In this article, I will be covering my analysis of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). I believe that there is an incredible opportunity to buy a very solid company at an exceptionally low price. They have been unfairly dragged down with the broader market, which has created this small window of opportunity to buy at good value. Amid extreme economic uncertainty, this company provides relative shelter from the broad market due to its business being derived from DoD spending. I will give a brief summary of the company, financial performance, industry outlook, and a fair value assessment. The uncertainty in the world can become overwhelming, but objective reasoning always prevails.

Intelligent investors receive very few opportunities like the one we currently face. As cries ring down from Wall Street and first-time investors are trying to catch a falling knife, the intelligent investor lurks in the shadows with a sack full of cash. As Buffett once quoted, "Every decade or so, dark clouds will fill the economic skies, and they will briefly rain gold. When downpours of that sort occur, it is imperative that we rush outdoors carrying washtubs, not teaspoons."

Company Summary

Huntington Ingalls is America's largest military shipbuilding company. They are the sole builder of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, and one of two companies constructing nuclear-powered submarines. Their business can be divided into three business segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions.

The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. They are the sole producer of amphibious assault ships giving them strong security and support from the U.S. Navy.

The Newport News segment designs and constructs nuclear-powered ships and the refueling and overhaul and the inactivation of these ships. HII is the exclusive prime contractor for nuclear aircraft carrier refueling and complex overhaul. During this operation, HII will receive ships, that they designed and built from the U.S. Navy, and perform maintenance and modernization efforts to extend the life cycle of the ships. The activities in these operations last about 4 years. That is, for every new and existing nuclear ship in the HII portfolio, there will be guaranteed service revenue included. Since they are one of two companies in the U.S. capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines, they hold a wide moat. When the U.S. Navy is ready to replace an aging ship, there is a 50% chance that HII will win the contract worth multiple billions of dollars. Currently, there are 52 nuclear-powered fast attack submarines in active service, 26 were designed and built by HII.

The Technical Solutions segment focuses on engineering, management, and strategic and operational support for the services businesses.

Due to the complexity and extremely high capital to design and construct the portfolio of products needed to outfit the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, HII has solidified itself in a market with extreme barriers to enter. The landscape of competition has a low probability to change, making their future dependent on one major contributing factor, the DoD budget. More specifically, HII performance is a dependent variable of the Navy's shipbuilding plan. I will dive into more detail about the outlook later in this article.

Financial Analysis

I wanted to start this analysis out by looking into their financial situation. I would like to look at some fundamentals: revenue growth, net income, profit margin, and debt leverage.

Revenue

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

HII has posted positive revenue gains 9 out of the past 10 years. The average annual revenue growth in the 5-year period we are analyzing is 6.2%. This strong revenue growth can be attributed to strong DoD budget growth and Navy shipbuilding demand between 2010 and 2019. The average annual DoD budget growth has been 3.0% between 2010 and 2019. Their revenue most likely correlates with DoD budget increases and contract awards a few years prior to their reported annual revenue. This is due to the long lead times between contract award and completion, and the way that payment milestones are negotiated in each unique contract. Since the correlation between their revenue growth and the DoD budget growth lags by a few years, the future revenue growth looks to be sustainable at 6.2%. This is because annual DoD budget growth between 2015 and 2019 has been 4.7%.

Net Income

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

The net income has seen an annual growth rate of 16% between 2015 and 2019. Most of the fluctuation has been driven by interest payments, tax, and cost of revenue variation. In particular, the cost of service revenue has been the high driver in this group. In years where service revenue is high, it can be expected to have lower margins, as you will see in the next chart.

Gross Profit Margin

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

The average gross profit margin between 2015 and 2019 has been 21%. The downward trend in 2019 was primarily due to higher than average revenue generated from their servicing segment, which has a lower profit margin than their product segment. In a typical year, based on historical financial statements, the servicing revenue has been 25% of the total revenue. In 2019, the servicing revenue was 30% of total revenue, and since the profit margin is lower for this segment, it brought down the total profit margin. Regardless of this small downturn, levels have remained very consistent over this 5-year period. This shows that HII has a very solid grip on managing their business in a predictable fashion, indicating strong financial performance.

