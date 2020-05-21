Introduction

On May 20, 2020 Amazon (AMZN) launched its first video game. The game is free to play and is called Crucible. Amazon's second game, New World, is set to launch later this year. While publishing a game is a first for Amazon, the company is not entirely new to the industry. Amazon acquired the leading western video game streaming site Twitch.tv way back in 2014 for just under $1 billion. Twitch is likely the most important site for marketing games. This gives Amazon an inherent advantage as they control the website. This is a significant and underrated opportunity for Amazon.

What Crucible Is

While I've only played a few games of Crucible (it has just released as of the time of writing), I can already say the game mixes several genres and elements from other popular first-person shooter games such as Electronic Arts' (EA) Apex Legends and Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) Overwatch. Several game modes range from players being placed in larger team-based modes with the goal of controlling objectives on the map to a 2vsAll battle royale mode in which teams of two attempt to eliminate all other teams of two on the map.

The game is available for free on the world's most popular game distribution platform Steam. I believe this is the right move for this game as Steam has built a highly credible reputation with gamers. The industry is shifting to publishers pulling their games from Steam and making them available only on their own distribution platforms. This benefits the publisher as they're able to control distribution and market only their own games to users without competition, but is generally considered unfriendly to the gamer community as it's far more convenient to have all one's games on one platform. By introducing Crucible to gamers through Steam, Amazon will almost certainly gain greater users and build more credit with gamers, although I do expect Amazon to eventually bring out their own distribution platform as they build up gaming IP.

As Crucible approached launch, it sat at just under 100,000 viewers on Twitch.TV. Several popular streamers had been granted early access for a few hours. This is often done in the industry and helps to build excitement for the launch of the game. The 100,000 viewer count was good enough for the 12th place spot on Twitch sorted by viewers (this updates in real time and will almost certainly change over the coming days. Readers can see where the game sits in real time by checking out Twitch.tv/directory). While this isn't bad, it is still a long ways from the recent record-breaking Valorant beta launch that peaked at a whopping 1.7 million real-time viewers.

Twitch has become one of the main (I would argue the most important) marketing tools for new game launches. Publishers often sign deals with popular streamers to play their new game in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers for several hours or days. Amazon has clearly jumped on board, as the top two streamers at launch both use the hashtag ad to disclose the fact they're being paid to play the game as an advertisement for their viewers.

There was a time when gamers looked down on streamers who did this, but the industry has advanced substantially and it is now accepted as many of these streamers would be playing these games anyway.

Amazon combining their ownership of the number one video game streaming site with game development and publishing provides a large amount of control over the process. Navigating this may be challenging as gamers tend to be quick to jump ship if games are perceived as unethically taking advantage of users, but done correctly (such as prioritizing ads for Amazon's games, much like Amazon currently does on the site for Prime video) I see no reason why Amazon couldn't establish themselves as a significant player in video games.

How Games Can Drive Prime Memberships

Central to Amazon's consumer-focused businesses are prime memberships. The company now has over 150 million prime members, as CFO Brian Olsavsky disclosed on the Q4 2019 earnings conference call back in January. Amazon integrates many features into prime, including music, video, and even elements of Twitch.tv (such as one free prime subscription on the site, and even free games and in-game items). Amazon entering the video game publishing space can have an even greater impact on driving prime memberships that I believe remains an under-discussed element of the bull thesis.

Currently, services like Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game pass offer gamers access to a large library of games for one relatively small monthly fee. The fee ranges from $9.99 to $14.99, depending on whether you purchase Xbox Live Gold with it. This is approximately the price of two games over the course of an entire year. For most gamers, Xbox Game pass is probably worth it. That pricing is also close to what Amazon Prime costs, depending on where you live. I could fully see Amazon integrating their games (and more) into a similar library on PC for Prime members. While this would require 100s of games, something Amazon will not publish for years, Microsoft's game pass offers games from virtually all publishers. Amazon could do the same. I could also see Amazon offering this as a service separate from prime, or as an addition to prime for a discounted price. Regardless of how Amazon implements this, I believe it would be a smart idea with a focus on PC gamers, as opposed to Microsoft's Xbox focus.

Finally, video games can drive Prime memberships through high engagement. The nature of video games lends itself to be more engaging than other forms of entertainment or media such as film or music (though gaming does apply to a more niche audience). Amazon could offer in-game items or early access to new game features to Prime members in addition to a library of games. This could work well in free to play titles like Crucible, where monetization occurs entirely through in-game purchases. The most recent monetization model in several major games (including Crucible) involves a battle pass that players can purchase. The battle pass then rewards the player with more content as they play and level up. Amazon could offer things like the battle pass for free to prime members. Ultimately higher engagement should result in greater Prime conversions if done correctly. Amazon has an opportunity through access to games and in-game items for Prime members to drive significant perceived value for gamers through Prime memberships, ultimately increasing the number of Prime subscribers.

Valuation Ranges of Major Video Game Companies

Now, let's discuss valuations in the gaming industry. The closest peer to Amazon currently in gaming would be Microsoft, as both companies operate streaming sites (Mixer for Microsoft, Twitch for Amazon), and Microsoft also publishes some Xbox exclusive games. The other major publishers would be Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). Facebook (FB) may also be worth mentioning as they are a big player in the Virtual Reality space.

While a multiples valuation right now isn't a fair way to compare these companies to Amazon as their main current businesses differ drastically, it does give investors an idea of what sort of multiples game publishers currently trade for. We can then estimate how much value could be added to Amazon from its game publishing business based on sales estimates (which are a complete guess right now).

I have chosen to use price to sales ratios for one main reason. I don't expect Amazon's game publishing business to be free cash flow positive or profitable for quite some time. Games can be expensive to develop and require a substantial amount of investment in things like R&D. Thus earnings or free cash flow multiples would not be the best multiple to use for a new game publisher.

Microsoft's sales multiple currently sits above 10. EA and Take-Two trade for sales multiples of around 6, while Activision is closer to 9 as Activision's recent success with Call of Duty has propelled shares higher. Readers can learn about that in my recent Activision Blizzard article. Activision did around $6.5 billion in sales in 2019, while EA did around $5.5 billion. Take-two's revenue came in at around $3 billion. Surprisingly, Microsoft's gaming division did $11.4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019 (Microsoft 2019 10-k), which is substantially higher than the publishers. This perhaps validates my point that a relatively inexpensive subscription model can be highly lucrative (although Microsoft's gaming revenue includes Xbox console sales).

A conservative yet reasonable valuation estimate then would be around 5 times sales, while an aggressive estimate would value a game publisher as high as 10 times sales. Amazon has a long way to go and is nowhere close to the other publishers yet, but let's take a look at how much value could be added to Amazon's market cap if they can catch other publishers, and how much if they can catch and even exceed Microsoft.

Source: Author

If amazon can achieve $500 million in gaming sales (I doubt they will even do that much this year), this could reasonably add a few billion to Amazon's value. Keep in mind, Amazon has a market cap of around $1.25 trillion. Sales of $500 million would hardly make a dent. If, however, Amazon can catch a publisher like Take-Two in revenue, this would add around $15 billion to $30 billion in market cap. Still small, but now is at least on the radar. If Amazon became one of the largest publishers in the space, $50B or more in market cap could be added. Now we're starting to get somewhere. Finally, if Amazon completely dominates the industry and/or significantly drives Prime sales through gaming, they would be doing around $15 billion in gaming revenue, which could add somewhere between $75 billion and $150 billion to Amazon's market cap. This would be a respectable double-digit percentage of the whole company.

Acquisition Opportunities Could Jumpstart Amazon's Game Publishing

Lastly, let's speculate for a minute about possible acquisitions. Amazon is no stranger to making a splash in an industry with a big acquisition. The whole foods acquisition for around $14 billion back in 2017 comes to mind.

The targets if Amazon wanted to instantly put themselves in a good position in the game publishing industry would obviously be the three major game publishers mentioned earlier. EA, Activision Blizzard, and Take-Two. Of the three, Activision Blizzard is the largest and, in my opinion, has the best IP. I don't see an Activision buyout as likely right now though as Amazon would have to pay a hefty premium over the already elevated valuation that Activision shares currently trade for. EA is also an unlikely target as I think Amazon and EA would clash over consumer practices (EA has a poor reputation among gamers, the exact opposite of Amazon's customer-first culture). That leaves Take-Two, which currently has a market cap of around $16 billion. In my opinion, Take-Two would be the most likely acquisition target and would probably cost Amazon in the neighborhood of $20 billion. This isn't that far off the Whole Foods acquisition price and it's been a couple years since Amazon made an acquisition over $1 billion. Take-Two owns IP to some of the most popular games in the world including Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, as well as the 2K sports games. This would be ideal if Amazon wants to make a big push instantly into gaming.

Conclusion

Crucible launched as Amazon's first game. While shareholders should want the game to do well, it's not as important as what the game represents for Amazon. Amazon entering the game publishing industry could be huge. Crucible is just the first step in what could be a long and profitable journey. There will no doubt be challenges ahead, but if Amazon's history is anything to go by, they will find ways to successfully pull through in the space. Amazon's next game, New World, is set to launch later this year.

There are multiple ways Amazon could go about making a splash in the industry and owning Twitch.tv could serve as a significant help. Amazon could continue to build its game development operations, or they could look for an acquisition in the space. Neither would surprise me.

Integrating games with Prime has substantial potential to further increase Prime memberships, which now exceed 150 million members. The possibilities here include access to a library of games as well as special in-game offerings.

Gaming today is a minuscule portion of Amazon's incredible $1.25 trillion dollar market cap, but that doesn't mean it should be underestimated. Amazon's venture into the space has 9-figure potential and the possibility of making up a respectable portion of Amazon's value one day.

