Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) leases its real estate to wireless communications, advertising, and green energy operators over long-term contracts creating a stable stream of revenues. A significant price dip during the COVID-19-driven market panic has made its dividend yield interesting at 8.4%. This article will analyze its various business segments, balance sheet, and valuation.

LMRK gets cheap

LMRK has fallen about twice as much as the REIT index.

Is this an opportunity or is the drop warranted?

Let us look at each business segment to assess if there is real damage. Of its $15.6mm quarterly revenue, 51% comes from wireless infrastructure, 37% from outdoor advertising, and the remaining 12% from renewable energy.

The 1st quarter numbers shown above were largely unaffected by the economic shutdown as the main impacts were felt in April and May for most of the economy.

Wireless infrastructure

Landmark leases real estate directly to telco operators like AT&T (NYSE:T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), but it also leases to the tower REITs, CCI, AMT, and SBAC.

This revenue should be quite steady and largely unaffected by the crisis. Demand for communications infrastructure has increased and these are healthy tenants. The tower REITs can absolutely afford to pay rent and these telco operators are the leading providers in the nation.

We view the rent coming from this segment as quite secure and, importantly, it has an average remaining lease term of 24.9 years.

Outdoor advertising

Outdoor advertising is essentially a fancy term for billboards and the advertisement industry is struggling at the moment. Most advertising contracts are very short term in nature, sometimes as little as a week, but usually 1 month or a bit more. Thus, the billboard companies are already feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 economy as they are having to try to re-lease their advertising space at a time when so few companies have the capital to spend on advertising. We anticipate significant declines in utilization rates as well as the rental rates of the billboards that do get used. Landmark has an interesting spot in this vertical as they are not directly affected by the declining billboard revenues. LMRK merely leases the infrastructure to operators who then sell advertising on the space, so even as Outfront Media (OUT) and Clear Channel (CCO) lose revenues, they still owe rent to LMRK. Unlike the advertising revenues of the tenants, the leases with Landmark are long term in nature with a weighted average remaining duration of 13.6 years. Our base case is that LMRK continues to collect revenue in full as the tenants are in okay health. If the advertising recession extends too much, the health of tenants could change, thereby threatening LMRK's revenues, so this will depend on how long it takes for the economy to re-open.

Green energy

Like its other segments, LMRK's leases to green energy producers are quite long term with a weighted average remaining duration of 29.3 years. Clean energy demand has not been all that affected by the pandemic or the economic shutdown, so we anticipate this segment producing revenue as contracted.

Growth

LMRK has been growing assets at a reasonably fast pace over the past 5 years, going from $449mm net property investments in 2015 to $646mm in 2019.

Unfortunately, a high cost of capital has prevented the investments from being all that accretive to the bottom line. AFFO/share has been essentially flat.

Much of the capital came from high coupon preferreds and common equity issuance, making the WACC quite close to the ROIC of the property investments. Going forward, I anticipate AFFO/share will remain somewhat flat. Given the environment, external acquisitions are likely to slow or stall, but we do not see this as a problem since the growth wasn't really accretive anyway. Overall, LMRK's existing revenue streams look quite solid. Minimal external growth with stable existing revenues suggests AFFO should be somewhat flat.

Valuation

At first glance, $1.31 of AFFO/share looks phenomenally attractive against a $9.49 market price.

There are, however, a few adjustments we need to make to this number. The delta between FFO and AFFO is enormous with FFO coming in at a penny/share and AFFO coming in at $0.33/share. The list of adjustment LMRK makes to get from FFO to AFFO is below.

Some of these adjustments are legitimate while others are not.

By far, the biggest adjustment is the $7.291mm from unrealized loss on derivatives. This is 100% kosher. From the 10-Q, we know that the derivatives liability went up by about this amount.

LRMK has swaps to fix their debt which is a standard and conservative practice. It so happens that interest rates went down in the quarter which reduced the value of these swaps.

Other adjustments look a bit less legitimate to us. In particular, I would point out the $1.1mm of expense reimbursement from G&A and the $0.12mm of non-cash compensation.

While LMRK was, in fact, refunded this money, the refunds will stop coming after November of 2021. This leaves a bit more than a year of reimbursements, but if we are looking to calculate a run rate of AFFO, we do not want to include temporary things like this given the extremely long duration of contractual revenues. Non-cash G&A is still a real expense, so we do not add this back either.

This brings AFFO as a run rate to $7.202mm quarterly or $0.28 per share. There seems to be minimal seasonality to LMRK's earnings, so we can annualize this to $1.12 of AFFO.

An 8.4X AFFO multiple is reasonably attractive given the stability of LMRK's revenues. It should trade at a somewhat low multiple due to 3 factors:

Fairly high debt at 52% debt to total capital Lack of AFFO/share growth Tax complications of MLP

While LMRK has REIT style assets, it is not actually a REIT, but an MLP. Per the 10-Q:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the "Partnership") was formed on July 28, 2014 by Landmark Dividend LLC ("Landmark" or "Sponsor") to acquire, develop, own and manage a portfolio of real property interest and infrastructure assets that are leased to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The Partnership is a master limited partnership organized in the State of Delaware and has been publicly traded since its initial public offering on November 19, 2014 (the "IPO"). On July 31, 2017, the Partnership completed changes to its organizational structure by transferring substantially all of its assets to a consolidated subsidiary, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., a Delaware corporation ("REIT Subsidiary"), which elected to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2017."

Since substantially all of the assets are in the REIT subsidiary, the company gets favorable tax treatment but investors may not. MLPs have different tax implications for investors than REITs and, generally, are harder to invest in. As such, the pool of people willing to invest in LMRK is somewhat smaller which may cause it to trade at a discount.

We see LMRK's fair value being a bit higher than the current market price at about $11.20 as I believe a 10X AFFO would be appropriate. That said, I don't see any catalysts to get the market price to return there which makes this mostly a dividend play.

The 8.4% dividend yield offers a solid income for investors, especially as it is well covered at $0.80 dividend against $1.12 of AFFO. The dividend has been cut from a higher level which is unfortunate for those who were invested at a higher price, but, for those getting in today, it seems like a reasonable yield play. We have not invested yet but are adding LMRK to our watch list to wait for a time when it gets particularly opportunistic.