Debt Leverage

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

This chart displays the annual gearing ratio or leverage. I am calculating the gearing ratio by taking total debt divided by total debt plus total equity. This indicates the percentage of generated capital that is being fueled by interest loaded debt. This chart does a great job displaying how well Huntington Ingalls has managed its debt levels in a consistent and predictable manner over the 5-year period. For reference, the average annual gearing ratio, in the same 5-year period, for Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD) was 90% and 35%, respectively. Huntington Ingalls is managing its leverage on the lower end compared to its competition in the Aerospace and Defense industry, and they are managing the annual deviation much better. The annual gearing ratio standard deviation during this 5-year period for LMT, GD, and HII was 9.1%, 11.8%, and 1.5%, respectively.

Huntington Ingalls has strong financials that present a predictable pattern to forecast future success. They have done a great job winning defense contracts for revenue growth, maintaining consistent operating expenses, and managing debt levels. I would like to show one last chart depicting their annual dividend growth. This can be attributed to their management of cash reserves which should continue to support this 20% annual dividend growth into the future.

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

Company Outlook

With a solid core business strategy, strong financials, a wide moat, and predictable operations, HII is a great company when looking at it in a vacuum. However, we need to consider the trajectory of the industry to understand how they will fair in the future.

I would like to discuss the current backlog, what the Navy plans to do in the next 30 years, and how HII is positioned to capitalize on it.

Backlog to Last 5 Years

Huntington Ingalls' backlog has doubled between 2018 and 2019, it was approximately $23.0 billion and $46.5 billion, respectively. They expect about 17% of its backlog to be converted into revenue in 2020. To spare you the reach for your calculator, that is a revenue estimate of roughly $8.0 billion for their product segment. We can expect more revenue to come in through their service segment as well. For reference or future analysis, most of this backlog increase was added to the Newport News product segment.

(Source: HII 2019 10-K)

Force Structure Assessment Driving 355 ship goal

In 2016 the Navy conducted a comprehensive analysis of the capabilities, technologies, and ship counts needed to support Navy operations in the next 30 years. The results were published in the Force Structure Assessment (FSA), and the results concluded that the Navy would need 355 ships with demand starting in FY2020. This goal was made U.S. policy by Section 1025 of the FY2018 National Defense Authorization Act. Trump has recently identified this goal as a high priority and necessary for our national defense. Table 1 displays the Navy's 30-year shipbuilding plan and the distribution of ships they expect their fleet to be outfitted within each year. This analysis includes new ships to be built to replace an aging fleet and to support new threats. In summary, the objective of this plan is to build 12 aircraft carriers (CVNs), 104 large surface combatants (LSCs), 52 small surface combatants (SSCs), 66 attack submarines (SSNs), 12 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), 38 amphibious warfare ships (AWSs), 32 combat logistics ships (CLFs), 39 support ships (10 expeditionary/high-speed transports, 6 expeditionary support bases, and 23 command and support ships [Supt]).

Table1

(Source: Force Structure Assessment)

Table2 puts this into perspective by displaying the ship's HII supports in their current design and build strategy.

Table 2

(Source: Created by author using data from HII 2019 10-K)

Huntington Ingalls supports 80% (284/355) of the 355 ship Navy goal, and the ships they do support account for roughly 79% of their yearly revenue. The 355 ship Navy goal will feed their main revenue stream. Based on their current capabilities and product lines, they are positioned well to compete for almost all large designs and build contracts to support the Navy's 30-year plan. It is beneficial that they have products that are currently integrated into the existing Navy fleet system. Not only does this make them a contender for these future contracts, but it also makes their products the more feasible option for renewal, modification, and overhaul. Also, with the inherent engineering knowledge to design and build ships, they will always be a top contender for all Navy contracts.

Integrated Naval Force Structure Assessment Implications

Worthy of mention in the analysis is that the 2016 FSA will be superseded in mid-2020 by the Integrated Naval FSA (INFSA).This assessment is in response to the Trump Administration's December 2017 National Security Strategy document and its January 2018 National Defense Strategy document, both of which shine a light on the powerful technological developments made by China and Russia in their naval capabilities, particularly in the technology of the unmanned vehicle, which was not addressed in the original 2016 FSA. Experts expect this assessment to be remarkably like the original 2016 FSA. However, the big changes that are to be expected are an increase in the Navy force-level goal from 355 to 390 for manned ships and a new addition of 45 unmanned or optionally manned ships. This puts the new Navy goal to be at 435 ships. It is widely expected that the INFSA will create a once-in-a-generation change in fleet architecture and distribution of shipbuilding. The shift could include a reduction in the proportion of larger ships, an increased proportion of smaller ships, and a newly created category of large unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and large unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). This change in fleet architecture could greatly shift the industry outlook for shipbuilders.

