“Falling too fast to prepare for this

Tripping in the world could be dangerous

Everybody circling is vulturous

Negative, nepotist”

--Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons, 2017

Central banks maintain their commitment. The U.S. Federal Reserve and its global money printing pals remind us seemingly at every turn. They remain committed to do “whatever it takes.” While this is great lip service, are they truly doing “whatever it takes?” If so, to what benefit today, and at what cost for future?

More than words. Former ECB President Mario Draghi should have trademarked this phrase when he first uttered it back in the summer of 2012 during the ECB debt crisis. T-shirts? Baseball caps? Canvas bags? After all, it seems like anytime the financial market wind is blowing in the wrong direction, central bankers are now quick to remind us that they are ready to do “whatever it takes” to resolve the latest crisis du jour. The fallout from COVID-19 has certainly been no exception.

Unfortunately, the full context of “whatever it takes” seems to have been lost along the way.

“Within our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough.”

--ECB President Mario Draghi, July 2012

So what has been forgotten along the way? First, the ECB would do “whatever it takes,” but only within the rules of what the ECB was allowed to do. Such rules exist for a reason, right? Today, central bankers are rewriting the rules on the fly. Corporate bonds? Buy ‘em. Junk bonds? Yep. Stocks? Not just yet.

Second, Draghi’s statement at the time was a bold proclamation designed to bolster trust in his institution. Eight years later, the phrase has become trite, particularly given the way that central bankers have fallen short in this regard along the way.

Whatever it takes for whom exactly? The deleterious impact of the COVID-19 situation on the masses across the global economy is only starting to become known. But don’t ask the U.S. stock market. Instead of “whatever it takes,” the S&P 500 is behaving more like “whatever.”

Never mind that corporate earnings estimates are rapidly evaporating, that the 12-month forward P/E ratio on the S&P 500 has elevated to a very rich 31 times and is expected to spike a lot higher from here, that we still lack both the supplies and clarity surrounding the testing and tracing considered so critical as “stay at home” measures are increasingly lifted in successfully keeping our economies open, and that the anticipation of economies reopening with the expectation that the virus may be behind us as soon as July has been supplanted by the reality that it likely will be with us in multiple waves for at least another year.

The resilience of the S&P 500 in the face of so many steadily-mounting risks highlights how powerful the forces of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve are in elevating and sustaining stock prices. But for how long?

Consider the latest chart of the S&P 500 below, which closed at a new bounce high of 2971 on Wednesday. While much continues to be made about the strength of the bounce since March 23, in reality it was an impressive 30% rebound that took place from March 23 to April 14. Since that time in the nearly six weeks and 25 trading days since, stocks are higher by just over 4%. Still a solid advance, but hardly the blazing advance that's still getting so much coverage in the financial media.

While gradually tapering Fed liquidity support in recent weeks is part of what explains the flattening advance of the S&P 500 (once again, never mind the devastatingly poor fundamentals), a heavy thicket of technical resistance also is slowing the advance. Over the past six weeks, the S&P 500 first advanced past its now upward sloping, medium-term 50-day moving average (blue line) and now appears to be putting the stubborn ultra long-term, 400-day moving average (pink line) on its third attempt in recent weeks (time will still tell), stocks continue to have an even bigger challenge ahead. The first is immediately ahead at the downward sloping 100-day M.A. (orange line) at 2975. Next up is the now flat 200-day M.A. (red line) at 2999. The 150-day M.A. (purple line) follows right after at 3018.

Whether and how quickly the S&P 500 can advance through this challenging 45-point range going forward remains to be seen, but if the battle at the 400-day moving average is any indication, expect stocks to continue to grind in and around these key resistance levels in the coming weeks.

As mentioned in recent weeks, the fact that the S&P 500 has lingered so long at these levels tilts the probability in favor of it eventually advancing above these key resistance levels before it’s all said and done.

But the outcome remains to be decided. And a key hurdle from major bear markets past must still be overcome.

Emergency exit. In my articles on Seeking Alpha over the years, I have emphasized the following point – a bear market once it's underway will give you one opportunity to get out before the lights go out and the descent begins in earnest to the downside. This has been true even during the worst bear markets throughout history. Consider the following chart:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked at 381 at the start of September 1929. This followed an impressive 30% surge from 293 on the Dow in late May 1929. This was effectively the bottom of a trading range between 295 and 325 that dated back to December 1928. After breaking out above 325 resistance during this summer 1929 rally and finally peaking in September, stocks initially found support at the beginning of October 1929 at 325 on their return trip lower. Of course, by the end of October 1929, stocks infamously started crashing to the downside, eventually bottoming in mid-November 1929 at 198, -48% below its all-time high.

