Introduction

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) has underperformed in 2020 with shares down 37% YTD. The weakness was likely caused by the canceled acquisitions and slower progress towards positive cash flow. The upcoming Q1 will be key as results from Origin House will be included for investors to get a glimpse of the combined entity. Until liquidity and profitability can be improved significantly, we think shares will continue to lag behind leading operators such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF).

(All amounts in USD)

Recent Developments

Cresco Labs is one of the largest MSO players in the U.S. cannabis market. The company has a differentiated strategy relative to other top operators given its focus on branded product distribution instead of the retail footprint. Most MSOs have invested heavily to secure cultivation and retail licenses across the various states to establish their operations and barrier to entry. While Cresco Labs also has a large retail footprint in select markets, it is much smaller when compared to Curaleaf, Green Thumb, or Trulieve. We think Cresco Labs remains a show-me story as its strategy has not been able to translate into financial results. We think the company needs to prove that its focus on brands could compete with other operators that also have in-house brands, in addition to controlling retail outlets. There is also the question of the barrier to entry as we have seen Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) suffer immensely from an influx of CBD brands and products that eroded its market share. The key to the strategy is to establish consumer awareness and loyalty which has been very difficult to do given the restrictive nature of cannabis trade on a national level. The complicated regulatory network also makes it harder to apply consistent marketing and product strategy in every market.

(Source: IR Deck)

Cresco Labs completed the major acquisition of Origin House on January 8, 2020, after announcing the deal back on April 1, 2019. The deal was meant to add an established wholesale and distribution platform in California with other assets in premium flower cultivation. We have seen impressive financial results from Green Thumb and Trulieve based on their vertical integration model. The distribution business is unique in California given the regulatory setup there which means that most other markets do not have a large distribution segment. Management provided Q1 2020 preliminary revenue of $66.5 million which is ~$25 million higher than Q4 reported level. However, given that the Origin House acquisition closed at the beginning of Q1, most of the growth is likely from Origin House which independently reported C$23 million of Q3 2019 revenue including a meager 7% sequentially growth. Cresco Labs paid a hefty price for Origin House of 20% pro forma ownership at the time of announcement. Given Origin House's singular focus on California, it is important to show growth from Origin House after the deal.

(Source: IR Deck)

Financials and Valuation

Cresco Labs has reported strong revenue growth in the past and it has seen margin improvement in the last few quarters. Management guided Q1 2020 revenue to be $66.5 million which includes almost a full quarter of Origin House. Illinois continues to be Cresco's key market and home state with 5 operating stores and 10 retail licenses in total. The commencement of recreational cannabis sales in 2020 will undoubtedly be a meaningful tailwind for Cresco throughout the year as sales ramp up. The company noted a whopping 55% same-store-sales jump in Q4 2019 vs. last year which indicates the attractiveness of this market.

(Source: Public Filings)

Cresco Labs has a market cap of $1 billion and trades at an EV/Sales of 3.8x (Q1 2020 annualized) which is at the lower end of its peer group. For reference, Curaleaf trades at 8.1x, Green Thumb at 4.8x, Trulieve at 4.6x, and Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) at 3.6x. The stock has performed poorly in 2020 so far with a YTD loss of 37%. We think the recent setback on the M&A front and capital raises are negative developments but valuation should provide support in the near-term. We think Q1 results should provide further insights into the performance of Origin House assets in California. Investors will also be watching the level of capital expenditures and liquidity given that the company remains unprofitable and is still burning through cash rapidly.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Cresco shares likely suffered headwinds as the company had to cancel several announced acquisitions to save cash. In April 2020, it terminated the Tryke acquisition and paid $1.25 million as the break fee. Earlier in late 2019, the company scrapped its plan to buy Florida-based VidaCann due to a shortage of capital. Given the ongoing capital investments, Cresco has also raised money by selling off its real estate and issuing new equity and debt. It borrowed $100 million in a senior secured debt offering that came with a hefty 13% interest rate. Liquidity and cash flow will remain a key focus point for investors.

Looking Ahead

Cresco Labs had some setbacks lately including having to terminate its Tryke and VidaCann acquisitions due to funding shortage. The overreach likely caused the underperformance in 2020 with shares down 37% YTD. The successful closing of Origin House is unlikely to boost the bottom line given the weak earnings power of this asset but we will get the first look when Q1 comes out later this month. Overall, we think Cresco has certainly been relegated into the second-tier behind industry leaders Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and Trulieve. The key to regaining premium status is to demonstrate the growth potential and earnings power of its brand strategy and secure non-dilutive capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.