In contrast, BIPC is a corporation that pays qualified dividends and uses a 1099 tax form.

However, BIP is structured similar to an MLP so it uses a K-1 tax form and pays distributions that are mostly return on capital and thus tax deferred.

BIP and BIPC are economically equivalent, meaning that BIPC’s dividend is similar to BIP's distribution.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

A few days ago we wrote an article on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) explaining that this "cash cow could return over 30% in 12 months." As a leading asset manager with over $540 billion of AUM, we have always been intrigued with BAM's enormous reach in deploying capital across all of its verticals.

Today we decided to take a closer look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (BIPC). Here’s a quick look at the former’s performance up against other utilities and large-cap companies by way of the S&P.

Brookfield Infrastructure Total Returns Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Brookfield's stronger growth rate – created by its brilliant value-focused management – has allowed it to crush its utility peers as well as the broader market.

Management strives for 12%-15% compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) total returns for investors. And it actually surpassed that at 22% since January 2009.

Of course, considering how we’re now in the worst recession in 75 years, it's important to frequently update its safety and growth outlooks. So let's take a look at why we remain confident that Brookfield Infrastructure is a high-yield blue-chip that retirees can trust.

Even from its current overvalued price, it's likely to return double digits over the long-term, right in line with management's long-term goals.

All the same, we’re waiting for the Good Buy price of $36, or less, before adding more. That's to ensure an adequate margin of safety to compensate us for this company's risk profile.

With that said, here’s why you might want to consider putting some form of Brookfield on your watchlist.

Two Versions of the Stock, With Pros and Cons to Both

For starters, the two separate stocks are economically equivalent, meaning that BIPC’s dividend is similar to BIP's distribution.

(Source: corporate profile)

However, BIP is structured similar to a master limited partnership. It uses a K-1 tax form and pays distributions that are mostly return on capital and thus tax deferred.

At the same time, it’s structured as an LP with assets that are LPs to avoid unrelated business taxable income or UBTI. That's to make it safe to own in retirement accounts.

Unfortunately, that does mean BIP's structure is the most complex we've ever seen. It takes just five to 10 minutes to handle on TurboTax, but part of the distribution yield is reduced by a complicated mix of return on capital, and qualified and non-qualified dividends.

In contrast, BIPC is a corporation that pays qualified dividends and uses a 1099 tax form.

(Source: investor presentation)

A such, we recommend most investors buy BIPC, which has identical fundamentals to BIP[JD1] and is effectively the same stock.

The way we see it, the only reason to buy BIP going forward is its lower price – created by more investors choosing the alternative.

(Source: Ycharts)

As we'll explain in the valuation section, the two are fundamentally worth about $40. Therefore, BIP is trading at a potentially reasonable price while BIPC[JD2] is modestly overvalued.

That can be expected for BIPC going forward to some degree. At the same time, the current spread is rather wide, hence our current "Hold" on it.

(Source: corporate profile)

Overall, BIPC is part of Brookfield Asset Management’s empire, which trace back to 1902. The larger company now has $515 billion in assets under management.

That's courtesy of its proven track record of value/yield-focused investments into hard assets such as real estate, utilities, infrastructure… and now private equity and credit markets after buying Oaktree Capital last year.

(Source: Investor presentation)

BIPC is fundamentally a utility, though a global one with assets on five continents.

(Source: Investor presentation) – current dividend is $1.94 due to BIPC spinoff; effective dividend hike in 2020 is 9%.

BIPC has raised its dividend 12 consecutive years, growing it at double digits since courtesy of its stable cash flow generation.

(Source: Investor presentation)

No more than 17% of that cash flow is from any given industry, and it has exposure to four different sectors, touching every corner of the global economy.

(Source: Investor presentation)

BIPC's $56 billion in assets are essential. 100% of them have been operating during lockdowns, including the largest railway system in Australia, toll roads in South America, and fiber optic cables in Europe.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Plus, they feature wide moats. Very wide moats, in fact. BIPC earned 12% returns on equity on its $5.1 billion utility rate base. For context, most U.S. utilities earn between 9.5% and 11% ROE.

(Source: Value Scope)

BIPC's utility cash flow also has just 20% volume risk. So even if the global economy completely shuts down, it would still get 80% of its expected revenue.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Besides, 90% of utility revenue is indexed to inflation and BIPC has $1 billion in organic growth projects it plans to complete within three years. It expects those projects to earn the same 12% ROE.