But what's almost always forgotten is that U.S. stocks subsequently bounced impressively in the months that followed. Over the next five months through April 1930, the Dow rebounded by +48%. In short, down -48% in just over two months followed by a rebound of +48% in the subsequent five months. Along the way, the financial media and investors were reinvigorated, as demonstrated by the following.

“The action of open-market rates for credit, combined with the lowering of the British bank rate last week, had clearly pointed to such a move. They desire of the country’s banking authorities to do everything possible to stimulate business is conceded to be the motive behind the Federal Reserve’s aggressive easy-money policy.”

--New York Times, March 14, 1930

Sound familiar? In 1930, it was “do everything possible.” Ninety years later in 2020, it’s “whatever it takes.” But by mid-April 1930, the Dow arrived at 294, which not coincidentally from a technical perspective was the bottom end of the 295 to 325 trading range from the first half of 1929.

Put simply, the U.S. stock market thanks in part to the aggressive easy-money policy of the Fed gave investors one final opportunity to exit with nearly all of their pre-crash portfolio value intact. It wasn’t the all-time highs at 381, but it brought investors back to what effectively represented an all-time high range in U.S. stocks less than a year before.

The most epic bear market in history to date still gave investors one last exit more than half a year after the crash was underway. But if you weren’t watching very closely at the time, you could have easily missed the exit.

Why is this past scenario relevant today? Fundamentally and at least thus far, the current economic downturn is arguably the worst since the Great Depression. Next, stocks have descended dramatically from historically high valuations yet remain expensive. Also, the Fed has committed to do “whatever it takes.”

With this framework in mind, consider the following chart.

The S&P 500 peaked at 3393 in February 2020. This followed an impressive +20% surge from 2855 on the S&P in early October 2019. This was below the bottom end of a trading range between 2950 and 3025 that dated back to July. After breaking out above 3025 resistance during this fall 2019 rally and finally peaking in February, stocks initially found support in the beginning of March in the 2950 to 3025 range on their return trip lower. Of course, stocks subsequently started crashing to the downside, eventually bottoming in late March at 2191, -35% below its all-time high.

Of course, over the next two months through May, the S&P rebounded by +35%. In short, down -35% in just over a month followed by a rebound of +35% in the subsequent two months and counting. As for the renewed ebullience of the financial media today, you know where to look and it’s not hard to find.

Does this past precedence mean that U.S. stocks are set to break down from here? Not necessarily. The policy environment and the tools at the disposal of the Federal Reserve are vastly different and more expansive today vs. their arsenal in 1930. We also know in retrospect that the past reaction to the stock market crash and economic slowdown at the start of the Great Depression was riddled with fiscal and monetary policy errors that those in charge are determined not to repeat today.

Of course, what we do not yet know is whether in their desperation to not repeat the mistakes of Great Depression’s past that policy makers today end up engaging in a whole new set of policy errors that fiscal and monetary policy makers 90 years from now (if the latter is still applicable by then) are using as a reference of precisely what not to do in response to some future crisis. Whether we like it or not, we are about to find out over the next 12 to 18 months.

Last exit? Despite this notable similarity to the past, the S&P 500 appears to be showing more resolve to continue advancing than the Dow back in 1930. And as mentioned above, probability remains in favor of stocks continuing higher at least toward the top of this key 2950 to 3025 range that would represent the opportunity for investors today to exit today’s stock market effectively at its all-time highs just eight months ago in September 2019 before its final surge through its February 2020 peak.

Am I changing the weighting to stocks in my portfolio strategy at the present time? No, but this is because the allocation to stocks in my asset allocation models are proportional to other categories. In other words, just as I own asset classes such as long-term U.S. Treasuries and gold among others in part to hedge my stock allocation, I also own stocks to hedge my long-term U.S. Treasuries and gold allocations, among others. As a result, I'm more interested in the opportunities associated with managing the composition of my stock allocation rather than eliminating it. This is true regardless of the stock market (or bond market, or precious metals market, etc.) environment.

But if you are an investor, perhaps one that's heavily concentrated in stocks, that found yourself in late March wishing that you could have sold at least some of your stock positions before the COVID-19/OPEC+ storm struck in late February/early March and are increasingly breathing a sigh of relief since, it's important to consider that now may be the last chance that you wished for to exit ahead of what may ultimately become the next major bear market with nearly all of your previous portfolio value intact. Once again, not a recommendation to sell, but instead something to keep in mind if you found yourself frantically wanting to sell two short months ago.

