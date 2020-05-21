Source: Barron's

Kohl's (KSS) reported quarterly revenue of $2.43 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $3.20, and GAAP EPS of -$3.50. The company beat on revenue but missed on earnings. KSS is off by double-digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways in the quarter.

Free Falling Revenue

The company's total revenue fell 41% Y/Y. The coronavirus has led to social distancing and caused millions of Americans to stay home. The lion's share of shopping has occurred online, hurting traditional retailers like Kohl's. The company closed all of its stores in late March. Kohl's also temporarily furloughed 85,000 associates and supported them with a few weeks of pay and health benefits. The fall in revenue was to be expected, yet it was still rather shocking to actually see this amount of demand destruction in print.

Kohl's reported total sales of $2.4 billion, down over 40% Y/Y. The knock-on effects of the pandemic were in full force by the end of March. The company reopened about half its stores earlier this month, with a priority on the health and safety of its associates. There are limited store hours and social distancing measures are being enforced. Even when all of the company's stores are reopened, there are no guarantee sales will fully recover.

Tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Will consumers continue to spend at previous levels if they are concerned about the future? According to Forbes contributor Shelley Kohan, consumer spending has shifted from fashion goods to groceries and consumer staples. Sales for Kohl's seemed to mirror this assessment as apparel and footwear lagged:

From a line of business perspective, we achieved positive digital sales growth in all of our categories. Home was the strongest, with digital sales increasing more than 50% for the quarter. The home category has historically penetrated higher digitally for us, and was influenced by stay at home mandates. We saw particularly strong demand for kitchen electrics, vacuums, electronics and gaming. We also saw continued digital strength in areas like active, toys, and beauty. And we saw growth in areas like basics, intimates, and sleepwear. However, apparel and footwear lagged overall digital growth.

If this trend continues, then Kohl's may have to adjust its product line going forward. It could portend heightened competition for home, beauty, and kitchen electronics, while the company may have to cede a sizeable share of the apparel market to off-price retailers.

A bright spot was that Kohl's may have proven its mettle in the digital space. Digital sales increased 24% during the quarter and accelerated by 60% in the month of April. Kohl's showed strength across several metrics, including traffic, conversion, average unit retail, and average units per transaction. Stores fulfilled a higher percentage of digital orders, as ship-to-store and customer pickup services could allow Kohl's to close the gap with Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). I never thought of Kohl's as a formidable omni-channel competitor, yet its performance during the quarter stood out.

Margins Cratered

Declining scale was bound to crimp the company's margins. Gross margin was 17.3%, compared to 36.8% in the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $373 million, down over 70% Y/Y. The heavy dependence on digital sales may have impacted margins. This could be a narrative to watch going forward. SG&A costs were $1.1 billion, down 16% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue, they were 44%, up from 31% in the year-earlier period. I expect management to cut into these costs in the second half of the year.

The fallout was that EBITDA was -$425 million compared to $397 million in the year-earlier period. SG&A costs exceeded gross profit. This phenomenon could continue for at least another quarter. Until all of the states reopen, it could be difficult for Kohl's to generate positive EBITDA. Margins could be the least of the company's worries at this point. Improving its digital offerings and simply staying afloat should be the priorities.

Cost Containment Efforts

Kohl's ended the quarter with $2.0 billion in cash, much higher than the $543 million it had at the year-earlier period. The company also increased its debt to $3.4 billion, up from $1.9 billion in the year-earlier period. Kohl's raised debt in order to increase liquidity to have staved off near-term headwinds from the pandemic. Management appears to be betting that revenue and cash flow will normalize and the company can repay the additional debt.

Free cash flow ("FCF") was -109 million versus -$102 million in the year-earlier period. Kohl's is taking steps to improve overall cash flow. The company lowered its forecast for capital expenditures by $500 million, suspended its dividend beginning in Q2 2020, and suspended share buybacks. Suspending the dividend should save about $430 million per year in cash flow.

These are smart moves, in my opinion. I believe the economy was weak prior to the pandemic. Kohl's will need to squirrel as much capital as possible. It has about $2.9 billion in working capital, which should help. However, its debt load of $3.4 billion is at 2.7x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company's EBITDA could continue to slide. Kohl's will likely have to make more spending cuts to pare debt and, hopefully, keep its credit metrics from deteriorating.

Conclusion

KSS trades at 3.2x LTM EBITDA. What its long-term EBITDA will be is up for debate. I believe the economy and the retail space still face headwinds. Sell KSS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.