And most of its utility businesses are expected to grow by about 7%-8% CAGR over the next five years.

Annual maintenance costs are minimal, resulting in EBITDA margins that are stable or even increasing over time. Ninety-five percent of cash flow is under long-term contracts or otherwise regulated, and 90% of those contracts are with investment-grade counterparties, including other utilities.

It’s also important to know that 60% of cash flow has no volume risk. As such, even in a global lockdown, BIPC is guaranteed at least that much of revenue as long as its counterparties don't go bankrupt.

(Source: investor presentation)

In total, BIPC estimates that a mere 5% of its cash flow is at risk from this global recession.

With that said – in the worst recession in 75 years, when Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 to cut dividends by about 25% – the importance of dividend safety can't be overstated. So let's take a deeper look at what makes BIPC a 4/5, above-average safe stock with only about a 4%-6% dividend cut risk right now.

A Safe 4.3% Yield Retirees Can Trust in This Recession

Our safety model is based on 11 safety metrics, nine of which have to do with the balance sheet. In short, if bond investors don't get paid, neither do dividend investors.

We've calibrated our safety and quality scale around average quality companies represented by the S&P 500.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Based on historical data surrounding normal recessions:

2/5 below-average safety = a greater than 2% risk of a cut during a recession

3/5 average safety = a 2% risk

4/5 above-average safety = a 1% risk

5/5 very safe = a 0.5% risk.

Of course, since this recession is expected to see 5%-8% GDP contraction in 2020 vs. the 1.4% we’d see in an average recession -that means the safety scores calibrate to:

2/5 below-average safety = greater than a 12% risk

3/5 average safety = an 8%-12% risk

4/5 above-average safety = a 4%-6% risk

5/5 very safe = a 2%-4% risk.

Yet here’s why BIPC remains at 4/5:

A payout ratio of 63% vs. 75% for utilities

Debt/capital of 74% vs. 60% for utilities

Debt/EBITDA of 5.5 vs. 5.5 or less

Corporate debt/EBITDA of 0.8 vs. 5.5 or less

Interest coverage ratio of 1.9 vs. 3+

Corporate interest coverage ratio of 23 vs. 3+

An S&P credit rating of BBB+ with a stable outlook, which means a 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

A dividend growth streak of 12 years

An F-score of 4/9, which equals low short-term bankruptcy risk

An M-score of -2.31, which equates to low accounting fraud risk

A dividend-cut risk of just 2%-4%.

Admittedly, neither Fitch nor Moody’s has a credit rating on it. But that’s not an automatic red flag. And management targets a 65% funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio and 85% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio, spending about 20% of operating cash flow on maintenance.

(Source: earnings supplement)

BIPC generated $0.58 per share in AFFO in Q1. This represents an 84% payout ratio, right in line with management's long-term 85% policy.

Yet it did report flat results compared to last year, which CFO Bahir Manios discussed during theQ1 conference call:

“So results for the quarter reflect organic growth and incremental earnings associated with our asset rotation strategy. On a per-unit basis, FFO was $0.77, which is equivalent to $0.86 prior to our unit split, which was in line with our prior-year levels. “And to be clear, there is no change in our dividend. We understand that some people may misinterpret these numbers differently, so we just thought we would clarify that on the call today. “FFO growth was primarily driven by organic growth of 6% and earnings associated with $1.6 billion of capital deployed… during the past year. “These positive factors were partially offset by the sale of four businesses, some impacts related to the Covid situation, and the depreciation of foreign currencies. Virus-related impacts were primarily experienced at our port and toll road operations, affecting results by $10 million, while the lower Brazilian real reduced results by $17 million."

The dividend remains the same as before, and COVID-19 impacts amounted to 2.5% of FFO in Q1. Currency swings added another 5% in growth headwinds, and that’s why we see the resulting flat quarter.

What about concerns with the company’s very economically sensitive transportation segment? After all, theoretically, 70% of cash flow is at risk due to lockdowns. To that, the CFO said:

“Our transport segment delivered FFO of $120 million, down from $139 million in the prior year. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, results reflect the initial contribution from our North American rail operation, as well as good pricing across our rail and road networks. These positive impacts were more than offset by the loss of earnings associated with the sale of our European ports business and an interest in our Chilean toll road operation. When combined with the impact of a lower Brazilian real when converted to U.S. dollars, these factors collectively reduced results by $18 million... “Our North American and Australian container terminal operations were impacted by lower trade activity from China in the first quarter due to Covid-19, reducing volumes by 13% and FFO by $5 million relative to 2019 levels."

