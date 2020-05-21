Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (RAMPF) CEO Marc Murnaghan on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCPK:RAMPF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Anton Jelic - Chief Financial Officer

Marc Murnaghan - Director & Chief Executive Officer

David Quezada - Raymond James

MacMurray Whale - Cormark Securities Inc.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Anton Jelic, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Thanks, Cheryl. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Q1 earnings call for Polaris Infrastructure. In addition to the press release issued earlier today, you can find our financial statements, MD&A, and earnings press release on both SEDAR and shortly on our website at polarisinfrastructure.com Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts referred to are denominated in U.S. dollars.

I'd also like to remind you all the comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding the future performance of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. and its subsidiaries. These statements are current expectations, and as such, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed in the company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019. I'm joined this morning, as always, by Marc Murnaghan, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Infrastructure. As well, before I begin, I would just like to share Polaris's hope that all of you are managing through these unique circumstances and trust you and your families are staying well during these challenging times.

At this point, I'll walk through our 2020 Q1 financial highlights and then comment on our recently paid quarterly dividend, after which I'll return to turn the call over to Marc for additional commentary. Consolidated power generation for the three months ending March 31, 2020 and 2019 were 182,408 megawatt hours and 147,602 megawatt hours respectively. These production figures are all net of debt plant downtime, both planned and unplanned. With respect to Nicaragua, we saw total megawatt hours of 135,344 in the first quarter of 2020, versus 138,823 in the same period in 2019, just slightly down. In Peru, total megawatt hours for the three months ending March 31, 2020 were 47,064 versus 8,779 in the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Revenue; we reported revenue of $20.3 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020, compared to $18.6 million in the same period last year. On a year-over-year consolidated basis, we realized $1.7 million additional revenue, driven by an additional 17.5 megawatts net production in Peru, notwithstanding previously reported incident at the end of February at El Carmen that is being repaired, and that Marc will address further in his comments. Net earnings. We recognized earnings attributable to us of $4.4 million for the three months ending March 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2019. The $1 million increase in earnings was driven primarily by the increase in revenue, coupled with the increase in other gains and losses recognized in the period, and partly offset by the addition and depreciation charges due to the [indiscernible] facilities coming online.

Adjusted EBITDA; on a quarter-over-quarter basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $17 million from $15.7 million, principally as a result of the $1.7 million increase in revenue, partly offset by a $.2 million increase in direct costs recognized during this period. Cash generation. Cash flow from operations during the three months ended March 31 increased by $.8 million to $11.6 million from $10.8 million, due to the increase in revenue coupled with lower interest paid when compared to the same period in 2019, partly offset by increase in direct costs. And finally, dividend. I would just like to note that we intend on paying our seventeenth consecutive quarterly dividend on May 29 to $0.15 per share to shareholders of record on May 15. This continues the board and management's commitment to regular positive distributions to shareholders of Polaris.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Marc, who will elaborate and current business matters, as well as on our quarterly results. Thank you.

Marc Murnaghan

Thanks, Anton. So I'll just make some comments here. The first thing I would say in terms of the dividend, the payout ratio in the quarter, we had sort of cash available for distribution of around $9.3 million on an actual basis the way that we calculated, but that doesn't include certain items that you would call it normally accrue for what happened in other quarters. So I think that number is closer to $7.5 million, if you accrue for those items. Which means your payout ratio is sort of in the low to mid $30 million, which I still think is quite conservative.

For the quarter, I would - one thing that I did want mention here, which is interesting, is we did have a small savings in the quarter on our interest cost of about $120,000 on a apples to apples comparison basis from Q4 to Q1. It's not huge, but it's a small benefit. And we'll see where this current quarter ends up, but the calculation is a March 15 to June 15 calculation as to when we put the pin in the interest rate for our senior debt at San Jacinto. This is what I'm talking about right now. But if it stayed where it is, the savings would actually start to be reasonable between sort of $400,000 to $500,000 a quarter. Now, that's not going to bump your EBITDA line, obviously, but it is a reasonable quarterly improvement in your cash flow, given the fact that LIBOR has come down pretty significantly since the end of the year.

