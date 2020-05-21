Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jacob Rauschenberg as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Recommendation

I recommend going long General Dynamics (GD), a leading United States defense contractor that currently trades at $130.92 per share (5/18/2020), because it is undervalued by 20-30%, and its stock price could increase significantly in the next 5-10 years.

The company's stock price has declined by more than 30% YTD because of the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the economy. The company's intrinsic value is likely close to $160 - $180 per share, and even if I am incorrect about the estimates above, the company is only overvalued by no more than 5%.

Catalysts to increase the company's share price include its recognizable products in the industry, its acquisition to become the largest IT services provider of the U.S. Federal Government, and its forthcoming blockbuster submarine deal. The company is also currently competing to earn the Next Generation Squad Weapon contract from the U.S. Army.

Key investment risks include functioning in an economy with weakness in business and consumer spending and its cyclically challenged business jet unit.

Company Background

According to CNBC, "General Dynamics is currently the fifth-largest defense contractor in the United States and sixth largest in the world by sales." In its most recent fiscal year, GD generated $39.4 billion of revenue, $4.57 billion of EBITDA, and cash flow from operations of $2.98 billion. Its current market capitalization is $37.67 billion, and its enterprise value is $49.72 billion.

I am projecting a net income compound annual growth rate of 9% over the next three years in the base case, with cash flow from operations growing at least 6-7% annualized rate.

Investment Thesis

Currently, the stock has held up rather well, by comparison, down only 33% so far in 2020. However, defense-focused companies should hold up better in an economic downturn than companies relying on commercial customers. Compared to most of its peers the stock price has not recovered as much. Some of the company's major competitors including Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), and L3Harris Technologies (LHX) are essentially flat year-to-date.

Defense companies have said they expect some supply chain delays resulting from COVID-19. Procurement will slow while government employees work from home or are distracted by the pandemic response and have warned they could face factory shutdowns as local jurisdictions recommend social distancing, but the need for weapons has not changed - and the government is still a willing buyer.

GD has been an under performer among defense stocks in recent years because of its one major commercial business: its Gulfstream business jet unit. The business jet market never bounced back from the 2008-2009 financial crisis and seems unlikely to get a boost now as potential customers are cutting costs and fastening down for a recession. This has led the stock being punished in the short-term and trade at a discount relative to its estimated intrinsic value.

The company has a solid backlog of defense contracts, including landing the largest shipbuilding contract in history in December 2019. Its shipyards are responsible for the bulk of the nation's nuclear submarines, including the forthcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, a key cog in the U.S. military's nuclear deterrence strategy.

GD also has one of the sector's largest government IT businesses and could benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic if government agencies need to upgrade their tech systems to deal with the weight of additional remote workers.

Catalysts

GD makes some of the most recognizable products in the industry - Gulfstream jets, Abrams tanks, electric boat nuclear subs, etc. GD's powerful brands can deliver an outsized share of growth in key markets. Also, I think GD businesses have high barriers to entry, as customers generally require long track records on reliability and safety.

In April 2018, GD completed the purchase of CSRA for $9.7 billion in cash, making it the largest provider of IT services to the U.S. federal government, with estimated annual revenues of about $5 billion. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings starting in 2019, and estimates it cost synergies available at about 2% of total combined revenues for the business unit. This business unit is also expected to carry operating margins above the overall corporate average. I believe this should help drive growth in EPS over the next several years.

The blockbuster Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine deal is expected to be worth $17.7 billion. The Pentagon will order the first two boats simultaneously to lower the price by ensuring a steady stream of work at the shipyards. This also allows GD and key subcontractors such as Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) to order components and raw materials in bulk, bringing down the cost.

Finally, the company is also in a battle for the U.S. Army's next squad weapon contract. The U.S. Army is gearing up to select a new rifle to be carried by most front-line units into battle. The Next Generation Squad Weapons contract would be a nice payday for the defense company named the eventual winner, with a total value estimated to be more than $1.5 billion. The Pentagon narrowed the competition down to three vendors, with privately held Sig Sauer, Textron (TXT) and General Dynamics making the final cut. GD appears to be the wild card in the competition. The goal is to have a finalist selected and fielding to begin by the end of 2022.

Valuation

I valued GD using a market-based model with a fundamental, bottom-up investment style approach.

Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance

The DCF, based on 5-year unlevered FCF projections, terminal FCF growth rate of 2.5%, and discount rates of 4.2% - 5.0%, produced implied share prices in the $160 range. Compared to the industry average, GD has a low P/E ratio of 11.08 and low EV-to-EBITDA of 9.5. The company appears to be undervalued by 30% in the upside case, 15-20% in the base case, and overvalued by 5% in the downside case. GD has also been deemed a "dividend aristocrat" and has a yield over 3% and recently raised to dividend about 8% to $4.40 per share.

Implementing a margin of safety of 20% and given the estimated fair value to be about $160 per share, the entry price should be below $128. These factors imply that the company is 20-30% undervalued and is a long-term buy.

Risk Factors

General Dynamics will find it difficult to get airborne in a recession because of expected weakness in business and consumer spending. But the company has a solid backlog and a handful of defense contracts in their early stages that should hold firm in an economic downturn and are expected to grow more lucrative over time as some of the initial costs work through the system. This could be a difficult six-month period to hold the stock, assuming the economic slowdown continues into the second half of 2020 at least. There was reason for hope that a new generation of Gulfstream products would begin to accelerate sales in 2020, fueling a General Dynamics jump higher, but that hope is fading along with the economy.

Conclusion

I continue to believe General Dynamics is an undervalued business that will have strong investment returns in the future, even if that payoff is now likely to take longer than expected. Despite the market turbulence, General Dynamics is a great stock to buy today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.