For just as “do everything possible” taught us ninety years ago, “whatever it takes” may not be enough before it’s all said and done.

By the Fed’s own words. Suppose you may be inclined to consider paring back on your stock exposures. Where should you start? One place might be considering the views of the Fed itself.

The Fed recently released its semiannual Financial Stability Report. The vulnerabilities monitored by the Fed in this context include elevated asset valuation pressures, excessive borrowing by businesses and households, excessive leverage within the financial sector, and funding risks that could force investors to sell more illiquid assets. As would be expected, these vulnerabilities are often interconnected.

“Elevated valuation pres­sures tend to be associated with excessive borrowing by businesses and households because both borrowers and lenders are more willing to accept higher degrees of risk and leverage when asset prices are appreciating rapidly. The associated debt and leverage, in turn, make the risk of outsized declines in asset prices more likely and more damaging. Similarly, the risk of a run on a financial institution and the consequent fire sales of assets are greatly amplified when significant leverage is involved.”

--Financial Stability Report, Federal Reserve System Board of Governors, May 2020

Before going any further, a brief editorial. The Fed is so quick to profess its willingness to do “whatever it takes” when things are going wrong. But is the Fed truly committed to doing “whatever it takes?”

If so, was the Fed doing “whatever it takes” when it not only allowed asset valuations to elevate to historical highs for much of the past decade up until February 2020 but encouraged it through trying to generate a “wealth effect” in vain to stimulate the U.S. economy?

Was the Fed doing “whatever it takes” when it did essentially nothing over the past decade to discourage businesses from increasing their borrowing to record high debt-to-capital ratios so that they could use the proceeds to repurchase stock and pay out dividends?

Was the Fed doing “whatever it takes” when it sat idle while life insurance companies and hedge funds assumed historically high leverage in pursuing outsized risks?

And was the Fed doing “whatever it takes” to discourage the accumulation of all of these excesses and the eventual realization of widespread funding risks by moving chronically slowly for years in normalizing interest rates and shrinking their balance sheet only to eventually and inexplicably reverse course over the past year by lowering interest rates and expanding their balance sheet in the final year of the longest economic expansion in U.S. history?

Apparently, doing “whatever it takes” is easy when your handing out candy. But doing “whatever it takes” is a whole lot harder when your taking things away. The Fed is not doing “whatever it takes,” for if it was, it would have moved years ago to enact the tough measures in preventing the manifestation of the vulnerabilities above that made the market reaction to COVID-19 so dramatic over the past few months. In the end, the Fed has to do “whatever it takes” during the crisis because it did “too little, too slowly” in the many years prior.

But we are now where we are. And while many took the Financial Stability Report as bullish confirmation that the Fed is all in, I read the report differently. Instead, I saw some clear warning signals. Consider the following:

“Asset prices remain vulnerable to significant declines should the pandemic worsen, the economic fallout prove more adverse, or financial system strains reemerge.”

--Financial Stability Report, Federal Reserve System Board of Governors, May 2020

My read on this statement is the following. We as the Fed can only do so much. And if we see a significant second wave (third wave, etc.) in the months ahead, if the economic fallout turns out to be longer than expected, and/or financial system strains reemerge, that we should expect the stock market and its risk asset friends to go down. Unfortunately, all three of these scenarios are part of my base case outlook in the coming months. As a result, I’m taking the Fed’s cue that I should be prepared for significant declines in asset prices in the months ahead.

So what asset categories might be at most risk? Consider the following:

“Prices of commercial properties and farmland were highly elevated relative to their income streams on the eve of the pandemic, suggesting that their prices could fall notably . . . The vulnerability stemming from elevated CRE valuation pressures, coupled with a dim outlook for the sector as indicated by recent declines in equity real estate investment trust prices, suggests that CRE may undergo a substantial repricing in response to disrup­tions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, since late February, the hospi­tality and retail sectors have experienced precipitous declines in demand because of social distancing, putting the ability of these sectors to make timely mortgage and rental payments into question.”

Yikes. Maybe I’m wrong, but by my read I want little to do with REITs, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), and business development corporations (BDC) among others, according to the Fed. For not only have they singled these areas out as being overvalued, but their language suggests that they have little intention of rushing to the rescue if conditions become even more strained in the months ahead. It sounds like “whatever it takes” may not extend to this more leveraged and higher risk area of the market.

