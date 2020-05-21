This is investigated by looking at the stock's history and considering future potential.

Depending on your exposure to the stock, it might be a good idea to invest more into the stock.

The valuation has now come down, yet the fundamentals remain strong and WEC's position as a superior utility stock is undisputed.

Introduction

A little over a year I suggested that WEC Energy (WEC) was a good pick for dividend investors. Since then it has been a wild ride, as the stock went from $78 to $105 and back to $86, where it currently trades. The 15% total return over the period is still superior to the S&P 500's 3% return.

If you followed my suggestion to trim part of your position when the stock hit $100 back in February, you're wondering if now is time to purchase more.

Our MAD Scores suggest that WEC now has a Dividend Strength score of 94 and a Stock Strength score of 81.

WEC is a super high quality utility, which I intend to own for a very long time. Whenever the yield approaches 3% or goes beyond, I believe it makes a very good investment. Whenever the yield goes towards 2%, it is good to trim the position. The current yield of 2.92% tells me that dividend investors who don't own the stock can consider investing in WEC Energy at current prices. Those who already have a position might want to be a little more patient.

When we created our "All Weather Dividends Portfolio", which is exclusively available for all on Seeking Alpha, we didn't hesitate to add WEC around the current prices. While we prefer WEC above 3%, we wouldn't run the risk of totally excluding this blue as they come blue chip utilities from a portfolio for extended periods of time.

This article will demonstrate this by providing my overview of WEC's dividend profile and its potential for market beating performance in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength aims to estimate which stocks both have good dividend safety and dividend potential. It will be extremely difficult for a stock to score high on dividend strength unless it either lacks safety or lacks the potential for the dividend to contribute significantly to your returns. We compute a factor score for all US stocks which pay dividends. To read up on the details, you can read the following blog post.

Dividend Safety

WEC Energy pays out 65% of earnings as dividends. This is less than 32% of dividend stocks.

Dividends represent 33% of WEC's operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 41% of dividend stocks.

Like most utilities WEC's free cashflow is negative due to high capex. This isn't a concern in the utility sector.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $1.8400 $2.0200 $2.1100 $2.2400 $2.4025 Net Income $2.57 $2.99 $3.90 $3.44 $3.68 Payout Ratio 72% 68% 55% 66% 66% Cash From Operations $5.25 $6.72 $7.15 $7.25 $7.29 Payout Ratio 35% 31% 30% 31% 33% Free Cash Flow $-0.44 $0.86 $-0.72 $-1.62 $-2.76 Payout Ratio -409% 233% -290% -138% -87%

WEC aims to pay between 60% and 70% of earnings in dividends, and it has been very good at doing that during the past 5 years. This usually translates to 30% to 35% of operating cashflow being paid out. These are very healthy payout ratios, and investors should be very content with the stability of these ratios.

WEC can pay its interest 3.6 times, which is better than 51% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be satisfying for a utility, as the sector median coverage is 2.6x.

The dividend has been growing for years, management is super committed to it, and does a fantastic job at growing earnings and cash at a stable 5-7%. I see no reason why a stable utility such as WEC will ever cut their dividend. Even amid the current crisis, they expect sales to only decline 5% in 2020. Earnings should still grow by the planned target thanks to cost cuts, and the long term outlook hasn't changed at all for the company.

WEC's dividend is as safe as they come.

Dividend Potential

WEC Energy's dividend yield of 2.92% is higher than 44% of US dividend stocks. This yield is actually not that high when you look at the stock's 10 year dividend history. In fact over the decade, WEC has yielded a median 3.2%. During 83% of trading days, WEC closed with a yield higher than it currently is.

This is why I'm always skeptical to add more WEC below 3%. If history is any indication, it suggests the price could revert some more to the mean.

This last year, the dividend grew 7% which is slightly lower than their 5 year CAGR of 9%.

Management expects the dividend to continue growing between 5% and 7%, which is a decent growth rate for a 3% yielding stock. Just below 3% it is borderline acceptable, and a couple hundred basis points above 3% it becomes totally acceptable.

I will always own WEC for its stable growing dividend, but I'm picky with the prices at which I invest. Around 3% dividend yield it is a good investment, but only above 3% is it a great investment.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WEC a dividend strength score of 94 / 100. Our approach is quite anal, we quibble for a few hundred basis points of dividend yield or dividend growth potential, and we've been criticized for nickel and diming the stock market. If you don't think it matters, go ahead and purchase WEC at current prices.

If you don't own it, you can initiate a starter position as it is by far one of the better utilities to own which has decent dividend potential. However, if you want to get the most out of your WEC investments, aim for above 3% yield.

Stock Strength

WEC is a superior dividend stock which should be part of every dividend investor's portfolio. Whether you want to be picky on price or not is up to you. If you don't own the stock, you might be wondering if the price is going to get cheaper in upcoming months. We can't say for sure, although our analysis of the three main factors -value, momentum & quality-helps to figure out the likelihood of any given stock doing better than the broad market.

Value

WEC has a P/E of 23.56x

P/S of 3.77x

P/CFO of 11.89x

Dividend yield of 2.92%

Buyback yield of 0.00%

Shareholder yield of 2.92%.

According to these values, WEC is more undervalued than 59% of stocks, which is acceptable. WEC is a cash generating machine, and relative to operating cashflow it trades at a reasonable multiple. Its dividend yield is also reasonable like we saw above. WEC isn't overvalued, yet it isn't a bargain either. The current price is merely fair.

Value Score: 59 / 100

Momentum

WEC Energy trades at $86.69 and is down -15.35% these last 3 months, -1.63% these last 6 months yet is still up 7.16% these last 12 months.

WEC has better momentum than 67% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. WEC has outperformed the index and is still up during the last twelve months. Its year over year price change is better than 77% of US stocks. Its 3 month performance on the other hand, is only more solid than 56% of stocks. This shows that while WEC was extremely strong throughout 2019, it has been losing some of its momentum. Nonetheless the stock is in the top third of momentum stocks. This implies that the market still views it as resilient, despite it no longer leading the market.

Momentum score: 67 / 100

Quality

WEC's gearing ratio of 2.3 is better than 37% of stocks. WEC Energy's liabilities have increased by 3% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 9.4% of WEC's liabilities. Each dollar of WEC's assets generates $0.2 of revenue, which is in-line with the sector median. However the stock's return on equity of 11% is better than the sector median of 8.4%, as is its interest coverage of 3.6x. WEC depreciates 35.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 11% of stocks. WEC's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.0% is better than 75% of companies. This makes WEC's quality better than 49% of stocks. The utility sector, because of its asset intensive model usually sees its constituents rank low on the quality factor score. We are considering adjustments that can be made to reflect the stability of the sector, yet as it stands, it should be noted that 49 / 100 is a lot better than the sector median of 10 / 100.

In my books, WEC is a very good quality utility, which is able to generate superior returns than the sector, without using more leverage.

Quality Score: 49 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 81 / 100 which is very encouraging. Superior value, good momentum and median quality are enough to make stocks rank very high on stock strength in the current environment. It goes to show how hard it is in volatile and uncertain periods to have good scores across multiple factors.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 94 & a stock strength of 81, WEC Energy is a great choice for dividend investors. Whether you choose to place a limit order in the hope of getting more shares above a certain yield, or decide you want to include the stock into the portfolio is up to you. Either way, sooner or later, you want to own shares of this fantastically run company.