Major maintenance; so, at San Jacinto, we normally - where we had planned to do major maintenance in April of this year, given COVID, that obviously couldn't happen. It's actually not a - there are certain parts that you need, spare parts, but it's more of a personnel issue. We have technical people coming from Japan and actually Columbia. The latest is, given that, if things do open up, we're hoping to do it in July. That's what we've been discussing with Fuji. But I would put that at a client cost because July does seem close. And so, the other date that we're talking about is November. The reality is, as soon as things truly open up and technicians can fly, we'll try to schedule it. But it's going to be hard to really give anybody guidance on that at this point. All we can do - is I think, once we have confirmed when it's going to be, we will, in some form, communicate that with the market, just because that does naturally have a negative impact on that quarter.

So, we'll try to make sure that the market knows when that's going to happen. But that - this is something that we can easily wait. This is not - there's no urgency that to do that right now. So it is something that can be postponed for a period of time.

I want to mention El Carmen. So, as people know, it was February 25. We had an incident. It's been out of service since then. El Carmen is the eight megawatt plant in Peru. We had originally targeted, call it, end of - sometime in May to have a back end service. That is now looking like early July. There's just certain impacts of the lockdown in Peru that we cannot avoid. For instance, there's - people were set to go to site. There's different - again, different technical people that need to go. But now, the rule is that they need to - they can go, but they need to be quarantined for a period of sort of eight to 14 days. So there's just certain things we can't avoid. So that's looking more like early July now to be back in service. We did get the proposal from the insurance adjuster for an international advance of $550,000, which is some combination of insurance for cost of repairs, but also for lost revenue.

So at least contractually, we are covered for both of those. And it's looking okay on that front so far, and we'll hope to provide more updates on how that ends up, not just getting in service, but obviously how the insurance comes in in terms of that coverage, which is obviously very important.

In terms of the Peru contribution, it was around $1.5 million in terms of EBITDA for the quarter. It would have been call it about - based on how it currently was producing up into that point, it probably would have been more like $1.75 million for the quarter. And in terms of - it is early, given that it's only been a quarter really. That Q1 normally would be a good quarter, relative - in terms of the rainy season versus the dry season. So typically - now I'm talking calendar. So Q1 and Q4 would normally be the best quarters. Q2 less, and then Q3 is normally your low quarter. That's the dry season. I would say that we would be - our availability, because 8 de Agosto, which is a 20-megawatt plant, was put into operation literally December 25. So it just started. And our availability for the quarter was around 82%. And normally, it should be sort of mid to high 90%, once you've kind of worked out all the teething issues.

So I would say that the quarter, assuming you're back at call it - or once you get to - which we seem to be now in terms of - April was 95% availability in terms of the plant operation. So I would say Q1 was - it's probably representative of a year in the sense that those teething issues kind of offset the fact that it was the rainy season. So that's sort of the - they sort of balance out.

Now Q2, given that given that El Carmen is not going to be in operation now until Q3, that will be negatively impacted. And it's probably going to be in the $500,000 range, $500,000 to $750,000 for the quarter, based on El Carmen being out of service for the whole quarter. So that's sort of the operational comment. I think the main sort of where we are as a business comment is that, other than the El Carmen, I'd say the other three plants have been operating quite well. Things are - we've maintained very good production. We have taken measures to ensure operations, given that we are an essential service, and it's very important that we keep running. So that's been very good. And we continue to have measures in place to ensure the safety of the operators and the continuity of the operations.

In terms of growing the business and moving forward, I would say that there's for sure delays because there are things we can do in terms of analyzing even legal documentation that we have already been working on. So you can do a lot of that remotely. But it for sure delays it somewhat. And it's hard to comment exactly when, but we do want to see some at least travel restrictions start to like not to be able to what I would call truly execute. We can move the pipeline forward and continue to get that pipeline moving, and we can - but in terms of executing on it, it's going to be somewhat delayed. So it's hard to comment specifically as to what that means until we see how the world opens up here. But what I would say is I think the net is - it's likely going to be a bit slower, but the niche that we're looking in, I think the economic opportunity is going to be better, given the shakeout of all this.

So the opportunities we're looking at typically are looking for capital, looking for partners, and I think that's going to just get harder here. So I think we are positioned quite well to take advantage of that in the next call it three months, to six months, to nine months.

So that's it for my comments, so we can open up for questions now.

David Quezada

Great, thanks. Morning, everyone. My first question here, just a quick clarification, actually. The $500,000 to $750,000 you mentioned. Was that the effect of El Carmen not running during the quarter for Q2?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. So it was - just to clarify that, was that in Q1, we had it for basically, up until February 25. It depends on what you're comparing it to. But so, for Q1, we kind of lost about $250,000 to $275,000 in revenue call it already.

