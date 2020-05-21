Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) CEO Robison Hays on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)
Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 21, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jordan Jennings - Manager of Investor Relations
Robison Hays - President and Chief Executive Officer
Deric Eubanks - Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Welter - Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Tyler Batory - Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.
Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Michael Bellisario - Robert W. Baird & Co.
Robin Farley - UBS
Presentation
Operator
