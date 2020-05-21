As you would guess, Nike is priced for perfection, but let’s dig into the numbers to see where an entry would be more than warranted.

Nike’s superior competitive position is evident from its history of shareholder value creation, with a moat as wide as it gets in the sportswear industry.

Written by the FALCON Team

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our recent article on one of this month's promising candidates, Caterpillar (CAT), we now take a broader look outside the shortlisted companies to show what it would take for us to initiate a position in an exceptional quality name like Nike (NKE).

Warren Buffett laid out the foundation of proper equity analysis in his letter to Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) shareholders in 1975:

Our equity investments are heavily concentrated in a few companies which are selected based on favorable economic characteristics, competent and honest management, and a purchase price attractive when measured against the yardstick of value to a private owner."

Hence, our analysis follows the same line of thought: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. But, before we do that, let's jump into what makes Nike an interesting candidate today.

So, What's The Story At Nike?

Just by looking at the world-famous "Swoosh" logo, it becomes evident that Nike's premium brand reputation creates a huge moat around the company. If we consider the underlying health and fitness megatrend, coupled with the rising purchasing power of developing countries, we get a picture of why profitable growth looks more than sustainable going ahead, resting heavily on sales growth coming outside of the US. With department stores and retailers like Foot Locker closing stores all around the globe as a response to COVID-19, Nike boosted its efforts to enhance its direct-to-customer and digital sales channels. This transition began even before the virus hit hard, led by the newly appointed tech-veteran CEO John Donahoe, with the aim of expanding the company's already stellar margins. In the meantime, Nike is creating a sticky ecosystem with its SNKRS and fitness apps, where membership growth during this lockdown has exceeded all previous expectations. Looking ahead, we see Nike leveraging this user network to boost its brand-loyalty even further, while also providing more targeted product offers to consumers, which in turn could increase full-price sales, both in differentiated retail stores and online.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt.

For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. This is a measure of self-reliance, that is, whether a company produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders, for example.

When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company's cash generation. We want to see stable or rising operating cash flow, and positive free cash flow in the majority of the years.

Source: Morningstar

Nike has generated strong revenue and net income growth in the past 10 years, while successfully converting it into cash, leading to a 6-7% annual growth in operating cash flow since 2010. Since this business is not too capital intensive, the company is left with a healthy and increasing amount of free cash flow after capital expenditures each and every year, making us very confident in the self-funding capability of this firm.

This holds true even amid the COVID-19 crisis, as the company's previous CFO, Andy Campion (now COO) underlined in the latest earnings call:

In order to ensure resilience during challenging times, we have long maintained a strong balance sheet, a strong investment-grade credit rating and ample access to capital, all coupled with strong operating cash flow generation." Source: FY 2020 Q3 Earnings Call

Without a doubt, Nike passes our first criteria regarding stability. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, which represents the money's-not-free approach, examining if a company is able to consistently create shareholder value above its true cost of capital. Simply put, EVA measures a firm's profit after all costs, including the cost of giving shareholders a decent return.

Value Creation: Is A Wide Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. As Pat Dorsey defines in his book, "5 Rules for Successful Stock Investing", there are telltale signs that a company has a moat. Based on his work, reasonable criteria may include FCF/Sales consistently above 5%, as well as FCF/Invested Capital above 15%.

Translating this to the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

The focus on capital-efficient growth and successful utilization of Ad&Promo spending to support intangible brand assets are both key factors that help Nike score well in EVA generation. As the preferred sportswear brand since 1980, Nike has been able to produce a strong EVA Margin, above the 5% mark most of the time over the past 15 years, averaging 6.4% during this timeframe with remarkable consistency. These numbers clearly support the fact that Nike is the market leader in footwear and athletic apparel in literally every field it competes worldwide. For instance, Nike produced $24.2 billion in fiscal 2019 footwear sales, more than adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), and Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) combined, while total sales for Nike are 60% greater than that of its closest competitor, adidas.

The EVA framework also provides us a quantifiable way to compare the strengths of brands and business models among competitors within the same industry. The difference in EVA Margin and its consistency clearly demonstrates Nike's superiority over competitor brands like Under Armour and adidas.

Source: evaexpress.com

Even during the depth of the Great Recession, Nike's sales only declined by mid-single digits, still enabling the company to generate a 4.6% EVA Margin (a remarkable number at the time), demonstrating Nike's operational excellence, and the surprisingly stable demand for its products despite challenging economic conditions. The existence of a wide moat and Nike's status as a superior quality company is unquestionably supported by the numbers.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is our metric to determine incremental EVA generation, which is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Think of it as "business momentum", where higher is always better, and 0% represents true breakeven, preserving EVA without expanding it. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. It means that the company is capable of utilizing retained earnings at a higher rate than its cost of capital over the long run.

Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum, which is calculated by ΔEVA during the period divided by the base year's sales figure and then averaged out for the number of years in the calculated period. For devoted readers, look at the highlighted numbers: ((2019 EVA - 2009 EVA) / 2009 Sales) / no. of years, in this case 10.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Nike generated an average of 1.26% EVA Momentum from 2009 to 2019 with a stable trend. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 75th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russel 3000) is 1.0-1.5% percent. This decent performance came from skyrocketing sales in the past decade (which increased 121%), coupled with a stable EVA Margin in the exceptional 5-7% territory, leading to a respectable rate of incremental shareholder wealth creation for every additional dollar of sales the company managed to earn. These numbers underline the rationale behind continuous capital reinvestment in the business, as EVA will most likely continue to grow at a healthy rate in the foreseeable future.

The EVA-framework enabled us so far to prove from a rear-view-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In Nike's case, a qualitative wide-moat rating is warranted in our view as well, resting heavily on the company's enormous brand strength and pricing power, with the Nike brand currently valued at a whopping $32B as an intangible asset, more than double the brand value of adidas. Nike's top line is fueled by the booming worldwide health & fitness megatrend, coupled with the increasing purchasing power of developing countries. Sponsorships of many famous athletes in virtually all major sports provide a huge audience at relatively low cost, Nike being the sponsor of choice for top sportsmen due to its status and the success it achieved with the Jordan brand. Another pillar of Nike's competitive advantage is its digital ecosystem, with the NikePlus app surpassing 100 million users and its Training Club and Running Club apps being the largest in their respective categories, while the company's push into its e-commerce channels, targeting 30% digital sales by 2023, is expected to fuel further margin expansion along the way.

We estimate, therefore, that Nike will remain the most dominant sportswear company for many years to come, thus we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Nike has a stable AA- credit rating from S&P with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 39%. Besides the exceptional financial stability relying on the company's consistent cash generation, these metrics enable Nike to access funds at a low cost of capital, should the need arise to do so.

Summary of Operations - the Quality Score

The EVA Framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. volatility and vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically (simply put, data shows that when it comes to performance, quality matters the most). In the case of Nike, the company's Quality Score is nothing but exceptional, consistently sticking to the upper end of the range over the past 15 years, passing our criteria with flying colors.

Source: evaexpress.com

As a final assessment, Nike is a best-of-breed company with stellar shareholder value creation consistency and momentum, combined with an exceptional financial stability, making it a top investment candidate from an operations standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Nike over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

Nike reinvests relatively low levels of capital (as % of OCF) to keep the business running and growing. We have seen that EVA Momentum has been ~1.3% on average in the last 10 years, and even more importantly, the trend of EVA Momentum is slightly positive, reflecting that incremental investments produce excellent returns. Hence, we believe that it is sensible and desirable that Nike keeps reinvesting in its core business to speed up innovation, improve direct-to-consumer channels and enhance its digital capabilities. We love those businesses that can grow at a meaningful pace with low capital requirements (where those capital reinvestments earn a superb rate of return and generate EVA). Consequently, the remaining cash should then be distributed to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

On the graph above, you can see that Nike does return all the available free cash to its owners, and then some. Between 2010 and 2019, Nike generated an aggregate of $30.36 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $34.57 billion, or 114% of FCF. The difference was funded by issuing long-term debt amounting to $3.2 billion and with proceedings from sale of investments, for a total of $1.4 billion.

Share Buybacks

Nike regularly returns cash to its owners through share buybacks. Previous repurchase programs (announced in 2008, 2012 and 2015, respectively) have been fully completed by the time of expiration, making us confident that Nike not only makes rosy promises, but also delivers on repurchases. Under these 3 programs, an aggregate of ~$22 billion was spent on repurchases, which enabled the firm to decrease its share count by 20% in the last 10 years. In June 2018, the board approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $15 billion, translating to 12% of market cap at the time. During fiscal year 2019, a net of 3.5$ billion was spent to buy back roughly 2.5% of diluted shares outstanding.

However, we know that buybacks that happen at a premium to the intrinsic value of a business are actually value-destructive, not value-enhancing. Unfortunately, repurchases are not happening in an opportunistic manner. Nike spent billions of dollars in 2014-15, when shares were anything but a bargain, trading at a Future Growth Reliance of over 50%. Instead, were they to halt buybacks, they could have taken advantage of lower share prices and an FGR at around 30-35% in 2016-17, creating much more value for shareholders. That said, it is always easy to look smart in hindsight, while management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time.

Source: evaexpress.com

Dividend

Nike paid its first dividend in 1985, and it has done ever since on a consistent basis, putting together a dividend-raising streak of 18 years since 2001. With that being said, a "dividend promise" can be wonderful, but it can be a heavy burden as well. A good dividend is one that's paid out with money that the CEO cannot efficiently allocate to profitable growth. The company declared an 11% increase in November 2019.

NIKE has consistently delivered strong cash flow and returns for shareholders and today's announcement marks NIKE's 18th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts. This dividend increase, combined with the four-year $15 billion share repurchase program announced in 2018, reflects continued confidence in our strategies to generate long-term, profitable growth as we accelerate execution of our Consumer Direct Offense." Source: CEO, Investor News

Growth rates are very healthy, standing at 13.5% CAGR for the last 10 years. The dividend is extremely safe (averaging around 35% of FCF in any year), and we certainly can't foresee a situation where this could change, given Nike's rock-solid cash generation, conservative balance sheet with almost no debt, and a solid liquidity position. Management almost never mentions the dividend in quarterly calls, actions do the talking here instead. While the paltry ~1.1% entry yield is not something to get excited about, raises will most likely come in at the low double-digit range, and there is much more to Nike than just the dividend, that makes the long-term outlook attractive.

