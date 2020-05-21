Note: Akita Drilling reports in CAD, and all numbers discussed are in CAD.

There seems to be a bit of an accidental theme with my writing right now, of hunting for deep-value names in Canadian energy, with the eye for balance sheet strength. As with Shawcor (OTCPK:SAWLF) (article here), Akita Drilling (OTCPK:AKTAF) certainly meets one of these two criteria (and that criteria is certainly not balance sheet strength). Akita fits the disheartening mold that many Canadian E+P companies fall under in 2020. They leveraged their balance sheet through what they thought was the worst of the down-cycle post 2016, to make acquisitions. Akita heading into the previous circa 2014 downturn was considered one of the safer Canadian drilling stocks. Then, they made an untimely acquisition of the US-focused Xtreme Drilling. Fast forward into 2020, an over-leveraged driller with exposure to the Permian and Alberta markets doesn't look pretty. With no notable insider buying, and management not articulating potential cost-savings, there are much better places to be looking.

Financials as of Q1

There's always a little bit of lag with oil and gas services companies to when the reality of their commodity price environment hits. That continues to be the case for Akita. Akita's Q1 2020 results were in-line with 2019. With Q1 simply fulfillment of backlogs from 2019 with a much different global environment, I find it more fitting to review what Akita is doing to prepare and strip costs out of their business.

Revenue is pretty-well flat, however, there are some questions in the financial statements I don't see being explained.

Source: Akita Q1 2020 Financial Statements

Note the ~$4.5mm decrease in SG&A expense. I was rather impressed off the bat how much Akita was cutting expenses, until we start digging through what the reduction was driven by. Akita doesn't break down in any notes what % of the reduction was salaries, but it seems to be primarily stock-based compensation reduction (which doesn't affect Akita's cash-burn and is largely tied to the implosion of the company's share price), and lease obligations.

Source: Akita 2020 Financial Statements | PG 20 | The fair value of Akita's outstanding share units is down ~80% YOY

Akita also booked a substantial increase to 'operating and maintenance' expense. For essentially flat revenues in the US, Akita booked a $10mm increase in operating and maintenance expenses in the region.

Operating and maintenance costs are usually tied to activity levels and increased to $31,038,000 in the first quarter of 2020 from $21,232,000 in the first quarter of 2019. On a per day basis, costs increased 50% as the Company incurred move and start-up costs at the start of the quarter as part of the Company's consolidation plan to relocate rigs to the more active Permian Basin. -Pg 6 | Q1 2020 MD&A

Akita has for some time been musing that a relocation of rigs to the Permian basin from Canada would yield increased operating time and pricing power (plus the benefit of a strong USD). However, I'd like to see some commentary of how many rigs were relocated, how long this elevated expense level will last and if this will continue given the current market conditions. Akita only increased the number of active rigs by 1 in the quarter (17 to 18) and booked $10mm in increased OPEX in the US.

Simply put, Akita isn't pulling any major cash-expense out of their SG&A, and their operating expenses are increasing YOY. Management talks of "cutting wages 5-50%" going forward:

These measures include reducing corporate overhead through a reduction in staffing levels, in addition to wage reductions from 5% to 50%, and working with our vendors to reduce and minimize expenses. These measures will help the Company through the challenging times ahead. In addition to its internal cost cutting measures, the Company is progressing well with negotiating its financial covenants with its bank for relief for the next six quarters to ensure the Company has access to the liquidity it may require.

This is the most non-committal I've seen of any O+G related company through this downturn. It's almost useless in fact. 5-50% of what parts of the workforce? What size of wage reductions? Q1 results came out May 5th as well, meaning management and the board had plenty of time to deliberate where costs need to be cut. If management won't give guidance to what sort of annualized cost savings can be expected, it'd leave me believing they aren't going to be major...

