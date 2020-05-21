Bempeg in melanoma is the key driver of valuation and sentiment for Nektar shares, but top-line pivotal data won't be available until around mid-2021 at best.

Early data on NKTR-358 in lupus are encouraging and investors could see initial data on NKTR-255 before year-end, as well as more info on bempeg (in combo with Keytruda).

The PIVOT-02 study continues to support the idea of a significant improvement in progression-free survival from using bempeg in melanoma, but the drug remains controversial ahead of pivotal results.

The wait goes on for Nektar (NKTR) shareholders. These shares are still well off the performance trajectory of the major biotech ETFs, though the underperformance on a year-to-date basis hasn’t been so bad. Unfortunately, with key data on its bempeg pushed to next year, investors will have to wait a little longer to see the answer to some crucial questions.

I continue to believe that the first-line melanoma indication of bempeg (in combination with Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo) alone can support a fair value above today’s price, but there are still substantial uncertainties about this program, to say nothing of the other clinical bempeg programs. Beyond that, compounds like NKTR-255 and NKTR-358 also have worthwhile potential, but only future data read-outs will tell us how much of that “potential” is real.

Hurry Up And Wait

To twist a semi-famous quote about war, biotech investing is months and months of boredom broken up by exhilaration or crushing disappointment, and Nektar is still firmly in the “hurry up and wait” phase as the company’s clinical programs progress.

With that, quarterly financial results don’t really matter all that much to the valuation. First quarter revenue came in at over $50 million, with a little under $10 million in royalties and about $10M in non-cash royalties, but nobody is buying or selling Nektar today because of its quarterly revenue. Programs like Movantik are an “are what they are” prospect, and AstraZeneca thought so much of Movantik that it sold its remaining rights to the drug (the U.S. and other markets outside of Europe, Canada, and Israel) to RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) for all of a little more than $67 million.

What does still matter, though, is cash, and Nektar ended the quarter with about $1.2 billion of that – enough to fund operations well into 2022. I do model Nektar requiring more capital to get through to FCF breakeven (2025/2026), and I would expect the company to try to leverage positive clinical data in the future to raise capital.

Covid-19 Pushes The Pause Button

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and its impact upon patient enrollment and other clinical trial functions, Nektar is looking at some delays across its clinical pipeline, including multiple high-profile, value-driving studies.

The biggest is the PIVOT-10 study of bempeg and nivolumab (Opdivo) in first-line melanoma. It now looks as though top-line data won’t be available until the second or third quarter of 2021, a roughly six-month delay. It was, and is, unclear to me if the delay in top-line data will extend on a “one for one” basis with the later announcement of progression-free survival data, but for now I’m modeling that it will (leading to a modestly later filing, approval, commercialization and so on).

This remains far and away the biggest driver for Nektar, and still the most controversial. A single-arm Phase II study and modest monotherapy efficacy are marks against it, but clinical response data in PIVOT-2 have improved with time (including accounting for a serious manufacturing issue that led to “bad batches” of the drug). I’d also note that if the data are positive, the commercial launch will be relatively low-risk given Opdivo’s existing presence in the market and oncologists’ comfort with combo therapies for melanoma (including Opdivo and Yervoy).

Behind PIVOT-10, Nektar also has the PROPEL study of bempeg and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in non-small cell lung cancer that could provide initial data from a small number of patients late in 2020 or early in 2021. While Nektar’s experience to date in lung cancer has been at best “mixed”, the sheer size of the opportunity makes this worth exploring.

Nektar could also be in a position to report initial Phase I data from a study of NKTR-255 in multiple myeloma/non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma around year-end. A strong initial ORR result (around 45% to 50%) would support further development and unlock worthwhile incremental value.

Last and by no means least, investors should see data from a Phase Ib study of NKTR-358 in lupus at the upcoming EULAR meeting (now to be conducted online). A published abstract indicated good safety and sustained dose-dependent increases in circulating CD25 Treg cells, and we’ll see if there’s any other incremental information provided at the meeting. Nektar licensed this drug to Lilly (LLY) and the latter is already planning a Phase II study in lupus. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Lilly has temporarily suspended the atopic dermatitis and psoriasis trials of NKTR-358, but is still looking to start two Phase II studies (one in lupus, the other in an unspecified indication) in the second half, most likely at less severely-affected centers.

The Outlook

The key question with Nektar now is whether or not bempeg produces meaningful clinical benefit above and beyond what be achieved with approved agents like Opdivo and Keytruda. Management made their case during the first quarter call that progression-free survival in the PIVOT-02 melanoma cohort is unlikely to be below 18 months (versus 6.5 months for nivolumab monotherapy), but I doubt that will convince the skeptics. At this point, the debate pretty much boils down to “nuh-uh” and “uh huh” ahead of the PIVOT-10 results, and I again reiterate the possibility that bempeg could be efficacious in some indications (like melanoma) and not in others like lung cancer or renal cell carcinoma. We’ll have to wait and see what the data say.

I value Nektar shares with a roughly two-thirds probability that the drug is efficacious and approvable in melanoma, leading to peak revenue of $1.6 billion. I use lower odds of success for indications like RCC, NSCLC, and breast cancer, but positive clinical readouts could certainly boost those odds (or dash them entirely). All told, I believe bempeg is worth about $26/share today on a risk-adjusted basis. Other compounds like NKTR-358, NKTR-262, and NKTR-255 add further value (to a total of around $34) that could expand significantly with positive clinical data.

The Bottom Line

If bempeg fails in melanoma and there’s no offsetting data in other indications, I could certainly see Nektar shares falling into the low double-digits next year, if not the high single-digits. Likewise, if the PIVOT-10 read-out is very positive, the shares could move above $50, particularly if stronger-than-expected data justify a higher peak sales figure.

That sort of almost-binary outcome is pretty common in biotech, and investors need to decide if they’re comfortable with the risk. Past management issues (including the bempeg manufacturing issue and ignoring FDA guidance on pivotal trials for since-abandoned NKTR-181) don’t add confidence, but that is overshadowed by the “does it work?” question on bemeg – a question that should be answerable in roughly 12-16 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.