Transportation FFO fell by 13%. Q2's results are likely to be as bad, if not slightly worse, given the timing of global lockdowns. Europe was locked down for about one month out of Q1 and it was about two weeks for the U.S.

But here's the CFO explaining how resilient Brookfield Infrastructure's business model has been so far:

“When we measure the resiliency of our business, we begin with our utilities, energy and data infrastructure operations, which contribute roughly about (70%-75%) of our annual FFO. “On a local currency basis, nearly all these businesses continue to perform in line with budget. The stability and sustainability of these results reflect the regulated and capacity-based contractual frameworks of these operations. “While a few of our assets in these segments have moderate exposure to market-sensitive revenues, the impact to our overall results is expected to be less than 2% annually even in a scenario where COVID has a prolonged effect... “Approximately 30% of our annual FFO comes from our transport segment, which includes rail ports and toll roads... So far in April, rail volumes in aggregate are approximately 3% below planned levels... “Our port assets are predominantly container terminals. We experienced volume declines of approximately 15% in the first quarter. “Our port volumes started to rebound early in the second quarter as production from China came back online, but it's still running approximately 10% below plan today due to the general decline in economic activity... “Our toll roads have been the most impacted from a volume perspective, with traffic declines of approximately 40% across our portfolio… the positive here is that, in most jurisdictions where we operate, regulators have acknowledged that the current conditions qualify as a force majeure event, which positions us for the possibility of being kept whole on a value basis via either direct compensation or extension of the duration of our concessions."

The good news is that countries have now unlocked their economies in most of Europe and the U.S.

(Source: NYT)

By June 8, every state plans to be in a phase 1 restart. And most already have begun to lift social distancing restrictions.

The latest Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data points to a likely global economic bottoming in April. CNN writes:

“The initial reading of the composite purchasing managers' index published by IHS Markit for the eurozone on Thursday was 30.5 – up from an all-time low of 13.6 in April. A reading below 50 indicates a drop in output from the manufacturing and services sectors. "’The eurozone saw a further collapse of business activity in May, but the survey data at least brought reassuring signs that the downturn likely bottomed out in April,’ said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit... “In Japan, composite PMI rose slightly from 25.8 in April to 27.4 in May. Data for the United States is due later Thursday... "‘As long as the epidemic continues in the United States and, indeed, continues significantly in many parts of the world, we can't really have an economic recovery,’ economist Jeffrey Sachs told CNN Business' Alison Kosik on Wednesday. ‘We may have blips, we may have moments of optimism — but we'll have lots of moments of despair as well.’"

While we’re not close to being out of the woods yet, the current economic data does point to conditions at least improving marginally from April's record declines.

According to Goldman Sachs, cellphone mobility data from four different sources indicates that U.S. consumers have slowly begun to return to businesses that are reopening.

What about fears that counterparties might try to renege on contracts? To answer that, we turn to BIPC’s COO:

“In terms of counterparties, we've had no issues across the group to date. Our counterparties largely consist of either strong corporate counterparties that remain financially healthy, or our revenues are socialized across diversified rate bases or bases of clients. So receiving payments has not been a major issue so far."

BIPC has not had issues collecting its regulated or contractually obligated revenue. In other words, the economy may not be roaring, but at least it appears to have bottomed based on the latest data. The CFO says:

“In conclusion, we believe that the reduction in near-term FFO due to the economic impact of COVID is temporary and that the long-term run rate earnings capacity for our overall business is, for the most part, unaffected. “Furthermore, while our distribution payout ratio will likely exceed our target levels for the balance of the year, our distributions remain covered by operating cash flows. “We also have ample liquidity and no near-term refinancing requirements of any consequence, providing us the flexibility to pursue new investments." (Emphasis added.)

Brookfield had exciting news to announce on the deal front, as an example of the kind of long-term opportunities it’s pursuing even in this time of global crisis. CEO Sam Pollock said:

“Our second major initiative has been to progress the closing of our large-scale acquisition of approximately 130,000 telecom towers in India from Reliance Jio. Reliance recently announced a strategic deal with Facebook, which we believe will significantly enhance the overall profile of our main counterparty. “The only significant outstanding approval remaining in order to close the transaction is from the Department of Telecommunications in India, and this is expected to be obtained in the coming weeks. We expect to invest up to $500 million of equity in the business alongside our institutional partners."

