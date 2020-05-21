With so much negativity already baked in, the share price offers a lower risk way to cash in on a recovery.

Investment Thesis:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has been no stranger to bad news in the past 3 months. With a 50% dividend cut, bad Q1'20 results, and an even worse projected Q2, one would think the sky is indeed falling for this beer giant. All of the negativity has driven the share price to a previously unthinkable value territory. However, with the risk priced in, and the company being on solid financial footing, I believe shares are set for a decent rebound as consumers adapt and when the pandemic eventually eases its grip around the world.

Brief Overview of the Company:

AB InBev is a global industry juggernaut with 630 beer brands, 170,000 employees and 260 breweries around the world. In Q1'20, BUD distributed 103 million hectoliters of beer volume. For comparison, its biggest competitor, Heineken, is a distant second distributing 61 million hectoliters in the same period.

The company came to be in its current form through a series of mergers, first in a 2004 merger between Belgium-based Interbrew and Brazilian brewer AmBev, thereby creating Inbev. Then second, through an acquisition of Anheuser Busch by Inbev in 2008 for $52 billion, creating AB Inbev, the world's largest brewer.

And finally, AB InBev acquired SABMiller in 2016, resulting in the behemoth it is today. To ease US FTC antitrust concerns at the time, SABMiller sold its 58% stake in the joint venture with Molson Coors to them for $12 billion, giving Molson Coors control of the Miller brand, among others.

Source: Company Website

Q1 2020 Results:

Q1'20 was indeed an ugly quarter as revenue declined by 5.8% YoY to $11.0 billion from $12.2 billion in Q1'19, driven by a 9.3% YoY decline in volume. Ebitda declined 13.7% YoY to $3.9 billion, and Ebitda margin declined 331 basis points to 35.9%, which I believe was most likely due to maintaining fixed costs such as factory overhead and mission critical labor-related costs that are less variable in nature.

On top of this, the company expects Q2'20 to be materially worse than Q1 as April volumes declined by 32% YoY driven by the closure of on-premise channel (i.e. bars, restaurants, sporting events) in most markets, which represented one-third of their global volume.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

One bright spot is that, while March reared its ugly head, the company did manage to grow volume by nearly 2% in January and February (excluding China), suggesting that the pre-pandemic beer business was by no means slowing down. Another bright spot in the Q1 results is that revenue per hectoliter actually grew by 3.9%, driven by "premiumization" of their beer brands and revenue management initiatives. While total market share declined by 50 bps in the quarter, their above core portfolio outperformed the industry, gaining 95 bps led by the Michelob Ultra family.

What's exciting is the growth of the company's Seltzer segment, which according to the first quarter press release grew nearly 600%. This huge growth far surpassed the industry seltzer segment growth, which according to IRI was still an impressive 300% for the quarter, and 243% for 2019. While Bud Light Seltzer is limited only to North America at the moment, this bodes well for an eventual roll-out to the rest of the world.

What's also encouraging is that Asia appears to be stabilizing with early signs of recovery in China and South Korea. This is what CEO Carlos Brito said on the conference call:

The first cluster includes markets like China, South Korea that are in early stages of recovery, where we're seeing customers begin to reopen and volume trends improving sequentially. To put this into context, our volumes in China declined by 17% in April as compared to 46.5% in the first quarter. Our priority in this cluster is to support our partners as the recovery progresses.

Based on the slide below, the company is also seeing North American and European customers adapting to the current environment by seeing an uplift in at-home consumption. The Geo with the most at risk currently is Latin America, given their reliance on the on-premise channel for consumption.

Source: First Quarter Investor Presentation

A silver lining for the company may be that many microbreweries that have been a thorn on the company's side could end up going bankrupt and closing shop, as they don't have the resources and financial wherewithal of company like AB InBev to survive the loss of sales brought upon by the pandemic. In turn, AB InBev could actually come out of this actually gaining market share.

Bond Offering

Given the current macroeconomic environment, management took the prudent step firming up the liquidity by issuing $11 billion worth of bonds with 20 year average maturity at a favorable 3.7% average coupon rate. At such a favorable interest rate, it seems that bond market has no qualms about the long-term viability of the company. Management also reiterated its goal of getting to 2x Net Debt to Ebitda leverage.

After the 50% cut to dividends, I don't see meaningful dividend increases while the company aggressively pays down the debt and until it hits the 2x leverage target.

Key Risks to Consider

Until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed, a strong resurgence of the virus could put much of the world in a second lockdown, further adding stress to the company's operations. The company, however, is prepared to weather through additional difficulty with the latest bond offering.

Longer-term, newer entrants such as White Claw could chip away at market share through Seltzer or other innovative offerings as consumer preferences change. A shift to hard liquor could also negatively impact the company's beer sales. The company is, at the moment, well-equipped to deal with these challenges with competitive offerings of its own.

Summary and Price Target:

While Q1'20 was undoubtedly a challenging quarter with more pain to come in Q2'20, AB InBev is well positioned financially to weather this crisis with a dynamic portfolio of brands and newer offerings like Seltzer. Consumer tastes have also adapted to the changing landscape, as evidenced by increased at home consumption, and early signs of a recovery in Asia are encouraging.

At the current price of $41.23 per share as of writing, I believe all the negativity has been priced in, which sets up the stock for strong shareholder returns on any bits of good news. I estimate a conservative one-year price target of $55 based on a 12.5 P/E ratio using trailing twelve months earnings, equating a 33% annual return excluding dividends, and continued share price gains through end of 2021. My conservative estimate is based on typical P/E ratios for well-regarded, industry leading brands in the consumer food and beverage industry, which can range from a P/E of 15 to 20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.