David Quezada

Okay. Okay, got it. And then sticking with El Carmen, maybe just - is there any more detail you can provide on where the repairs are? When you get the technicians back on site in July, is there a fair amount of wood still the chop there? Or is that - are you pretty close to being complete?

Marc Murnaghan

No. I mean, because it happened sort of end of February, the first part was literally clean up. Got done. And then because what happened is we had literally water and mud get into the turbine house, we had to open up the generator, the turbines, the electrical equipment, the monitoring equipment, et cetera, and basically dry it out, and then clean it. And then you got to run tests, et cetera. So we've done everything up until - we actually have done tests on the generator. They're fine. Same with the turbine. So everything on that part, like the cleanup, was probably the - in terms of time, that's long because it's just opening things up and making sure they dry out before you can start running diagnostics on it. So that part is basically all done. And now, it's sort of what I would call the - there are some small civil works to repair the site, both on the hill, just some clean up there, and actually replacing the bow that was ruptured. And we're actually just moving it literally 1.5 meters. But that needs technical people. That we don't see as really a lot of time. So, I don't think the risk to that is big in terms of it's not a lot of time to do that. We just got to get people there.

David Quezada

Right. Okay, great. That's helpful. And then maybe just that San Jacinto. Since you're delaying the maintenance, is there - I know we've talked in the past about some of the lower CapEx items that you could do there. Is there any chance you could bundle those? Are you still considering some of those items? Or maybe putting those on hold, considering you can't even get people to the site just yet?

Marc Murnaghan

Those are all - it's on hold, for sure. So it's - our actual - actually, I didn't even look. I apologize if this number - but I don't know what our CapEx number was for Q1 at San Jacinto, but it would be very close to zero, like in the hundreds of thousands. So probably $250,000 to $300,000. And I think we'll keep it. There's not much else we can do.

David Quezada

Okay, great. That's fair enough. And then just maybe one last one for me. If you do see that maintenance extend out to November - and I appreciate that you mentioned that it's something that can easily be deferred - will you see a little bit of an impact on capacity or the net generation that you expect there the longer it runs? Or is - any thoughts there?

Marc Murnaghan

You mean, in terms of before then or during?

David Quezada

I guess I mean as you lead up to it, would you expect a facility to not run as efficiently because you still need to do the maintenance?

Marc Murnaghan

No. I think it's a good - actually, it's a good question because what we did do is that there was one piece of maintenance that we do - there are certain things that you try to time it that aren't necessarily the turbine maintenance, but there's other maintenance that requires you to shut down parts or one of the turbines. And so, there - one thing that - it was cleaning out the condensing units on one of the two units. We did do that about three weeks ago because that was the one component that we didn't want to wait because that does affect our basically efficiency of converting steam to megawatts. And the concern was that that could worsen. And so, that was call it a 24-hour shutdown at one of the turbines in Q2. But that's the only one that we see.

David Quezada

Great. Thanks for that, Marc. I'll get back in the queue.

Marc Murnaghan

Thanks.

MacMurray Whale

Hi, I think my questions have been answered. But I was wondering, Marc, if you could - with delays on development, do you see any change? Does it impact your development costs of those projects at all? Do you end up spending materially more because things are sort of six months delayed as you're doing that work? So you might be able to get the work done. You still see the opportunity, but the delay actually makes everything a little bit more expensive? Is that possible?

Marc Murnaghan

I'd say absolutely possible. So for instance, the key one we're looking at, we've been working with call it the partner there - let's just call it the partner - to do a full assessment of that, exactly that issue. I see one of the big risks being - because we're seeing it at El Carmen, there's two key things. You have local providers of both services and parts, but that's never 100% with one of these projects, so you need international providers of services or parts. And parts seem to be okay in terms of cargoes moving, for sure Maybe some slight delays, but we're not really seeing much there. It's really the people, whether it's a turbine technician, a generator technician. So even the penstock. The tubing for the penstock is pretty technical. So that's where we - those conversations are happening as we speak in terms of every one of the areas of a project is, okay, what is that risk? And is there anything we can do? Or are you just subject to hoping that the restrictions don't either stay or get worse? So I would say that we are absolutely worried that there is cost overrun risk on these. It's hard to quantify how much. And I would say that we're going to do everything we can to kind of understand what the risks are. If we have to err on, let's say, waiting three months versus starting something, we're likely going to wait three months.

