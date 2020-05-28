2 Overpriced REITs And 1 Strong Buy

We present a top pick that we currently own in our Core Portfolio.

Even with REITs sitting at near 52-weeks, there still remains many overvalued companies.

Following the recent plunge in REIT share prices, the valuation of the sector is sitting at a 10-year low.

Companies that commonly trade at low 3%-4% dividend yields now offer the double of that and premiums to NAV have turned into large discounts to NAV:

On average, REITs are priced at 70 cents on the dollar. That’s the average, which includes overpriced mega cap, for industrial and tech REITs. If you remove those, the average discount to NAV is closer to 50%. That’s by far the lowest valuation relative to NAV that we have seen, outside of the great financial crisis.

As we explain in a separate article called “The More it Drops, The More I Buy,” we believe that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy deeply-discounted REITs in anticipation of a recovery.

REIT are undergoing a severe, but temporary crisis, and it's a question of time before they recover to former highs. The upside potential is massive, and the currently depressed valuations provide good margin of safety.

However, this does not apply to every REIT. In every crisis, there are winners and losers, and we are very selective. Out of ~200 REITs, we invest in only a small fraction of them:

This may sound counter intuitive, but we believe that the worst REIT investments are those that have been the least affected by the recent crisis. This includes data center, cell tower, and certain industrial REITs.

We know that they enjoy the best fundamentals and growth prospects in this environment, but unfortunately, everyone else knows that as well. As a result, the market is pricing these REITs at a massive premium, and the magnitude of this premium is not warranted in our opinion.

Below we discuss two investor-favorite REITs that are overpriced and outline the thesis of a REIT that offers better value in today’s environment.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

DLR is a blue-chip data center REIT. Investors love it because it's mostly insulated from the recent crisis. It enjoys a strong track record and it's positioned for long-term growth. We don’t disagree with that. Fundamentals are solid.

However, valuation also needs to be taken into account. Data centers are the only REITs that trade today at a premium to NAV:

Most REIT sectors are trading at a ~30% discount to NAV. Data centers trade at a 14% premium and DLR is among the priciest of its peer group trading at a 25% premium.

That’s not a particularly steep premium if you look at DLR on its own, but it's very expensive when compared to other REITs. The dividend yield is safe, but it's also just 3.3%. Compared to other REIT sectors, there simply isn't enough meat on the bone.

Prologis (PLD)

PLD is a blue chip among industrial REITs. PLD is down 15% off its 52-week highs, but the value still isn't there. We make the argument that it was a extremely overpriced, and now it's just overpriced.

The average industrial REIT trades at a 4% discount to NAV. PLD trades at a 10% premium to NAV:

The market is in love with industrial REITs because they benefit from the growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) which need a lot of space for their distribution centers and warehouses.

There's certainly some legitimacy to this. So far, rent collection has been very strong in the industrial space, but the market appears to forget the other side of the story.

These properties have been the hot thing for a minute. Properties have been built everywhere, and while demand was strong in a bull market, this may not last in a recession. In fact, industrial real estate was the worst hit sector during the great financial crisis, dropping by as much as 67% in 2008.

The fundamentals are today stronger. But this remains a cyclical sector and it is priced aggressively heading into one of the sharpest contractions in GDP ever recovered. We expect the formerly strong NOI growth to cool down and surprise investors who have gotten used to consistent and rapid growth.

Prologis is a great company, but priced at a premium to NAV and paying a 2.7% dividend yield, it's overpriced and offers no margin of safety.

A Better Opportunity: Iron Mountain (IRM)

IRM is not a particularly popular REIT. It owns a physical storage business and it's also quickly growing a digital storage business.

Right now, the digital storage segment remains a minor part of the revenue, and therefore, the market is ignoring it.

The market is instead focusing on the physical storage, which is a mature, low-growth industry, with potential long-term headwinds. As a result, IRM is not getting any love. In fact, it dropped even more than the rest of the market in the recent sell-off:

The company is now priced at a 35% discount to NAV, 8x FFO and an 11% dividend yield. As long as the business can hold up, this is cheap on an absolute and relative basis.

We believe that this valuation is especially opportunistic because IRM is defensive in this environment. Storage is essential for businesses and the demand for it won’t change overnight. It's a fairly small expense and companies cannot just discontinue their record storage policies from one day to the other.

The market also is giving zero credit to IRM’s growth potential on the digital data side. This is especially interesting given that data center REITs are so popular right now. IRM cannot catch a break and yet, that’s its future.

95% of Fortune 1000 companies are IRM’s clients for some form of data management services. Many of them lease space to store paper records. It puts IRM in an optimal position to upsell various services as it makes it move to digital data: (1) scan the documents, (2) shred them, (3) store the digital data.

IRM is a data center REIT disguised as a paper storage company, and it offers good margin of safety and high yield while you wait. That’s the type of REIT we want to own at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line: Valuation Matters

It's very easy to find a high-quality REIT. What's difficult is to find quality at a deep discount to fair value.

We are well aware that data centers and industrial REITs are better protected than other property sectors. However, the premium that you are paying for better near-term protection is extreme. And right now, we make the argument that many of the least-affected REIT sectors offer the worst long-term return prospects.

At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on REITs that already are beaten down due to near term uncertainty.

Good examples include apartment REITs, net lease REITs, and healthcare REITs. They are not immune to the crisis, but they are fairly resilient, and most importantly, their long-term prospects are not affected. Yet, a lot of them have dropped >50% and offer up to 100% upside potential in the future recovery.

Because we are long-term oriented, we can ride out the storm and position ourselves to earn these market-beating returns. As we often say: The secret to success in REIT investing is to think like a landlord and not like a trader.

