Here's How To Enhance A 9.6% Yield

This opportunity is still actionable! The market hasn't corrected the error yet.

By swapping between the preferred shares of Two Harbors, we turned 346 shares of TWO-B into 375 shares of TWO-B.

They also can offer opportunity for investors willing to swap between two very similar shares.

Are your preferred share positions giving you everything you want?

Preferred shares can be great for buy-and-hold investors. However, there also are a few opportunities to swap positions.

We're going to cover one of them which is still actionable.

We're publishing this article quickly to ensure it reaches readers while the relevant prices are still in play.

Two Harbors Preferred Shares

These are preferred shares from Two Harbors (TWO).

On Thursday, 5/21/2020, shares of TWO-A (TWO.PA) closed at $21.87 and shares of TWO-B closed at $20.25. That means investors can still swap from TWO-A into TWO-B at a ratio of 1.08 shares of TWO-B per share of TWO-A.

That ratio is pretty simple to follow:

Got 100 shares of TWO-A? Trade for 108 shares of TWO-B.

Got 250 shares of TWO-A? Trade for 270 shares of TWO-B.

If you can multiply a number by 1.08, you can do this math!

As a reminder, investors should check the bid-ask spread and the size of the bid and ask (that's how many shares are available) when looking to execute these trades.

The Trade

On 5/18/2020 we closed out our position in TWO-A and used the proceeds to purchase shares of TWO-B:

Source: Schwab

We disclosed the trade in real-time:

Source: The REIT Forum

Why Trade

The chart below demonstrates the change in the value of our position:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our income on the position is up 1.42%. That’s not huge, but it sure isn’t bad. Meanwhile, our total call value increased by 8.07% and our upside to reach that call value increased by 56.18%. That means we have slightly more income, but we also get much better call protection in the form of a discount to call value. We also get a tiny bit more call protection on the calendar, but it isn’t meaningful:

Shares of TWO-A are callable starting on 4/27/2027.

Shares of TWO-B are callable starting on 7/27/2027.

We rounded down while purchasing shares of TWO-B. Consequently, we also are pulling out about $10 during the trade (sold for $7,410, purchased just under $7,400). Not a big difference, but it demonstrates that we aren’t simply putting additional money into play.

The Round Trip

On 3/26/2020 (nearly two months ago), we published a trade alert going in the opposite direction. Here's the simple three-step plan:

Step 1. Trade 346 shares of TWO-B for 347 shares of TWO-A on 3/26/2020.

Step 2. Trade 347 shares of TWO-A for 375 shares of TWO-B on 5/18/2020.

Step 3. Point out that 375 shares of TWO-B are definitively better than 346 shares of TWO-B.

How Was That Possible?

The market is NOT efficient. Consider our trade from 3/26/2020:

Source: Schwab

When we initially swapped the position on 3/26/2020, we generated an increase in income and in upside to call value. When we swapped the position again on 5/18/2020, we increased income and call value gain.

These opportunities don't show up frequently, but they offer an exceptional increase in risk/reward ratio when they do occur.

Index Cards

The current ratings and stats are shown on the index cards below. Beware that the prices for the index cards won’t be quite identical to the prices we had at execution. The index cards are the last part we pulled:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

We can see that TWO-B has a much larger discount in the “Price to Buy” field (bottom left corner). Consequently, it's no surprise that TWO-B is offering a better risk/reward profile.

These trades are running through a tax-advantaged account, so there's no tax consequence. We simply moved back and forth between the preferred shares based on which ones were too cheap relative to the other preferred shares from the same REIT. By the time we complete a round trip, we expect to have more shares than we did at the start. This trade is a perfect example.

Conclusion

If TWO-B rallies too much for investors to make this trade, they could use TWO-C (TWO.PC) instead. They would be looking to get around 1.12 shares of TWO-C per share of TWO-A. Using TWO-C gives more upside, but slightly lower yield. We opted to use TWO-B since we could get a slight increase in income at the same time.

Ratings: Bullish on TWO.PB (also known as TWO-B)

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.