Altogether, $4.3 billion could be put to work relatively quickly through such large deals. When you’re the Warren Buffett of global hard assets and sitting on $60 billion in liquidity, you become the buyer of last resort for many distressed global partners.

Along those lines, Pollock noted:

“Since March, we've been actively evaluating a number of high-quality, publicly-traded infrastructure businesses that have traded off along with the broader market. “While we are always analyzing the public markets for value opportunities, we've expanded our efforts these last few months as a number of private transactions has decreased in light of the current environment. Based on our analysis, we believe that certain companies are trading at a substantial discount to their intrinsic value. “To date, we've invested approximately $450 million, with BIP shares being about $220 million into the shares of a handful of companies and hope that some of these will lead to large-scale transactions. If not, we will monetize our stakes as the share price recovers and earn an attractive return in sectors we know well."

Brookfield is a master at private deals which come at discounts to publicly traded ones. So far, BIPC has invested $220 million into such deals. And since we're in month five of a 24-30 month pandemic, there are likely far more attractive infrastructure deals to be struck still.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Today’s infrastructure market demand in Europe alone is $2.2 trillion. In the U.S., meanwhile, by 2025, there could be $4.6 trillion in private infrastructure investment opportunities. And BIPC operates as part of a global empire that has a $69 trillion potential growth runway through 2035.

Put simply, this company is extremely well managed to take advantage of this hyper-growth opportunity. Pollock said that:

“While the significant stimulus injected into the economy by governments will help speed up the recovery, we expect the shape of the recovery to be more of a swoosh than a U or a V. “Assuming no significant second wave of infections in the fall, we anticipate most sectors and regions will return to a more normalized environment by the end of the year or during the first half of 2021. If that is not the case, we have contingency plans in place and are confident in our ability to manage our existing operations while also identifying investment opportunities... “While it's too early to comment on learnings from the pandemic, our conviction regarding the attractiveness and sustainability of the infrastructure sector has been reinforced. It is with considerable pride that we've been able to report to you today that every operating business owned by Brookfield Infrastructure was deemed an essential service and thus has been operating throughout this period. “Our business is very resilient, and therefore we have the confidence to actively look for potential opportunities to grow the portfolio on a value basis. We take a long-term view when analyzing businesses and will not get caught up in the near-term negativity." (Emphasis added.)

These aren't Pollyannas hoping and planning for the best. They’re seasoned industry experts taking a pragmatic and data-driven approach to the facts while planning for realistic worst-case scenarios.

We’re confident that BIPC's world-class management team will be able to keep the distribution not just safe, but growing throughout this recession and the eventual global economic recovery. Here’s another Pollock quote to back that up:

“We tend to be more cautious when the economic environment is frothy, and we look to invest in scale when capital is scarce. To that end, we began investing in the capital markets aggressively in March but have pulled back somewhat in April as the markets quickly recovered. We would describe our current investment posture as optimistically patient. “We believe that a large-scale value opportunity will arise over the next 12 months, and we're reminded by our experience during the global financial crisis in 2009 and 2010 when a transformative Babcock & Brown investment we made did not present itself to us to almost [nine] months after (the) Lehman bankruptcy. We passed on many opportunities before the right one came along. “Our situation today is vastly better today than it was at the time we executed the BBI transaction. Our market capitalization is approximately 15x greater, and we have a committed infrastructure fund to invest alongside us that is almost 20x larger. And our sector and geographic expertise and scale is greater as well. “We have a seasoned team focused on identifying transactions with a particular area of interest around large-scale value opportunities in the transport, energy, and utility sectors." (Emphasis added.)

(Source: earnings supplement)

(Source: earnings supplement)

BIPC's 5%-9% CAGR annual dividend growth guidance is 100% based on purely organic growth. This means its backlog of projects has no reliance on Brookfield's famous merger and acquisition activity.

The company has $2 billion (25%) of organic growth projects it plans to fund with retained cash flow and 75% non-recourse borrowing over the next 2.5 years. (More on that later.)

(Source: Investor presentation)

BIPC has strong liquidity right now, ending the quarter with $1.9 billion at the corporate level, but $3 billion across its operating subsidiaries.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The CFO explained how:

“Our liquidity position is very strong as well, allowing us not only to support our operating businesses but also to opportunistically pursue new investments. “We currently have approximately $4.3 billion of total liquidity, including $3.3 billion of that at the corporate level. We completed (two) financing transactions in April, which added approximately $1.3 billion to our resources that included a $400 million bond issuance and the addition of an incremental $1 billion to our revolving credit facility that can be used to fund new investment opportunities." (Emphasis added.)