I think the nice thing is we've got - we don't need to rush a project by three months and take the risk. So that's at least the thinking now, is there's stuff that we could probably technically start in the next month. But I think we're just going to have to wait and see to make sure that when you mobilize, you feel very comfortable that you've really done the analysis, but the things are working.

MacMurray Whale

Right, okay. Now, do you - have you changed how, perhaps, you screen for projects? Let's suppose you - so you're developing some projects. There's some delays. So you can kind of put it off to the side a little bit. Do you then say, well, let's build up a pipeline, let's advance things that are really early stage? Have you started getting to the point where you say, well, you know what, if we expect some delays, let's go and further up the pipeline and get some work done on that? Is that - I'm just wondering how you're managing that because you don't want to get in a situation where you just push everything off. Perhaps there's a way of utilizing that kind of downtime, if you will, on the stuff that's not immediate, but yet - you know what I mean?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. I mean, and that's basically what we're living right now. And I would say, easy - right now, it's easy to fill out the top part of the funnel with opportunities and we are doing that. So you absolutely can go through data rooms and even have technical people reviewing designs, and we can review numbers. And so, that is all happening. And even on the ones that are call it - you're getting ready to get at the bottom of the funnel that you want to execute on, you might delay the real sort of full mobilization a little bit. But you do - you're spending this time sharpening your pencil on how you're going to execute it. So there are things that you can do. So for instance, one of these ones, it was, okay, well, let's take a look at the designs, spend the - call it the small dollars with an engineering firm. We've made some tweaks, very minor in terms of dollars, but I think some very good improvements in the design. So you're doing that.

We've even - the team in Nicaragua is looking at the social program in conjunction with the people on the ground there, and we've made edits to it, and we think we've improved it. So you are spending the time, I think, increasing your likelihood of execution at 100% once you mobilize.

MacMurray Whale

Okay. I understand what you're saying. Okay. So in some respects, would you think that the net is a positive in the sense that - because I know - it seems that there was a lot of things coming your way. And I could imagine when you were looking at them a year ago, without having El Carmen, the two assets that you guys were responsible bringing online, those weren't online yet, and you hadn't gone through a ramp up with your own built assets. I would imagine this actually - you were probably feeling more comfortable with the way you develop this next set of projects, given what you've been through and been forced to sort of slowdown, if you will. Is that fair?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes, that's very fair. We had - in Peru, we did have a timeline, which was a bit of a gun to our head. And so, we were kind of launching and doing certain designs, redesigns on the fly. We're not going to do that this time. So there is - so I would say the net - it's both executions. But I do see - just some of the opportunities we have been looking at, I really, that - let's just call it - say the trip is a bit out-spread [ph]. I think that's going to close, as well; so just - there's the execution, but also, I do see opportunities becoming better for us.

MacMurray Whale

Right. Well, I would imagine…

Marc Murnaghan

That might take a couple of months for it to really happen. But I think it is going to happen.

MacMurray Whale

Yes. I was going to just add that I would imagine your ability then to argue with someone you're buying a project off, who's less sophisticated or experienced as you are, you can actually now go in and articulate why your offer is the way it is because you know what those risks can be like. You know that you can't - there's certain things you just won't know how it'll turn out. But you certainly know it's something to be concerned about. Whereas, I think two years ago, you didn't really have that ability. So I'm wondering how you're positioned. You're seeing new opportunities, and you probably are feeling more confident in your ability to bring those - to get the returns you're aiming. Because all of this is coming down to the fact that you see a return, and the risk is are we missing something, and is our return actually a lot smaller?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. So I think the ability to get the returns we want has gone up and is going up. And those are the - in the long run, those are the bigger positives, I think. And the only negative is that we might have to wait three months to - not to actually, for instance, highlight to the market what we're doing, but in terms of when you mobilize, it might take an extra three months than our original plans. But in the long run, I think the returns are going to be more achievable.

MacMurray Whale

Okay. And just lastly, on - just on San Jacinto, are you - what's the latest thinking on decline right there? Any changes at all? Or does everything look - the oscillating, I imagine, is still a factor, even though it wasn't as bad this quarter. And just - I'm wondering if you see anything different there at all?