HII Position Based on Speculation of the INFSA Outcome

Now, with the risk of the INFSA disrupting the entire shipbuilding industry, we need to understand how Huntington Ingalls' product segments are prepared for the future. Since most ships expected to be in the new INFSA are manned ships (roughly 390), Huntington Ingalls remains to be positioned well with their current catalog of ships and their design and build capabilities to support new requirements. The area of concern is if HII can adjust to meet the unmanned requirements the Navy will be asking for. Can they become competitive enough to win these contracts and create a strong enough pipeline to support the future growth of unmanned vehicles that will become dominant in the defense's future? I believe the answer to this is, yes. Having strong finances enables you to deploy cash for growth and remain agile to changing market conditions. This is exactly what Huntington Ingalls has been doing in response to the INFSA. Starting in 2017, they began to invest internal cash into research & development. In 2018, R&D expenses grew 47% to $25 million. This was likely in response to the INFSA verbiage about unmanned vehicles. Not only has HII taken the lead on R&D, but they have also made strategic acquisitions to get ahead of the competition. On February 4, 2020, they acquired Hydroid, Inc., who is a leading provider of advanced marine robotics, for approximately $350 million of cash. This acquisition expands Huntington Ingalls capabilities in the rapidly growing autonomous and unmanned maritime systems market, which is exactly what the INFSA addressed as a critical need to combat China and Russia's Naval technology advancements.

Intrinsic Value

Based on my intrinsic value calculation, I suspect present fair value to be at $282.85/share. Adjusting this for possible assumption and calculation errors (65% of fair value), I have determined the buy price to be at $183.85/share.

HII: 3-Year Outlook Parameters Actual Present Share Price $178.65 EPS Growth Assumption 14% Forward PE Assumption 12.28 EPS in Year 0 14.01 Current Dividend Per Share 2.26% Desired Return Per Year 10% EPS Growth Calculations Year EPS Est. 37% 2020 $19.22 13% 2021 $21.72 13% 2022 $24.54 Total EPS over 3 years $65.49 Present Value Calculations (3-Year) Expected Share Price in 3 Years $301.40 Dividend Payout Ratio 0.5547 Total Dividends Per Share Over 3 years $36.33 Expected Share Value at End of 3 years $337.73 Present Share Value for Good value $253.74 Buy Price to Account for Calc Error $164.93

(Source: Created by author using data from Charles Schwab)

The Fair Value Model Explained

This model takes EPS growth estimates, forward PE assumptions, dividend per share, and desired return per year to project what the share price should be 3 years from now. I then use that price to calculate the present share value for good value by dividing it by three times my desired return. This is the price I would need to buy to obtain my desired return for 3 years. The last step is discounting the present share value for good value by multiplying it by 65%. This will account for any overinflated assumptions or estimations on EPS growth. I took the 2020 EPS growth rate from Charles Schwab estimations which are based on cashing in on roughly 17% of their $46.5 million backlogs and creating $8.0 billion in product revenue alone. There will be additional service revenue which has averaged $2.2 billion per year over the past 3 years. This means revenue is expected to be around $10.2 billion, which is a 14% increase over 2019. The additional earnings growth is expected to be from lowering the cost of revenue. In 2019 the backlog was doubled, creating inefficiencies and high costs to set up shipbuilding construction. Now that most of these expenses have already transpired, 2020 should be a more efficient year. This assumption is on track after looking at the Q1 2020 EPS year-over-year growth from Q1 2019, which is 48.4%. For the EPS growth estimations in 2021 and 2022, I used the yearly CAGR average between 2012 and 2019. I believe this is a conservative approach.

Summary

In summary, HII presents itself as a strong financial company with a solid identity, and the ability to stay agile in response to changing needs for the U.S. Navy and they have continued to increase dividends year-over-year as an added bonus. Their proven consistency and resilience have proven that they can be trusted during economic turmoil and their revenue growth has no signs of slowing down. Being that the economy is in uncertain times, I believe that the stock price has been unfairly dragged down, and we now have a once in a decade opportunity to add HII to our portfolios at an exceptional discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.