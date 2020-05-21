Let's Look At The Long-Term Charts (Technically Speaking For 5/21)

In its latest meeting minutes, the Fed argued that an adverse economic scenario was just as likely as modest 2H20 improvement.

The Federal Reserve released the latest meeting minutes. It contains two key projections for the economy. Let's start with the baseline (emphasis added):

Under the staff's baseline assumptions that the current restrictions on social interactions and business operations would ease gradually this year, real GDP was forecast to rise appreciably and the unemployment rate to decline considerably in the second half of the year, al­though a complete recovery was not expected by year-end. Inflation was projected to weaken this year, reflecting both the deterioration in resource utilization and sizable expected declines in consumer energy prices. Under the baseline assumptions, economic conditions were projected to continue to improve, and inflation to pick back up, over the next two years.

Here, the economy experiences a decent second-half rebound. But considering the amount of damage done, GDP will probably be lower at the end of the year while unemployment will be elevated.

The Minutes also contain this warning (emphasis):

In light of the significant uncertainty and downside risks associated with the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak, how much the economy would weaken, and how long it would take to recover, the staff judged that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast. In this scenario, a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with another round of strict restrictions on social interactions and business operations, was assumed to begin around year-end, inducing a decrease in real GDP, a jump in the unemployment rate, and renewed downward pressure on inflation next year. Compared with the baseline, the disruption to economic activity was more severe and protracted in this scenario, with real GDP and inflation lower and the unemployment rate higher by the end of the medium-term projection.

In other words, there is a summer lull following should there be a lockdown 2.0 scenario. The Fed views this as "no less plausible." As I understand the virus dynamics, this is a reasonable assumption.

Markit Economics released their latest round of PMI indexes. Here are some highlights:

Japan: Manufacturing: 34.7-31.7;

Services: 21.5-25.3;

Composite:25.8-27.4.

The comments noted: Japan is already in a technical recession (two quarters of economic contract):

EU: Manufacturing: 33.4-39.5;

Services: 12-28.7;

Composite: 13.6-30.5.

While the data is still showing a sharp contraction, there is a noted overall improvement in the pace of decline. Hopefully, these numbers will continue to improve as countries ease lockdown measures.

Today, rather than looking at the daily performance, I want to take a step back and look at the charts from a longer-term perspective to help us understand the current performance in a broader sense. Let's start with the IEF (the 7-10 year Treasury ETF) by looking at the EMAs: The 200-day EMA has been rising for the last year, indicating that this sector is in the middle of a powerful rally. The 50-day EMA is also moving higher. The 10 and 20-day EMAs are close to crossing over. But both are moving sideways, indicating prices probably won't be moving lower anytime soon.

The weekly IEF chart shows that the Treasury market rally started in mid-2018 -- almost two years ago. Here, the EMA picture is very bullish: all the EMAs are rising, the shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs, and prices are above all the moving averages. The only bearish element on this chart is the MACD, which is closing in on a longer-term sell signal.

Next, let's look at the QQQ: This index is a bit of a misnomer for the current environment since 9/10 of its largest holdings are tech companies, which are one of the only economic sectors that are benefiting from the current environment. The weighting has made this the best performing index -- by far. The SPY is more indicative of the broader economy. It's EMA picture is actually not bad, all things considered. The shorter-term trend is rising. The 50-day EMA is trending modestly higher and the 200-day EMAs rate of decline has slowed. The weekly chart is remarkably positive considering the economic backdrop. Prices are above all the EMAs and have rallied above the 61.6% Fib level from the February highs and April lows. The 200-week EMA is positive although the other EMAs signal is jumbled. The best news is that the MACD has given a longer-term buy signal.

Finally, let's look at the IWM: The IWM picture is similar to the SPY picture: longer-term down, shorter-term fair. The primary difference between this chart and the SPY's chart is the distance between the shorter-term EMAs and the 200-day EMA. It's farther, which means it will take longer to return to trend. Here, the longer-term damage is more severe. It's possible to argue that the IWM formed a double top at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2020. Prices fell to the 50% Fib level between the 2009 lows and 2020 highs but bounced back. There are conflicting longer-term signals above: the high volume indicates that this could be the beginning of a longer-term sell-off. But the MACD has given a buy signal.

So, where does this leave us? I seriously doubt we'll see a strong rally above previous highs due to the following facts:

Corporate earnings will be weak for at least another quarter, increasing P/E multiples, making the market more expensive. The economic data for the foreseeable future will be very bad.

I think the most likely scenario is for the market to mostly trend sideways as traders continue to weigh bad economic and earnings news against improving economic data and government stimulus.

However, should we see bad news on the virus front, I'd expect a sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.