In addition, $1.3 billion in additional funding was obtained in April, leaving BIPC that total of $4.3 billion we mentioned before to invest in and grow its business in this downturn.

How much is that?

(Source: earnings supplement)

Since its IPO, BIPC has invested $9 billion in total. So it now sits on a mountain of buying power nearly 50% that large.

BAM itself has 20x the liquidity, or $60 billion, meaning that BIPC is effectively awash in access to cheap capital – with which to take advantage of quality, cash-rich asset deals during this recession.

85% of its debt is non-recourse self-amortizing asset-level debt. As such, shareholders are only liable for the remaining 15%.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Just 2.6% of debt is maturing in 2020, and 8% through the end of 2021. By that point, the global economy should be recovering at a rapid or at least steady pace.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Also consider how BIPC's average borrowing cost is 4.3% compared to 12% cash yields on invested capital. Effectively, it’s using commercial mortgages to buy undervalued cash-rich assets. And then stable cash flows pay off those loans over time.

If something goes wrong, BIPC hands the asset over to creditors who have no ability to go after the rest of its cash flow.

Then there’s its stable A- rating, showing how the company has mastered the safe use of non-recourse debt. Not even the financial crisis caused it liquidity issues, unlike most financial companies.

To quote the CFO again, this time concerning BIPC’s balance sheet and liquidity position:

“… it's worth highlighting that maintaining a disciplined and consistent approach to financing at both the corporate and asset level through the market cycles is the only way to be prepared for unexpected market downturns. “We implement prudent nonrecourse financings at our business while maintaining a focus on liquidity and access to capital."

Brookfield has always been long-term focused. It avoids excessively risky amounts of borrowing that doesn’t include lots of safeguards for investors. The CFO also talked about this:

“We also taken an active approach to managing our debt maturity profile. Throughout the extended period of strong credit markets over the past (five) years, we proactively refinanced debt across our portfolio to extend our maturity profile and to minimize exposure to capital market disruptions. Excluding amortization payments and ordinary course working capital facility renewals, we have only 10% of our debt maturing in the next (three) years. So our maturity profile is very well laddered, and we're in great shape as a consequence of that."

Well-laddered debt maturities which we've already pointed out, are the reason that BIPC isn't worried about liquidity, but ready to go on the offense to strike truly Buffett level deals during this crisis.

How can conservative income investors, like retirees, trust that Brookfield is managing its leverage safely and effectively? Outside of a 30-year track record of doing so, we also have third-party confirmation from S&P.

The last time it reviewed BIPC's credit rating was June 2019, and here’s what it concluded:

”The affirmation reflects the continued performance of BIP's assets, which supports S&P Global Ratings' assessment of the company's business risk profile. The affirmation also reflects our view of BIP's core credit metrics, which we believe are at the stronger end of the financial risk profile compared with peers'. “The stable outlook reflects S&P Global Ratings' expectation that BIP will continue to receive stable cash flow from its various subsidiaries. We base this expectation on the strong regulated or contracted revenue framework, the competitive position of the portfolio companies, and the increasing diversification of BIP's portfolio. In our base-case forecasts, we still expect FFO-to-debt of 45%-50% and debt-to-EBITDA of just over 2x. “Although BIP's cash flows are diverse and stable, and the company's current financial metrics have some headroom at the current rating level, we could lower the rating if the FFO-to-debt ratio consistently fell below 30% over our outlook period. This could result from a significant reduction in cash flows from BIP's subsidiaries due to, for example, increased leverage at the developer level, lock-up covenants, operational issues, or a change in regulatory or contractual framework in the countries and industries in which BIP operates. “We would consider upgrading BIP if we see a substantial reduction in concentration risk with no single assets contributing more than 15% of the cash flows combined with the five largest assets contributing less than 33%. “The company would also have to maintain FFO-to-debt metrics above 60%. In addition, based on BIP's strategic importance to BAM, higher ratings at the parent entity could also result in an upgrade."

S&P expects BIPC to retain corporate leverage of about 2.0 over time – less than half the safe level for utilities.

(Source: Investor presentation)

BIPC is now mainly self funding, using extremely lucrative asset sales to pay for higher cash-yielding investments. It will still issue equity in the future if the investment opportunities are attractive enough and their valuation is high enough to result in low costs of equity.