Marc Murnaghan

No, not really. I mean, I think this - Q1 was out - like again, we did about $60 million Q3, $60 million Q4, $62 million [ph] net. I don't - I think that was just because it was almost abnormally low cycling, like that was really stable. I think that sort of $60 million [ph] is probably the good number, at least for this year, that's what we're seeing. Very stable, it's - yes, I think that's a reasonable number to look at and it's still - it kind of ties in with a numerical model that was done a year ago now.

MacMurray Whale

Okay.

Marc Murnaghan

It's in agreement with that.

MacMurray Whale

Okay, that's all my question. Thanks, Marc.

Marc Murnaghan

Excellent.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Just wondering, as you're working through that pipeline of investment opportunities that you have ahead of you; I'm just wondering if you can quantify the magnitude of what that looks like, let's say over the next 12 months. How much of that pipeline would you place in a high probability of execution bucket?

Marc Murnaghan

Again, I think of it in terms of sort of a funnel analogy. You know, if there is sort of 20 at the top, coming in 7 to 10 where you're seriously working; and then, I'd say there is sort of 3 to 4 that get through that phase, but actually, we could likely move ahead if we wanted to as opposed to we're the gating item, not the other side, and that would all be in the next 12 months, I would say. And then there is likely one that's at sort of execution phase right now.

Unidentified Analyst

And if that - maybe just the range would be helpful. Is that a 10, 20, 30 megawatt type of opportunity?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. Given our balance - given our free cash flow, that's our dividend; we do think that there are sort of other non-equity type - given our overall debt-to-EBITDA is quite low. Now, for a company like this, we do think that there might be some other sort of financing available. But when you kind of put all that into the mix, it is - you're looking at anywhere from 5 to 25 - sorry, 5 to 30 megawatt type projects, typically; yes. And because that's sort of the equity requirement that gets spit out, right.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. So similar type of projects that you would have been looking at before. Maybe just - if we can get your latest thoughts on the Peru development prospects, maybe specifically Karpa. But you know, happy to also hear about some of the other development assets that - from the UEG acquisition. I know, you know, is - have you given some thought to maybe potentially monetizing some of these assets if you're not expecting to evoke [ph] them anytime soon or would you prefer to hold on to them for now and maybe slowly work your way through that portfolio overtime?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. I mean, there is not a big cost holding on to them; so, we're more in the let's hold on to them mode. And when the market is there for more auctions, I think it's quite easy that for us to be bidding in, what you want to do is get them to PPA, and then, if you're going to monetize, that's a better time to do it then now, I think. The one specific one would be Karpa, the issue with that one is that the time has just kind of passed on it's PPA, so we're in the process of trying to get our bond back which is $4.75 million; so we're - we are specifically trying to monetize that one. The issue is - just the dynamic we see is that those are more Greenfield projects whereas we're seeing later stage opportunities in that funnel I was talking about, which are more sort of either operational or Brownfield where capital has been spent that are further along than our Greenfield pipeline.

So we would prefer to put capital there, that's outside our pipeline, but we think it's just a better risk reward. And then, you know, maybe 2, 3, 4 years; we'll be able to either develop or monetize our own pipeline that we have but that's - I'd say a little bit on the backburner right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, it's helpful. I know it's probably not a major focus today but just thinking about maybe any refinancing opportunities in the portfolio going forward?

Marc Murnaghan

Yes, it's at the front of our mind. It's just - and there is things we're progressing, I'd say, nicely up until March, and then - it's just that has to be revisited as soon as we can, but you know, we do need this to clear up and then - we think we're going to have in Nicaragua, a pretty interesting package for that and that's what we're working towards. But I think - I think that's a Q4 type thing now because it's going to take some time not just to kind of get in front of people but for that market to be opening up again to look at those types of deals.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. So still on the table, just a little bit delayed; she's not really - sorry, go ahead.

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. No, it's absolutely there in terms of discussions with - call it, internally within Nicaragua and also with, call it a few financial advisors, but I think it's that end a year type thing. And then, it would be quite big; if we do that that would be a big - have a big impact for us but just - I can't promise sort of how soon that we can really get going on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, no, that's helpful. Maybe just a last question on the dividend. I guess now that Peru projects are done, notwithstanding what's going on at Karmen [ph], has your - as your process reports to the dividend policy or the payout changed at all?

