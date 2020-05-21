Health Information Services player, Change Healthcare (CHNG), has been pushed forth in the limelight after David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital disclosed its SEC filing as of March 31, 2020. This iconic hedge fund purchased a large long stake in Change Healthcare for $11.40 per share. The company now accounts for 7.53% of the company's total holdings. In his letter to investors, David Einhorn also claimed that Change Healthcare can be considered to be the "backbone of the healthcare internet".

Change Healthcare could not escape the market-wide downturn in March 2020. While the stock has recovered some of its losses, it still remains down by 26.30% on YTD (year-to-date) basis.

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has already made 2020 a very challenging year for businesses across the world. Businesses will also have to tackle through post-COVID-19 recession fears and headline risks associated with upcoming Presidential elections in the U.S. Technology companies are being increasingly looked at for providing solutions to many of these problems. Change Healthcare can be a technology hero in the healthcare sector. The company has the largest medical claims clearinghouse network and offers data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the healthcare system.

Change Healthcare enjoys a solid footing in the U.S. healthcare technology space

Change Healthcare was formed on June 22, 2016 to hold an equity investment in Change Healthcare LLC along with McKesson Corporation (MCK). At the end of December 2019, Change Healthcare accounted for a 41% stake, while Mckesson accounted for a 59% stake in Change Healthcare LLC. However, in March 2020, McKesson exited the investment in Change Healthcare.

Change Healthcare's Intelligent Healthcare Network is the largest independent financial administrative and clinical healthcare network in the U.S. This coupled with Software & Analytics and Technology-enabled Solutions offerings has ensured a solid positioning for the company in healthcare informatics space.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the company facilitated nearly 14 billion healthcare transactions and approximately $1 trillion in adjudicated claims, accounting for approximately one-third of all U.S. healthcare expenditures. The dollar value of the claims processed continues to grow at 5% - 6% annually.

The company boasts of a well-diversified business with high revenue visibility

Change Healthcare now stands to benefit from the increasing adoption of technology in the yet underpenetrated healthcare industry. The company reported revenues of $3.0 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. The company's client base is well-diversified, with 40% attributed to payers and 60% to healthcare providers in the U.S. None of the clients represents more than 4% of the company's revenue base. Almost 88% of the business is recurring in nature.

Change Healthcare attributes one-third of the business volatility to the demand for subscription-based software and services. The company's SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions which include RCM (revenue cycle management) tech and InterQual franchises and perpetual license and maintenance fees such as those paid in imaging business are relatively resilient to the COVID-19 outbreak. The company's software & analytics business unit accounts for almost half of its $3 billion Solutions revenue. Of these, 80% of business is essentially subscription-based, which is SaaS or perpetual licensing and essentially recurring in nature.

Payment accuracy accounts for the remaining 20% of Change Healthcare's software & analytics business. This solution earns revenues based on the recovery of inappropriate or inaccurate payments. Although the company expects this segment to report a setback in the first quarter due to overall reduced healthcare volumes, it will continue to be an essential service for the healthcare system. As volumes rise, payers will again need solutions to minimize payment and claim errors. Change Healthcare has been grabbing market share in this business due to provider-friendly data and network-based approaches.

Technology-enabled Services business makes up 30% of Change Healthcare's revenues. Communications, payments, consulting, and pharmacy benefit administration businesses account for around one-third of this segment. This is a more or less stable component of Change Healthcare's business.

On May 4, Change Healthcare announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in eRx Network for $212.9 million-plus cash on the balance sheet. In addition to boosting topline, this deal is expected to benefit the company by strengthening its pharmacy offerings. This again is one of the more resilient businesses in the current recessionary environment.

Investors should consider these risks

Although a major portion of Change Healthcare's deals closed in the fourth quarter, there has been some implementation impact due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This can delay a part of the revenues to the second quarter of the company's fiscal year 2021.

Then again, to ensure business continuity in offshore locations like India, the company had to add capabilities in such places. This has resulted in added costs for Change Healthcare.

According to a study by Strata Decision Technology, a Chicago-based financial analytics firm, there has been an average decrease of 54.5% in the number of unique patients who sought care in a hospital setting across all service lines and in every region of the U.S. during a 2-week period in March and April. Some of the demand may be lost as patients progress on the disease and cannot be treated further. The reduced hospital volumes have resulted in U.S. hospitals losing almost $60 billion on a monthly basis.

Change Healthcare expects to bear the short-term impact of these trends. Currently, around one-third of the company's business, which includes network, communications, and payment solutions, is indexed to overall volumes activity in the healthcare system. Network Solutions business accounts for 20% of the company's revenues, which are under pressure due to declines in hospital volumes. The 114% increase in the uninsured rate from 7% in January to 15% in May will also have an impact on the company's topline.

Change Healthcare has estimated that one-third of its business, which includes RCM Services and Payment Accuracy business, is indexed to dollars spent on healthcare transactions. RCM Services business makes up 60% of the Technology-enabled services segment. Revenues are contingency based on collections for its RCM offerings. The company's RCM business is well-diversified with 70% exposure to professional or physician side and 30% to the hospital side, of which a greater portion are academic medical centers. However, the drop in elective procedures has already resulted in a significant decline in revenues from these services. The company is working to partly mitigate the impact of the RCM business by managing variable labor costs.

All these headwinds can result in reduced fiscal 2021 guidance for the company. However, we need to remember that most of the elective procedures are not optional. Hence, much of pent-up demand will hit hospitals when they start to admit non-COVID-19 patients, which in turn, highlights long-term resilience of the company even in bearish times.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Change Healthcare is $17.47, implying an upside potential of 44.98% from its last close. The company is trading at P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple of 10.70x and a forward P/E of 8.79x, which is definitely cheap for a prominent healthcare technology company. I believe that the consensus target price is a fair estimate of the growth potential of the company in the short to mid term.

At the end of December 2019, the company had $74 million of cash and cash equivalents, and a fully undrawn revolver facility on its balance sheet. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020 ending December 2019, the company generated an adjusted free cash flow of $325 million, and used $150 million to pay down debt. The company has also announced the sale of its Connected Analytics business to Kaufman Hall in May 2020. This deal will further bolster Change Healthcare's cash reserves.

The company's total loan from debt including the short-term portion was slightly over $4.8 billion with a credit agreement net leverage ratio of 4.7 at the end of December 2019. Although the debt seems to be slightly on the higher side, I believe that the company is well-positioned to manage its liabilities. There does not seem to be any concern related to the company's functioning as a going concern for the foreseeable future.

The majority of analysts are positive about the company. On April 17, Goldman Sachs tagged Change Healthcare with a Buy rating and target price of $14. On April 13, SVB Leerink analyst Stephanie Davis Demko initiated coverage of Change Healthcare with an Outperform rating and $13 price target. On March 26, Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee highlighted Change Healthcare as one of the three healthcare IT companies poised for a rebound. The analyst reiterated the target price of $19 for the stock. On March 18, Raymond James analyst John Ransom upgraded the company to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $20 price target. On March 10, Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton upgraded the company to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $19, up from $17.

I believe that Change Healthcare stands to benefit from secular changes in the healthcare sector, despite the impending short-term headwinds due to COVID-19 outbreak. Besides, the company's valuation is too attractive to ignore. In this backdrop, I recommend retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of one to two years to consider taking a position in this stock in May 2020.