Plus, BIPC's strong rally and widening spread over BIP indicate that index funds might be now buying it. That could create attractive long-term equity funding opportunities for Brookfield Infrastructure as well as investors.

Because the more overvalued BIPC becomes relative to BIP, the faster Brookfield infrastructure will be able to raise lower cost capital to grow even faster – while income investors who don't mind BIP's tax complexity would be able to lock in an even more attractive safe yield and higher long-term return potential.

Valuation/Return Potential: BIPC Is Slightly Overvalued, BIP Reasonably Priced

The way we value a company is by looking at its growth profile. If it’s expected to grow at historical rates, we apply the appropriate market multiples to its dividends and various forms of cash flow.

This provides a range of fair values. The average of all them then is a reasonable estimate of what the company’s fundamentals are worth this year. On that note, the:

FactSet long-term growth forecast is 4.2% CAGR (according to just one analyst)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus is 55.6% CAGR (EPS, not EBITDA or FFO)

Reuters' five-year forecast is 7.6% CAGR (EPS, not FFO or EBITDA)

Management guidance is 6%-9% CAGR organic FFO

Historical growth rate is 14%- 41% CAGR

Growth consensus range is 2%-11% CAGR

Historical fair value is 6-6.5 EBITDA.

BIP's wide growth range is due to its complex structure and use of asset sales to fund its growth efforts. And we also factor in historical miss/beat/meet rates and appropriate margins of error (of 20%) to estimate our calculation of 2%-11% CAGR.

However, in terms of valuation, BIPC in a very tight range of 6-6.5 times EBITDA outside of bubbles and bear markets.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Metric Historical Fair Value (9 Years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 4.65% $42 $45 $48 EBITDA 6.2 $42 $46 $51 EBIT 10.2 $36 $41 $46 Average $40 $44 $48

(Sources: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, Yieldchart)

Morningstar doesn’t cover BIP directly. But its quantitative model does compare BIP's valuation to the utilities its analysts cover, coming up with a price of $47.72.

We, meanwhile, estimate it's worth between $36 and $42, with $40 being a reasonable estimate for 2020 fair value.

Rating Margin of Safety for 10/11 SWANs 2020 Price Yield at Target Price Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $4 4.9% Potentially Good Buy 10% $36 5.4% Potentially Strong Buy 20% $32 6.1% Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $28 6.9% Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $24 8.1% Current -12% $44.89 4.3%

As already mentioned, BIPC is a "Hold" as we wait for the price to dip a bit to $40 or below. Ideally, we’d like to see it at $36 or less.

(Sources: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BIP grows at the low end of its consensus range and returns to the low end of historical fair value, it has 11% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

(Sources: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And if it grows at the upper end of the growth potential range and returns to the upper end of fair value, then 24% CAGR total returns are possible over time.

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The 2022 consensus return potential is about 15% CAGR – the upper end of management's 12%-15% guidance.

(Sources: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Contrast that with the highly overvalued S&P 500, and you can see why Brookfield is a potentially attractive high-yield option.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward P/E Historical Overvaluation 2020 $126.33 -23% 23.5 44% 2021 $164.48 30% 18.1 11% 2022 $186.59 13% 15.9 -3%

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, Trinity Asset Management, Refinitiv, IBES, Reuters', Lipper Financial)

The broader market is nearly pricing in all expected earnings growth through 2022. And those growth estimates continue to decline each week, though at a steadily slower pace.

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, Trinity Asset Management, Refinitiv, IBES, Reuters', Lipper Financial)

At its good buy price, BIPC would yield 5.3%. And its consensus return potential would increase by about 4% over the next five years, and then 10% through 2022.

Why not just buy BIPC today when its safe yield is more than double that of the market and its return potential is vastly superior?

Because the future is uncertain for everyone right now. So an adequate margin of safety is essential.

Besides, like all companies, BIPC has a unique risk profile worth evaluating before investing.

Risks to Consider: Why Brookfield Infrastructure Isn't for Everyone

BIPC is unique as far as utilities go due to Brookfield's business model, which is based on acquiring undervalued assets, improving them, and selling them for a healthy profit.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth Dividend 9% (already announced) 5% 7% EBITDA -27% 9% 11% EBIT (pre-tax profits) -34% 12% 13%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Asset sales combined with the global lockdowns is likely why analysts expect EBITDA and EBIT to decline significantly this year.

