthly per share or $0.552 per annum with no changes to this schedule.

If we take a look at the fund's net investment income, we can see that the fund's earnings have reduced over time from $0.043 per share per month to $0.035 for the year ending in February and $0.03 for the last quarter ending in February.

What this means is that the fund's coverage is now about 65-75% depending if you look over the last quarter or the last year. This may seem a very low figure, however, it's not actually an outlier for multi-sector CEFs. By our count, the average distribution coverage in the sector is just 74%.

How is the distribution coverage likely to play out from here on? In order to gauge how distribution coverage is likely to develop in the near term, let's take a look at its key drivers:

Asset class holdings

Leverage and cost of leverage

Interest rate hedges

CBH holds three types of assets: convertible bonds and high-yield bonds, each at roughly 38% of the portfolio and loans at around 23%. The first two are typically fixed-coupon and the last is floating-rate, linked to 3M LIBOR. The 1.5% drop in 3M LIBOR means the coupons on the loan part of the portfolio will be reduced.

However, we also need to look at how the fund sources leverage because the cost of leverage is also typically linked to short-term rates. In the case of CBH, the fund holds a $69.7m short-term loan from State Street on which it pays 3M LIBOR + 0.55%. The facility exceeds the loan holding by about $10m, so net-net, the fund's earnings should marginally benefit from the drop in short-term rates.

Finally, the fund doesn't hold any interest rate swaps - as some funds do when they wish to fix the cost of their borrowings. So, overall, the fund's earnings sensitivity to changes in short-term rates is quite low.

On the leverage front, many CEFs have reduced borrowings over the past few months in order to manage risk and stay within their leverage rules and covenants. CBH has continued to maintain its $69.7m borrowing. This fact should support distributions than had the fund cut its borrowings. A consequence of this unchanged borrowing picture is that the fund's leverage has risen from about 28% prior to the drawdown to 31% as of April-end.

Some Risk To The Distribution

The sub-par coverage of the fund will likely put off many income investors and it is quite likely that the fund may choose to cut the distribution in the near term. Five pieces of evidence suggest this may happen. First, is the decreasing coverage discussed above.

Secondly is the fact that Allianz has already cut distributions on two of their other convertible multi-sector CEFs.

Thirdly, term funds tend to lower their leverage and increase cash holdings into their termination date which further lowers earnings. This is particularly true of target term funds like CBH which aim to return the original NAV to investors (in the case of CBH - $9.835 per share); at the moment, the fund is about 11% below that figure. The risk is that if markets fail to continue to recover, the fund may look to hoard cash and cut distributions more sharply than it would otherwise. However, if markets do recover from here, then it will likely close the gap just from the pull-to-par of its fixed-income holdings as well as the equity beta of its convertible bonds.

Fourthly, the fund has historically topped up distributions from capital gains which will not be available to the same extent in the near term given the sharp price drops across the board.

Finally, a sizable 30% allocation to single-B and below credits suggests that some number of them might default and impair earnings.

All of this suggests a more tactical approach to holding CBH. First, we would be cautious adding prior to the July distribution announcement to be made in early June which may very well include a cut. Secondly, we would monitor the behavior of the discount and add on dips. And thirdly, we would aim to sell the fund once it begins to deleverage unless the discount remains at attractive levels.

Term Fund Structure

CBH is a target term fund with a scheduled termination date in 2024.

Term funds are a relatively small part of the CEF market and they reward investors with a more tactical or risk management orientation.

Term funds present multiple additional risks. First is the possibility that the fund extends or cancels its termination date as has happened a number of times. This may lead to a widening in the discount and price weakness. Secondly, term funds that go ahead and terminate are likely to deleverage and reduce risk into the termination which will dampen earnings.

Thirdly, funds that terminate may need to sell down their portfolios relying on liquidity which may not be readily available in a distressed market environment. It's hard to quantify this last risk, however, it's less serious than commonly assumed in our view. For example, the chart below shows the NAV of a Nuveen fund holding fairly illiquid asset-backed securities going into its termination. There is no evidence of any serious drop in NAV due to any difficulty in unloading the portfolio.

In addition to the risks, term funds provide certain benefits. In particular, the term fund structure of the fund provides two kinds of risk management. First, the fund's discount should be constrained by the termination date which provides an anchor of zero. In practice, this means that the fund's price should outperform perpetual funds during drawdowns, all else equal. In an earlier article, we showed how the drawdowns of term funds were much more restrained in March.

Secondly, the fund mostly holds assets that mature prior to the termination date in 2024 lowering its overall duration. In a normal market environment, the interest rate and credit spread curves slopes upward meaning that lower duration assets boast lower yields. This is less the case in the current market environment of flat yield curves meaning investors are not giving up much yield by being in lower duration assets. The upside, of course, is that lower duration assets boast lower volatility and drawdowns.

An additional important benefit of term funds is that they can provide a return tailwind if they are trading at a discount. For example, a term fund two years away from termination trading at a 4% discount will provide a 2% per annum return boost net of price moves as a result of its discount compression towards zero on the day of termination.

On the service, we track this metric daily which we call the pull-to-NAV yield. We add this metric to the fund's covered yield i.e. earnings yield to create a total yield picture.

In addition to tracking current pull-to-NAV yields, we also track their history. For example, this is how this metric looked like for CBH since its IPO. So despite the fact that the fund's current discount at 6.7% is tighter than it was for several months in 2018, the fact that there is less time to termination means that the pull-to-NAV yield is mostly higher than it was in 2018 making now more of an attractive entry point.

A Word On The Market Outlook

High-yield bond yields are currently trading well above their pre-crisis levels though they have also retraced nearly half of their widening to date. High yield corporates entered the current market episode with elevated leverage ratios and so may continue to struggle over the coming quarters.

Source: FRED

That said, there are also a number of positives. First, current asset levels are already pricing in a lot of bad news. Even if we see a similar corporate high-yield default rate of 12% that we saw in 2009 that would equate to a loss rate of about 7% a figure below the current yield of the asset class.

Secondly, the Fed has provided some relief to both the market and corporates themselves. This has already paid dividends in stronger high-yield issuance of $39bn in April versus just $4bn in March.

Thirdly, the fiscal support package by the Federal government to households has allowed many individuals to continue spending, further supporting corporate earnings.

All in all, this is not a "bang the table" kind of market. The high-yield and loan markets, in our view, are fairly priced for a range of scenarios.

As far as convertibles are concerned, the sector provides a number of benefits in this market environment. The sub-sector skew is the most obvious attractive feature as convertibles are popular with technology, software, biotech, and internet companies - all poised to do relatively well in a COVID-19 world.

Secondly, valuations are quite attractive in aggregate.

Source: Calamos

Thirdly, convertibles should become increasingly attractive as an asset in a market of dividend cuts on common stocks.

Overall, the current pricing in the market appears to offer reasonable compensation for what is likely to remain a fairly uncertain environment.

