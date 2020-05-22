Opera has also noted that advertising trends have improved in April, signaling that any hit from the drop in online ad pricing may be short-lived.

Opera (OPRA), the internet browser company that is little known in the U.S. but one of the dominant brands in emerging markets, continues to be one of my favorite contrarian picks in the internet sector. The company has seen a spate of volatility lately, with shares rocketing up ahead of Q1 earnings and then easing down after the release of results, stemming from the company's largely-expected profitability declines thanks to loan loss provisions in its microlending business.

In my view, Opera - still down ~35% year-to-date, despite growing tremendously in the face of the coronavirus - remains a strong buy. The key drivers of the Opera bullish thesis:

The battle for internet browser dominance in Opera's key markets remains undecided. Whereas browser market share is more or less stable in the U.S., in emerging markets like India, Indonesia, and large swaths of Africa - where Opera's operations are concentrated - many people are still accessing the internet for the first time, so Opera's early dominance sets it up for success in these populous regions.

Multiple revenue streams. Opera has come under fire for its risky microloan business recently (as I noted in a prior article, one of Opera's loudest bears, Hindenburg Research, suggested that Opera's microloans violate Google's (GOOG) terms and conditions and risk being pulled from the Google Play store). However, Opera's willingness to expand in multiple directions (and in many countries) is what has enabled its fantastic multiplication of revenue, and Opera has a chance to become a true internet conglomerate in many of these developing markets.

Opera's year-to-date declines are largely a reflection of two fears: one, that the weakness in digital ad pricing would hurt Opera's revenue growth in its core digital business. Though Opera has acknowledged impact from this, management has also called out normalization beginning in April. Secondly, investors were concerned about Opera's exposure to risky consumer debt - but in Q1, Opera already took in its "big bath" quarter in holding larger-than-expected credit reserves (big banks in the U.S. did the exact same thing).

I remain long on Opera for its fantastic growth potential and deep value, trading at just over ~1.5x current-year revenue expectations. Use any near-term dips to buy.

Q1 download

Let's parse through Opera's latest quarterly update in greater detail. The two overarching key takeaways I'd say from this quarter are that Opera's digital business remains strong, and its earnings potential is being masked this quarter by Opera's decision to take large loan loss reserves.

Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Opera 1Q20 results

Source: Opera Q1 earnings release

First thing to note: Opera's revenue growth soared 177% y/y to $132.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $135.0 million (+171% y/y) and actually showing substantial acceleration to Opera's Q4 exiting growth rate of 158% y/y - in spite of the coronavirus headwinds coming in at the tail end of the quarter.

The revenue headwinds to Opera stemming from the virus are twofold - the obvious one is in global advertising prices, where a retraction of marketing budgets by advertisers is hurting sellers of ad inventory like Opera and other internet giants. The second is that, in recognition growing credit concerns, Opera decided to "significantly reduced our microloan volumes from mid-March" and continuing into April and May. Fintech revenues represented about two-thirds of Opera's Q1 revenue, so we'd expect lower originations to drive significant deceleration in Q2.

Let's put fintech to the side for a moment. Particularly key to note is that Opera has reported an increase in the use of its core internet products. The company has noted that Opera has become a "core information source" for the pandemic. Per COO Song Lin's comments in the earnings press release:

“Starting with our browser and news offerings, we have seen an increase in usage during this crisis. Opera for PC, Opera GX and Opera for Android have all seen record usage in March with Opera News exceeding 190 million monthly users. Further, we believe that the increase in overall users and engagement that we are currently experiencing may have a lasting benefit. We believe that users who are experiencing our products for the first time, or forming new daily usage habits, may choose to continue using our products even after the effects of the pandemic have receded, driving growth in our overall business as monetization levels improve."

In other words, Opera's broad increase in users was able to offset the declines in ad pricing. Opera News has been a particular bright spot for the company, with News growing MAUs 21% y/y to a 181 million average in Q1 (and hitting 190 million in March, hinting that the pandemic is driving adoption). Users of the News app, meanwhile, grew 37% y/y. So when we break down the non-fintech components of Opera's revenue - Browser and News - we still get 5% y/y growth. We note also that Opera management has pointed to signs of ad pricing stabilizing in April - so the pricing headwinds could vanish quite suddenly and produce much stronger digital revenue growth, thanks to the surge in users.

Opera's burgeoning classifieds business, OList - which is also still in the early phases of monetization - also saw an impressive 50% y/y growth in MAUs in Q1, driven by more people moving their transactions online. The company still plans on expanding OList into several countries in Africa this year.

That leaves us with the elephant in the room - Opera's fintech business. Opera still originated a record 8.9 million loans in the quarter, allowing it to grow fintech revenues to $94.7 million this quarter (versus just ~$5 million in the prior year). But we would expect a substantial decay in these revenues in Q2 and possibly Q3 as Opera winds this business down, temporarily. There are two bright spots here, however.

One, on the revenue front, is that Opera believes its fintech business is highly adjustable to ramp back up, with COO Lin noting that "we are well positioned to rapidly scale our fintech business back up once conditions normalize, and have already begun testing in preparation of this."

The second is the fact that Opera has already taken its "big bath" of credit losses this quarter. Credit loss expenses totaled $69.5 million this quarter. We can see in Opera's balance sheet that customer loans from the end of Q4 (December) to the current end of Q1 have been written down from $93.1 million to $45.0 million. In other words, there's not much outstanding credit exposure left to write down, so investors aren't in for any ugly loan loss surprises in the future.

Figure 2. Opera Q1 balance sheet Source: Opera Q1 earnings release

When we also peel back Opera's $69.5 million credit loss provisions from its Q1 results, we would additionally find that Opera's Q1 operating loss of -$15.9 million would actually be $53.6 million, up from just $4.0 million in the year-ago quarter. In my view, these losses obfuscate the reality of just how profitable Opera has become. And with limited loan value left on its balance sheet plus a slowdown of new originations, I'd expect this credit loss provision headwind to be fairly minimal over the next several quarters, letting Opera's true earnings potential shine.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Opera as the shares continue to fail rebounding toward 2019 levels. The outsized focus on Opera's fintech business has drawn attention away from the fact that, especially amid a pandemic that has boosted digital engagement, Opera's core internet browser and News products are picking up a large swath of new users.

Several of the near-term headwinds plaguing Opera - namely, credit loss provisions that are likely only to impact this quarter heavily, as well as weaker ad pricing - are not recurring problems, and with most of these headwinds in the rearview mirror by the back half of this year, I believe Opera will be able to show much better results.

Stay long here.