Now, those figures are expected to recover strongly in the coming years. And the dividend should continue growing at a modest pace throughout the recession.

However, one of the reasons BIPC's growth range is so wide is because of it M&A/divestiture-focused business model, which few other utilities pursue.

Then there’s its global diversification, which could provide a valuable growth catalyst, but also exposes it to currency risk.

(Source: Ycharts)

According to Refinitiv, 60% of the world's central banking reserves are held in dollars. However, due to global quantitative easing being slightly greater than U.S. QE from the Fed, that’s putting upward pressure on the U.S. dollar because it's being devalued (by money printing) relatively less than non-USD.

When the dollar appreciates relative to other currencies, Brookfield's U.S.-denominated cash flows can decrease, even if organic same currency revenue remains unchanged.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Brookfield utilizes a hedging program that involves 24-month contracts to try to smooth out cash flows and minimize currency risk.

Seventy-five percent of its FFO is effectively denominated in dollars, with the rest being in Brazilian reals and Indian rupees.

(Source: Ycharts)

According to Refinitiv's Roger Hirst, the Brazilian Real and Indian Rupee currently are under pressure due to falling commodity prices and overall emerging market currency weakness.

During times of global crisis, a flight to safety means the dollar tends to appreciate. This even happened during the Financial Crisis, when the U.S. was the epicenter of the global great recession.

I'm confident in Brookfield's ability to manage currency risk since they’ve been investing globally since 1902. However, potential investors will want to keep in mind that, due to asset sale timing and currency risk, its cash flows in any given year are not as stable as most regulated utilities.

The final fundamental risk to keep in mind is the global financial markets itself.

(Source: Ycharts)

During times of global liquidity stress – as occurred in March, when global margin calls caused most asset betas to converge toward 1 – credit markets tightened severely.

(Source: Ycharts)

The Fed stepped in with nine emergency liquidity programs, including pledging effectively to buy as many corporate bonds as is required to keep corporate lending markets stable.

Since early March, the Fed injected about $2.7 trillion of liquidity into credit markets, which is why corporate borrowing costs have stabilized. This means that, currently, BBB+ rated companies like BIPC can borrow at about 3%.

Brookfield's liquidity is strong and backstopped by BAM's record $60 billion in liquidity. As Vam CEO Bruce Flatt said in the Q1 conference call:

“Today, our liquidity and capitalization remain very strong. In addition to $45 billion of uncalled fund commitments, we have $15 billion of core liquidity across the group, including $6 billion directly at BAM."

So there’s little concern about BIPC's access to low-cost capital right now. And the Fed is likely to keep it that way. However, there's always a long-tail (low probability but very severe effect) risk that, should a second or third wave of the virus arrive later, even the Fed's infinite printing press might not be able to keep credit markets from destabilizing.

Valuation risk is moderate, with BIPC being modestly overvalued right now.

Valuation risk – combined with the overall valuation risks to the broader market and ongoing pandemic/economic risks – means volatility risk is much higher than most utilities.

Brookfield Infrastructure Is More Volatile Than Most Regulated Utilities

(Source: Ycharts)

As you can see, BIPC's annual volatility is far greater than many regulated utilities. Note that all utilities saw a sharp spike in volatility in March, showing the danger of buying into the "bond alternative" theme that’s dominated much of the dividend investing world for the past decade.

Over the past 11 years, BIP's annual volatility has been about 21% vs.14% for most utilities and 15% for the broader market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

That's actually not surprising given that the S&P 500 consists of 510 companies, including dual-class companies. Most stocks have average annual volatility of 26%, and few have annual volatility lower than the broader market's.

This is where proper portfolio construction and risk management come into play.

A properly diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio allows you to sleep well at night and mitigates the fundamental and volatility risk of any individual company.

BIPC, as a 10/11 quality SWAN stock, has a 7% or less max equity risk cap recommendation from Dividend Kings.

Model Diversified BIPC Centered Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here’s an example of a properly diversified and prudently risk-managed 70/30 stock/bond portfolio. It's 7% BIPC, 20% overall utilities, and includes 50% allocation into a diversified collection of dividend growth stocks with 10+ year dividend growth streaks.

The bond allocation is split between ultra-short-term risk-free U.S. Treasury bills (cash equivalent) and long-duration U.S. Treasury bonds for recession hedging.

(Source: Duke University)

A study from Duke looking at 1985-2018 concluded that long bonds are the best passive hedging strategy. They produced equal upside in recessions (8% of the time) and the best positive total returns during economic expansions.

