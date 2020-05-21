Overview

The internet automotive marketplace is both a very saturated and large market in the US. There are many different companies with various business models such as TrueCar (TRUE), Cars.com (CARS), Carvana (CVNA), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), and also CarGurus (CARG) that contributed towards the total +17 million cars sold nationwide in 2019 alone. Many of the smaller players also face difficulties in growing the business, given the competition. Consequently, carsales.com (OTCPK:CSXXY) presents an attractive long-term mid-cap investing alternative to any of these stocks. Founded in 1997, the company is the number 1 automotive classified business in Australia. The business has consistently had a healthy top-line and adjusted EBITDA growth over the last five years. The stock is also a more differentiated and diversified play, given its strong international presence and expansive niches.

carsales.com has a strong moat due to its market leadership in Australia, where it is far ahead from the other competitors in terms of everything, including page views. Daily page views in carsales.com have on average been higher by 1.5-1.78x than that of its closest competitor. Faced with the relatively smaller market in Australia, the company has also expanded its operations overseas to LATAM and the Asia Pacific over the last five years to seek growth opportunities.

In Australia, it also owns a network of marketplace sites that facilitate the trading of motorcycles, trucks, boats, and caravans. Having done these vertical niches and international expansions consistently, we believe that the company has also acquired unique core competencies in growth strategy and execution we do not see in other well-known digital automotive US players.

In that sense, both the expansion and more importantly, the execution, has been very solid. Within the last five years, the international segment's revenue has more than tripled as it drove 22% of the ~$424 million in revenue in 2019. Its EBITDA growth is even more impressive, as it grew almost 4x in the same period. As of 2019, over 30,000 car dealers have been onboard, while over 860,000 cars have also been sold through the platform worldwide. Going forward, the international segment will be the future of the business. In particular, we see opportunities in Korea and Mexico, where its SK Encar and SoloAutos businesses have been impressive and showing potential. Both divisions grew +100% YoY in 2019, which is indicative of the company's successful pursuit of market leadership in these regions so far.

Moreover, the business has also been operating very efficiently. The company consistently converts almost all of its EBITDA into cash. The strong cash flow conversion and position, eventually, enabled the company to lower its already sustainable 2x leverage ratio by 0.06 points YoY.

Despite the business's steady growth and solid profitability, we see two potential risk factors. Near-term risk has a lot to do with the COVID-19 situation that has impacted the company's operations domestically and globally. As per the company's business update in April, we have learned that the lead volume in its core market Australia was down by over 25%. In Brazil, the lead volume was also down by 30%. From the long-term risk standpoint, the company's continuing pursuit of market leadership in every region it entered can potentially hurt the business' bottom line. Firstly, acquiring a market leader means paying a higher premium. Secondly, some emerging market players are going for market leadership without sustainable approaches. Like it did in Korea, where it purchased SK Encar for $244 million, the company also expanded to LATAM through both majority investments and acquisitions. However, while Korea and Mexico businesses are successful so far, the company faces slower growth in Chile and Argentina.

Given the strong moat, fundamentals, and track record in executing global expansions, carsales.com trades at a much higher premium compared to the rest of its peers in the US. With ~8.6 P/S, it is at least 2x more expensive than CarGurus and ~8x more expensive than Cars and Carvana.

carsales.com operates anywhere in the world where there are emerging growth opportunities, except the US. Businesses like Cars.com or TrueCar in the US, for instance, offer very little to no growth opportunities. On the other hand, the faster-growing one like Carvana, which grew ~101% YoY, has not been able to turn cash flows positive. As a result, we think it is fair to pay ~8.6x P/S for a company that has a market leadership, steady revenue growth, solid profitability, and strong international track record. Given the saturated US automotive marketplace market, carsales.com provides investors with exposure to the alternative global automotive market. As the international segment makes up over 30% of the business in the next few years, carsales.com will potentially trade at a higher premium. The stock is currently trading at AUD ~15 per share in ASX, down almost 21% from its YTD-high to reflect the COVID-19 impact on the business. We think that this is an attractive entry point opportunity.

