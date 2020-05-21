Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) CEO Jim Snee on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 21, 2020 9:00 am ET

Corporate Participants

Nathan Annis - Director, Investor Relations

Jim Snee - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Sheehan - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call participants

Tom Palmer - JPMorgan

Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research

Erica Eiler - Oppenheimer

Ken Zaslow - Bank of Montreal

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse

Pooran Sharma - Stephens, Inc.

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research

Presentation

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly]

Nathan Annis

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call for