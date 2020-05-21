Dividend Ideas | Utilities 

WEC Energy: How Picky You Should Be On Price

|
About: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Long Only, Dividend Investing, Dividend Growth Investing
Summary

When I last wrote about WEC in February, it was quite overvalued.

The valuation has now come down, yet the fundamentals remain strong and WEC's position as a superior utility stock is undisputed.

Depending on your exposure to the stock, it might be a good idea to invest more into the stock.

This is investigated by looking at the stock's history and considering future potential.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

A little over a year I suggested that WEC Energy (WEC) was a good pick for dividend investors. Since then it has been a wild ride, as the