Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) CEO Kevin Mackay on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 21, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Hamilton - Head of Investor Relations

Kevin Mackay - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stewart Andrade - Chief Financial Officer

Christian Waldegrave - Director of Research

Conference Call Participants

Jon Chappell - Evercore

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America.

Omar Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities

J. Mintzmyer - Value Investor's Edge

Randy Giveans - Jefferies

Presentation

Good day, everyone. Welcome to today's Teekay Tankers Limited First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference.