Microsoft serves as a technology partner and not a competitor; therefore, I expect it to inch closer to matching or surpassing AWS in revenue.

Azure continues to boom, as it lays the tracks on which enterprise data will travel throughout the 21st century.

Microsoft's 'Nadellaissance' is the turnaround story of the last decade with a cultural shift at the epicenter of it all.

Investment Thesis

The transformational shift from a slow-moving tech behemoth to a high-growth cloud company revived Microsoft's fortunes over the last six years. The Intelligent Cloud (up 27% y/y) and Business Services (up 15% y/y) are critical drivers of free cash flow growth at Microsoft. The cloud industry is slated to keep growing as the world goes digital; therefore, I expect continued growth at Microsoft. My investment thesis revolves around the following points:

Growth in the cloud market will spur increased sales at Microsoft,

Subscription models for Office 365, Dynamics, LinkedIn provide a recurring and growing revenue stream,

The partner-positive strategy ensures Microsoft stays on top of the latest trends and innovation in the industry, and

Microsoft's financial strength and increasing capital return program to increase dividends and buybacks, i.e., enhanced shareholder value.

Microsoft's Cloud Adventure

Microsoft missed out on capturing most of the megatrends in technology in the 2000s (as evidenced by its failed forays into the smartphone market under Steve Ballmer), and up until 2014, it looked like another IBM (IBM) in the making: a stagnant/slowly declining business.

But with the arrival of Satya Nadella as the CEO of Microsoft, the company has spurred an incredible revival at the company.

A significant shift in culture and product focus turned Microsoft into a high-growth cloud company. Microsoft is now the number 2 in the cloud market and has gained market share in cloud infrastructure on AWS (AMZN) in 2019.

I like to think of this relationship as the Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) dynamic, wherein AWS is to Coke as Azure is to Pepsi. Now, some of you may disagree, and I'd love to hear why in the comments.

Azure is growing at 60% y/y, outpacing AWS, which grew at 35% y/y. Microsoft is becoming the cloud vendor of choice amongst large enterprises, winning customers like Walmart (WMT), Ford (F), Geico (BRK.B) (BRK.A), and many others.

A major victory for Microsoft Azure was the $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract (although AWS is actively protesting the contract with claims of political interference). Regardless of the outcome, the JEDI contract win shows that Microsoft is now able to compete with AWS on all fronts, something which was difficult to even imagine in 2014.

All the three major cloud companies, AWS (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), have pinned their hopes on AI and machine learning to differentiate their cloud offerings. However, the enterprise cloud wars will more likely become a battle of sales teams. And I expect Microsoft may end up on top due to its long-standing business relationships, broader geographic reach, and a new partner-positive strategy. As further evidence of this assertion, consider this idea: Microsoft does not compete with the businesses with which it partners. Conversely, Amazon competes on seemingly every front and with seemingly all of the businesses with which it partners (though obviously this is an exaggeration.)

Along with the establishment of a collaborative culture at Microsoft, Satya Nadella transformed the company's approach to services and partnerships. He abandoned Microsoft's aggressive strategy towards rivals and has embraced working with partners.

Since then, Microsoft listed Linux distribution in Windows stores, launched Windows owned apps on Android and iOS, and acquired open-source platform GitHub (turning itself into the world's biggest open-source code contributor and endearing itself to the developer community). In short, Microsoft is more open to collaboration and innovation than it has ever been in its entire history.

Microsoft's Transformation In Numbers

In the pre-Nadella era, Microsoft was a business in stagnation, and its stock price performance reflected as much. Microsoft was losing in mobile against Apple (AAPL), in the Cloud against Amazon, and ad & search against Google. The tech stalwart was looking like a shadow of itself from the 1990s heydays, a company heading towards something like IBM (IBM).

Nadella's arrival led to internal and external changes at Microsoft. The stock market took notice of the re-invented Microsoft and dubbed it as a high-growth Cloud company. As a result, the stock has snowballed from $37 to $180 at 30% CAGR in six years.

