WEC Energy: How Picky You Should Be On Price
About: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary
When I last wrote about WEC in February, it was quite overvalued.
The valuation has now come down, yet the fundamentals remain strong and WEC's position as a superior utility stock is undisputed.
Depending on your exposure to the stock, it might be a good idea to invest more into the stock.
This is investigated by looking at the stock's history and considering future potential.
Introduction
A little over a year I suggested that WEC Energy (WEC) was a good pick for dividend investors. Since then it has been a wild ride, as the