Marc Murnaghan

No. I think - don't forget one thing with the Peru contracts and what's unique to Peru is that they have a May 1 to April 30 sort of year for their power sector. Anything before May 1 basically from your COD to them, so - and just in your first year, you don't - you're earning the full PPA price but you're only getting paid spot which is much lower than the PPA price right now. So until basically and we won't really even get paid, the May until call it first week of July sort of thing; so our actual cash flow situation - and we earn all that back by the way, we're earning it and then you get paid sort of in the following 12 months but it's really not going to - so Q3, that our cash flow position will change. And then, I'd say that would be when we're really going to be assessing that as opposed to, obviously Q1 but even Q2; we'll assess it. I think the interesting dynamic though, is I still - I believe that the pipeline of opportunities is going to get better in the next 3 to 6 months, and so that will be the counter to - we're going to have more free cash flow where the counter is, we will likely have more opportunities as well; so that will be the tension.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay, that's great. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning, Marc and team. And congratulations on an excellent quarter. Just a couple of questions; first, any plans to drill any wells over the next 12 months in Nicaragua?

Marc Murnaghan

There is no plans. What we're - I would say slowly coming back around to is that - and we've had conversations with lenders, and I wouldn't even say the next 12 months, but you know, maybe the next 24 to 36; to the extent we want to improve production there, we do think - call it a binary unit, that's not a fully maximized binary unit, but like, let's say 7 or 8 megawatts instead of 12. And there is a reason for that but - as I sit here today, I think that would be the next thing. If we were to increase any capital spending there, it would be that as opposed to drilling more wells. I think it's lower risk for sure, but also, we do think the field has reached sort of a level of stabilization and we'd prefer to go [indiscernible] unit if we do anything.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. A follow-on question in terms of - you know, you've now established a pretty successful track record on developing these smaller projects in country. Yet the market is not giving you any type of multiple as a developer, particularly with the pipeline that you can attract. What clients do you have to try to move that ball alongside some of your other competitors with much less EBITDA and much more pipelines are getting outrageous valuations and I still see yours under-stuck [ph] in a very low range in terms of a multiple.

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. So I think the best way is to; one, we can continue to do things within our own free cash flow. And then the other is, we are looking to try to either partner with people, strategic or financial to continue to grow the business outside of the market. And then, which I do think will help the public market. And then if it doesn't, then you know, there are other ways to - to try to collapse that gap. I don't think from my perspective we're not at the point of saying, "Okay, let's crack up the dividend, let's start buying back stock" yet, and part of the reason I say that is, before the COVID we were actually getting traction in the market and part of that was ESG interest; and I do think that will come back. So, and it meant it also requires me pounding the pavement and being in front of people. So I think the combination of that took us from $11 to $17. And I'm hopeful that that will come back, I just - I just need to be in front of people. And we - I also think we can deliver not just stuff on the pipeline but some - call it the market; we need to show the market that we can actually grow the business without coming to the market and that's what we're going to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. No, that's an excellent answer, Marc. The only thing that I puzzle on is his strategy of kind of reaching good to smaller incremental projects which significantly adds the cash flow and minimizes delays and etcetera. I'm just wondering if you partner and reach for a larger one, whether that - that allows or gets the market attention is the best way to phrase it.

Marc Murnaghan

Yes. So I think it does, I think it is - there is just that there is a limit at - call it $12. And to be clear, we have some very interesting ones that would absolutely be attention getters, that are bigger than the ones I've talked about where you would need to add a partner or you're having to do some form of - call it less dilutive preferred share financing, and so that is there. And we - I - so I agree with you in terms of getting the attention; I think - but I think we'd like to get back to that world of $16, $17, $18 [ph] because there are limits in terms of what you can do in terms of going after these opportunities and financing in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with your share price.

Unidentified Analyst

It's not accretive at the current price, I can understand that. And have you looked at the American [ph] $750 million fund that the federal government announced; and specifically to partner with green initiatives, it's not restricted to Canada. And they are handing over big cheques.

Marc Murnaghan

That one, specifically no.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, that's great. Again, congratulations on a great quarter and stay safe and you seemed excellent.

Marc Murnaghan

Likewise. Good talking, Alan [ph]. Thank you.

Marc Murnaghan

No, that's - I'm good - no, no, I'm good.

Anton Jelic

Now, just - yes, thanks everyone for joining today. Stay safe, safe - stay well, and hopefully the world will return to normal sooner than later. Thank you.