Financial Analysis

Now, let's take a closer look at the financials underlying Microsoft's explosive growth during the Nadella era. In this section, we will analyze some of the key aspects of the income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and Microsoft's capital return program.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

Microsoft's revenues grew at ~9% CAGR over the last six years, rising from $84 billion to $138.7 billion. At the start of Satya Nadella's tenure in 2014, revenues were stagnant for a couple of years, and gross margins dropped from ~72% to ~63% as Microsoft moved its focus away from Windows to Cloud.

In the last four years, revenues grew at ~12.5% CAGR, and gross margins expanded from 63% to 69%. Hence, Microsoft's business fundamentals are gaining momentum. The latest financials show the key drivers of growth:

Source: microsoft.com

The Intelligent Cloud (up 27% y/y) and Business Services (up 15% y/y) are critical drivers of revenue growth at Microsoft (and by extension free cash flow per share). However, personal computing revenues are almost flat (up 3% y/y).

Source: Author

Microsoft's revenue mix over the last six years show Intelligent Cloud revenue share going up from 25% to 31% of total revenues, Productivity and Business Processes revenue share going up from 31% to 33% of total revenues, and Personal Computing revenue share declining from 44% to 36% of total revenues. Thus, we can confidently state that the Intelligent Cloud will be at the center of Microsoft's future.

Source: Author

Balance Sheet Analysis

Source: YCharts

Microsoft's balance sheet has never been stronger than it is today. With $137.63 billion in cash and short-term investment and $2.66 billion in long-term investment, Microsoft is well-capitalized. A financial debt of $66.61 billion, leaves Microsoft with net cash of $70+ billion.

Cash Flow Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the chart above, Microsoft's free cash flow grew from $22.5 billion in 2014 to $43.36 billion in 2020 at a rate of 11.5% CAGR. Microsoft utilizes the majority of its free cash flow to finance its capital return program (dividends plus buybacks). In the last twelve months, Microsoft paid out $14.79 billion in dividends and bought back shares worth $20.50 billion.

Dividend Analysis

Source: YCharts

Microsoft paid out $1.94 per share in dividends last year, i.e., a cash dividend payout ratio of 34.12%. Over the last six years, dividends grew from $0.97 to $1.94 at 12.25% CAGR. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 10% going forward, the estimated dividend per share would look like this:

Source: Author

Microsoft is a quality dividend growth stock, and it could deliver solid dividend returns over the next decade. Now let's look at the other part of Microsoft's capital return program.

Buyback Analysis

Source: YCharts

Microsoft's capital return program includes a sizeable buyback ($20 billion in 2019). The company has repurchased 725 million shares (8.6% of total equity) in the last six years. Microsoft's board recently approved $40 Billion for further share repurchases.

Source: Microsoft 10-Q

In case Microsoft decides to go the Apple route (net-cash neutral) and perform leveraged recapitalization, the size of the buyback programs could be significantly larger going forward. But at the moment, there is no indication from Microsoft's management regarding any such corporate actions.

Fair-Value Estimation

In one of my previous articles on Microsoft, I did a sum of the parts valuation by which I determined the value of each component of Microsoft's business, namely its Intelligent Cloud. Today, we will find a fair value for the whole company employing the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $6.32 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Microsoft's fair value is $213.34, which indicates that it is undervalued by about 13.28%.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So the discounted cash flow model indicates whether the company is over or undervalued, but it tells us nothing regarding future projected returns.

To determine future projected returns, we must project intrinsic value, i.e., the growth of free cash flow per share. By doing this, we arrive at the following result:

Of course, Microsoft pays a growing dividend, so we must assess the extent to which this dividend further fuels returns, as can be seen below.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Total Return Without Reinvestment 13.79% Total Return With Reinvestment 14.19%

Conclusion

Microsoft's growth will be largely propelled by the growth of its Intelligent Cloud, which is being adroitly stewarded by Microsoft's current CEO, Satya Nadella.

The cloud truly represents the modern-day railways, or perhaps the modern-day oil boom; in the sense that, it's the infrastructure on which the most valuable commodity (read: data) of our time travels.

Key Takeaway: I rate Microsoft a buy in the $180s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.