Akita had also cancelled their dividend in July of 2019, with the promise of re-building the balance sheet. However, even with no dividend and a significantly better environment than we face now, Akita still had net cash outflows, and their net debt increased by $9mm to $83.25mm. We can possibly blame that on opex costs related to those rig relocations, but without management breaking out those expenses, it's hard to know what portion of expenses were related to that. Even if that full $10mm increase in operating costs were tied to one-time events, without them Akita still wouldn't have paid down significant debt.

Balance Sheet Strength

Akita has been hit among the hardest by the double-whammy Saudi-Russia supply wars, followed by the COVID-19 demand collapse. However, there's no value in these beaten-up O+G companies if they cannot ride a downturn out. Akita's balance sheet is not convincing me that they will. Without significant cost cutting looking possible, it seems the only way to evaluate Akita is on their balance sheet.

Their $125mm loan facility has $83mm drawn against it. Their funded debt to EBITDA requirement ratchets down to <3.00/1.00, though it's rather likely Akita's lenders will give them relief for the next couple of years on these requirements.

Akita has ~$42mm in available liquidity left, for a company that did ~$175mm of annual revenue in 2019. They generated between $13 and $15mm in adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and 2019. Assuming the best case scenario, Akita was standing at 5.5x debt to EBITDA before this recent crash. This is for a company with a fairly pricey 5.5% line (prime + 200 basis pts with their current debt/EBITDA).

Let's assume Akita's lenders give them a pass, and allow them to continue to borrow against their line up to $125mm, and that liquidity would somehow be sufficient to cover the cash-burn in the coming years... If Akita returns to 2019 levels of activity and profitability in 2021 with $125mm in debt drawn, that kicks debt to EBITDA towards 8.3x... Simply put, with no dividend payments in 2H 2019, and a significantly better operating environment in 2019 than we see now, Akita was still taking on debt, not paying it down. Even if they do survive this downturn, debt will make the commons worthless.

Not everyone is doing this bad...

As a point of reference, Precision Drilling (PDS), a peer with a similar rig composition as Akita, managed to build up cash, pay down debt etc.:

"Despite the weakening North American industry rig activity during the first quarter, Precision generated better than expected financial results with Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million and cash provided by operations of $75 million. We executed on our deleveraging strategic priority, retiring $41 million of debt, while increasing our cash balance by $22 million to $97 million. Combined with our undrawn Senior Credit Facility, we exited the quarter with over $800 million in available liquidity. We have positioned our business to operate through lower activity periods and believe our cash flow generation profile will allow us to maintain strong liquidity, manage our debt maturities and reduce financial leverage over time." -PDS Q1 2020 results

Precision Drilling, which my no means has the best financial positions of drillers out there, has 20x the liquidity of Akita (while having about 5x the number of rigs), is able to retire debt and build a small cash war-chest.

While every other major driller has somewhat recovered from lows, Akita continues to tank lower, which is likely rooted in concerns about liquidity.

Insiders aren't buying

Akita doesn't have major insider ownership by insiders to speak of. The CEO in fact, holds ~60k shares, worth $15k at current market prices. Besides the ~$500 a month of shares two directors are purchasing under a share-purchase plan, a measly 6500 shares were acquired in public markets by one director, at $.33.

This is not a good sign... Canadian oil and gas not only dominated the major insider purchases this year on the TSX, but many oil and gas companies saw insiders purchasing millions of shares. Akita is trading at $.30 a share and it's unable to foster major (no, any) insider purchasing from its CEO whose total compensation touches 7 figures many years... that'd worry me as a common shareholder.

Akita didn't have to end in bankruptcy

I remembered Akita for being in the enviable position of having 0 debt, and paying a nice, sustainable dividend. In fact, the company traded at a premium and as a safe-entry into the space at the onset of the 2014. Akita's investor presentation sums things up well.

Source: Akita's (outdated) investor presentation

Simply put, Akita had an awesome balance sheet that would've not only given them a premium valuation in this downturn, would've given them ample room to search for deals right now. Instead Akita took on too much debt, sending them into this current tailspin of dividend suspensions and potential bankruptcy. Without any way to pay down debt, and no insiders stepping up to show faith, I don't see this as being an attractive purchase.