Of course, from 1985 to 2018, interest rates were falling during the best bond bull market in history. Ben Carlson puts it this way:

“Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield. The stock market becomes more important when rates are on the floor, but that doesn’t mean you can forsake bonds or cash altogether. “Most investors think about bonds in terms of yield or income. And why shouldn’t they? The vast majority of returns in bonds over time come from the starting yield, not price appreciation. “In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines, but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. “Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past." (Emphasis original.)

In the future, long bonds are not likely to generate as succulent returns – though they should still generate positive ones. But as Ben Carlson also points out, the purpose of bonds is to serve as a stable or appreciating asset you can rely on (after cash is exhausted) to avoid selling stocks during a bear market.

Since 1945 bonds were stable or went up in 92% of years when stocks fell.

Diversified BIPC Portfolio Total Returns Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here’s how the diversified BIPC portfolio would have performed over the last 11 years compared to a standard 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio.

It delivered slightly higher total returns with about 1% less annual volatility and a slightly lower peak decline of 11%. That's despite being 10% more invested in naturally more volatile equities.

As a result the excess total returns (compared to 10-year Treasuries) dividend by negative volatility (the Sortino Ratio) was 17% better than a 60/40 balanced portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This portfolio's peak decline in this bear market (so far) has been 10.6% versus 12.5% for a 60/40 portfolio and 34% for the S&P 500.

No portfolio will ever go up 100% of the time. In fact, if you’re a long-term investor, you’re guaranteed to suffer paper losses and underperform your benchmark at times.

(Source: Nick Maggiulli)

Take Buffett, for example. He’s the best long-term investor in history, with 20% CAGR total returns since 1965. Yet Berkshire has spent long periods underperforming the broader market and suffered plenty of crashes over the decades.

Nick Maggiulli, Ritholtz Wealth Management's chief data scientist, has computed the optimal risk-adjusted portfolio since 1970:

We found that the portfolio with the highest risk-adjusted return over this time period contained:

34% U.S. Treasury 10-year bonds

29% S&P 500

24% REIT (real estate investment trust)

10% gold

3% international stocks (developed markets)

The point is that if you expect any portfolio to make positive returns in every time period or to outperform your reasonable benchmark all the time, you’re going to be disappointed. According to JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Princeton:

9% of 12-month returns are explained by valuation/fundamentals.

45% of 5-year returns are explained by valuation/fundamentals.

90% of 10-30 year returns are explained by valuation/fundamentals.

In any given year, 91% of total returns are due to sentiment, which can swing wildly and become highly irrational.

So focus on the long term and outlasting periods of irrational market emotion, economic contractions, and bear markets.

Proper portfolio construction and risk management are how you achieve your financial goals by harnessing the most powerful ally of the prudent long-term investor: Time.

Bottom Line: Brookfield Infrastructure Is A World-Class Utility Retirees Can Trust (but Wait for a Slightly Better Price)

We live in troubled and unprecedented times. Over 250 companies, or approximately 8% of all dividend-paying companies, have cut or suspended their payouts.

Many more are likely to in the coming months, and we want to avoid them all.

Brookfield Infrastructure, with its 100% essential collection of global-wide moats and cash-rich assets, is likely to continue paying generous and growing dividends through this recession and far beyond.

It has a strong BBB+ credit rating, $4.3 billion in liquidity, and the backing of A-rated Brookfield Asset Management, with $60 billion in its war chest.

In a world of panic and chaos, distressed deals are likely coming that Brookfield's world-class management team will take advantage of.

And even after the recession is past, $69 trillion in long-term infrastructure opportunities lay before this 10/11 quality SWAN utility.

BIPC is moderately overvalued right now, while BIP is reasonably priced.

We personally prefer BIPC's qualified dividends to BIP's K-1 distributions, but would be happy to buy BIP for if it were to fall to $36 or better.

If BIPC fell to that potentially good buy price, we'd potentially be buying both depending on BIP's discount.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

A Preferred Path To Safe Income During Turbulent Times Today we are formally announcing the all-new iREIT Preferred REIT Tracker in which we provide data on 100% of REIT preferreds and all of the exchange-listed "baby bonds." The average REIT preferred stock can be bought for an average 20% discount to their par value, which is typically $25.00, and currently provide an average dividend yield of roughly 7% (excludes hotels and malls). The FASTEST GROWING REIT Service on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.