Acquisitions

Nike's growth has been almost entirely organic, which is a huge positive in our view. They rarely engage in any sort of M&A, the only two that are worth mentioning are Converse and Cole Haan. Nike bought Converse in 2003 for $305 million, and in 2019, sales from this brand were north of $1.9 billion with $300 million in operating profit. A similar story holds true for Cole Haan, which Nike sold for $570 million, 24 years after it had bought it for $95 million. Nike's core business had so much room for growth, that it was not necessary to engage in acquisitions, while these few have unquestionably created value for shareholders.

Strategy And Management

Nike's consumer-focus realignment is led by its Triple Double strategy, which includes cutting product creation times in half, increasing membership in Nike's mobile apps, and improving the selection of key franchises.

We are focusing on our Triple Double strategy, with the objective of doubling the impact of innovation, increasing our speed to market and growing our direct connections with consumers" Source: 2019 Annual Report

We think these strategies can enhance Nike's position in the competitive landscape. As a clear indication of the importance of technology and e-commerce in Nike's future, John Donahoe was named CEO (who was the former head of eBay between 2005 and 2015) right after cutting ties with Amazon in 2019 in an effort to boost Nike's own digital channels.

That being said, we have a few concerns regarding management and corporate governance. Even though co-founder Phil Knight resigned as CEO in 2006, he remains close to the company until this very day. He transferred most of his Class A shares to a new company called Swoosh, while Class A shares are not publicly traded. We don't like the idea of a two-class share structure in general, because minority shareholders usually have little say in the composition of the board (which is ultimately responsible for the representation of shareholders' interests). The situation is the same at Nike, with Knight and his close family appointing 75% of Nike board members, while holders of B shares nominating the rest.

We do have reservations concerning the compensation plan as well. Long-term performance bonuses are based solely on EPS and revenue targets, while they are completely exclusive of ROIC and cash flow targets. Since the latter components are crucial for value creation (measured by EVA), we would want to see these included as well.

These governance issues, paired with suboptimal share buybacks lead us to a conclusion that Nike's management does not deserve an exemplary stewardship rating, neither from us nor from Morningstar's analysts. Although the operations dimension was flawless, the capital allocation side earns an 'average' grade that somewhat decreases our appetite.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Source: evaexpress.com

Looking at the chart for Nike, we can see that today's price seems to imply an FGR that is close to the upper end of its historical valuation range. Numerically, it stands at 47% as of today, while the average for the last 15 years stands at 28%. Nike has clearly demonstrated in the past 5 years that its EVA generation is on very solid footings. As a result, increasing profitability levels of recent years have been translated into higher expectations for value creation in the future, which the firm might not be able to live up to in the long-term. We believe shares would provide good value in the sub-30% FGR range (in line with the long-run average), translating to an entry price of ~$65 today. That said, we prefer buying when baked-in expectations are low in historical comparison, as the lower the bar, the easier it is to surprise on the upside.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, which is a detailed projection of a company's future cash flows. Analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model.

In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. This is based on the characteristics of the underlying business, including operating and financial leverage, sales sensitivity to the overall economy, product concentration, pricing power, and other company-specific factors. Based on these factors, the uncertainty of the fair value estimate can be classified as low, medium, high, very high, or extreme. Morningstar assigns Nike a medium uncertainty rating with a $98 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $93 as of May 20, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Nike's shares are roughly fairly valued based on Morningstar's estimate. Nevertheless, we would feel more comfortable with a fair value estimate in the $80-$90 range, which means that today's levels are very far from the undervalued territory.

Summary Of The Investment Thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). Combining a company's Quality Score (P-R) with its actual Valuation Score (NYSE:V) can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value.

Source: evaexpress.com

Obviously, we want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, you are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As you can see on the heat map, Nike is off the charts from a quality perspective. In our judgment, it is a fantastic franchise business with an immense economic moat, a bright future for growth with several catalysts and a management team that knows exactly how to run this company.

Truly remarkable businesses are rarely available at bargain-basement prices, and Nike is no exception either. Although this company could serve as the cornerstone of any long-term oriented portfolio, we feel that automated share repurchases (that leave the valuation out of the equation) spoil the picture somewhat. Reminding ourselves that paying too high a price can turn an exceptional quality stock into a bad investment, we feel we would have a sufficient margin of safety with a purchase price below $65, in line with the price derived from the long-term average FGR%. From those levels, we couldn't come up with a total return potential below double-digits, however hard we tried.

Yet, there was disagreement within the FALCON Team as to where our entry price should be. The more enterprising members of our team would start buying below $65, while our most conservative analyst would rather start building a position at $57 and be very enthusiastic to buy near $52. (This latter guy may never own NKE stock, but will sleep well at night with his overly conservative approach.) As a final note: no two investors are the same, only you can decide where you are on the enterprising-conservative continuum. But no matter how we look at Nike, it must be a pass from a value investor's perspective at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.