A troubling five of a kind. Speaking of excess asset valuations, the headline benchmark S&P 500 has particular cause for concern going forward related to this particular Fed vulnerability.

Why? Like many key stock indices, the S&P 500 is market cap weighted. For most market segments, this is not a big deal as market capitalizations tend to be more evenly distributed across the index. But this is not the case for the S&P 500, as this index has included among its 500 stocks some of the largest companies in the world. And this is becoming an increasing problem for the index that so many investors know, love, and own today.

For example, the five largest stocks by market cap in the S&P 500 – Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – now make up nearly 21% of the entire index. It's extraordinary that just five stocks make up one fifth of arguably the most important market benchmark in the world. Needless to say, this is a historical high concentration for the index, which is problematic because of the exposure to single security risk.

Let’s take this a few steps further. Each of these five stocks are either in the technology sector, used to be in the technology sector before being moved to the communications sector, or effectively in the technology sector as an Internet retailer/cloud services company. All five stocks are essentially from the same sector, which also is a problem because of the concentration in sector risk, a traditionally cyclical sector that many are describing today as “defensive growth” but is still subject to the vagaries of the economic cycle whether we want to think so or not.

As for the technology sector, it now makes up more than 29% of the S&P 500. And if you add back in the stocks that were part of the technology sector until recently being moved to the communications sector, this weighting increases to 33%. One third, which is a lot of exposure to a single sector. To put this into historical context, only twice before in modern stock market history has a sector had more than a 20% weighting to the S&P 500 – technology at the very end of the 1990s as the dot.com bubble was peaking and the financial sector from 2002 to 2006. Unfortunately, both of these past forays above 20% ended most poorly for these sectors. Today, we are well above 30% with technology. Maybe this time is different?

Back to the big five. Don’t get me wrong. I like several of these names. I particularly like Microsoft, but only at the right price. And the right price in my view is not today for any of these names. Returning to the Fed’s point about excess asset valuations, these stocks are currently trading between 26 times and 33 times trailing 12-month earnings (or trailing 12-month operating cash flow in the case of Amazon, which is my preferred valuation metric for the chronically net income deficient company that's going to put the rest of the grocery stores on the planet out of business one of these days soon, right?).

On average, these companies are trading at more than 30 times earnings. This would be an excessive valuation in my view during a sustained economic expansion as it represents a collective 25% premium to their historical fair value. So the fact that these valuations exist among the big five companies in the S&P 500 during the onset of a major economic contraction where discounted valuations are typically demanded is troubling.

But perhaps the underlying growth rate of these companies justifies the valuation? When considering the collective forecasted growth rates for these companies, it leaves us with an aggregate PEG ratio above 2, which is high. And this assumes that these companies will be able to realize these forecasted growth rates in what appears to be an increasingly challenging underlying economic growth environment going forward.

As a result, as each of these big five stocks either revisit (MSFT and AAPL) or exceed (AMZN and FB) their previous all-time highs, it may be worthwhile for investors that may now have a considerable overweight to these particular names in their portfolio whether it may be prudent to trim these positions on the margins if nothing else given the potential risks that lie ahead.

As for the S&P 500, the fact that the index has become so top heavy among a few premium priced securities is an issue that has the potential to result in disproportionate downside at some point in the future if these positions ultimately succumb to broader bear market pressures like virtually every more economically sensitive company does when a bear market advances through its mid and late stage phases.

The bottom line. The Fed may be committed to doing “whatever it takes,” but it can only do so much for so long. And it may not be enough at the end of the day.

So while recent policy actions may be enough to continue to lift stocks higher in the weeks ahead, it's important to remember that fundamentals are decidedly not in favor of stock investors. And if history is any guide, what we are experiencing now may be the one opportunity to exit that previous bear markets have provided including the worst of them all. So if it's indeed time to consider scaling back on stock allocations, pay close attention to what sectors the Fed remains intent to support as well as those that the Fed may allow to go on their own. Also keep a close eye on the big five names in the S&P 500 as they present their own growing risks from an excess valuation and weighting concentration from perspective.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Do you have a plan to navigate what may be left of today’s bull market while also positioning for the bear market that is now underway? Come join us on Global Macro Research, where we apply a contrarian investment approach in preparing for risk in the future while positioning for opportunity today. Members receive our: · Monthly Macro Outlook · Monthly Portfolio Review · Chat Sessions · Special Reports Special limited time offer: I am offering a FREE TWO-WEEK TRIAL from now until the end of the weekend on Sunday, May 24 at Midnight PT. Sign up today and prepare for the road ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, PHYS, SH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.