1 Sale And 10 Buys I Just Made In My Retirement Portfolio

My personal Phoenix portfolio, part of my larger retirement portfolio, is now tracking the DK Phoenix portfolio daily buys. Those are small $500 buys that preserves 30% cash/bond allocations while waiting for the probable correction that is coming sometime this year.

Using that 58% and 75% respective capital gains, we bought several other companies including LHX, CSL, AMAT, AMP, BNS, BMO, CM, HON, and MMM. I still own 32 shares of PII in my overall retirement portfolio and won't sell it due to its long-term growth thesis remaining intact.

Polaris, recently, had its safety deteriorate to 3/5, negative outlook, and it became a speculative blue chip quality company. Both the DK and my personal Phoenix portfolios sold PII.

I've been updating about 50 companies per week, through 150 pages worth of updates, to keep the Dividend Kings Research Terminal as valuable as possible.

Corporate fundamentals have been collapsing at their fastest rate since the Financial Crisis, 14X faster than the 15-year average.

Let me start this retirement portfolio update by making clear that I still own Polaris (PII) in my retirement portfolio.

I Still Own Polaris In My Retirement Portfolio

However, all my retirement portfolio buys since April (and going forward) are for my personal Phoenix portfolio. I manage it as if it were a separate portfolio with several important goals.

minimize dividend cuts (to 3% to 4% or less of holdings) during the worst recession in 75 years (the ultimate stress test) a yield of 2.5% to 3.5% vs. 2% S&P 500 & 2.5% most dividend growth ETFs long-term dividend growth of 8% to 12% CAGR vs. 6% to 7% S&P 500 and most dividend growth ETFs buy superior quality companies (as measured by both objective and subjective metrics) buy them at reasonable to attractive valuations (good buys or better) hold for the long term (5+ year time horizons) achieve strong long-term total returns: 3% yield + 10% dividend growth + modest valuation boost should deliver high-double-digit/low-double-digit returns even adjusted for 20% to 40% of these that don't pan out

These are not complex goals, but simple and realistic ones based on Buffett's six principles of successful long-term investing.

And it's for this reason that on April 13th, for the reasons explained in this Dividend King's exclusive that the DK and DS Phoenix portfolios sold Polaris.

This means that my Phoenix portfolio made the following trades over the last week.

April 13th:

In Dividend Kings' Phoenix portfolio, Polaris was sold and the proceeds used to buy several companies. Since I am now mirroring the DK Phoenix portfolio with my own, I also bought those companies.

Since April 15th, I've been mirroring DK Phoenix buys on a daily basis. All Phoenix buys are announced three times on the Dividend Kings chat board before our model portfolio (and my own) makes them each morning.

April 15th:

Bank of Montreal (BMO): bought 23 shares at $44.57

April 18th:

April 19th:

Honeywell (HON): bought 8 shares at $135.33

April 20th:

3M (MMM): bought 7 shares at $149.91

This is what my personal, real money Phoenix portfolio looks like now.

Dividend Sensei's Phoenix Portfolio

I still own all the companies in my retirement portfolio that I did before. I still track them in Morningstar as well.

However, during this recession, I'm tracking my Phoenix portfolio in my retirement portfolio update series because:

These are the safest companies to buy in a recession.

No matter how many times I say not to blindly mirror my portfolio, some investors do anyway (while ignoring my risk management guidelines).

This is the watch list from which all my future retirement portfolio buys will come.

These are the risk management guidelines that are now driving my portfolio. They have become more conservative over time. In addition, fundamental deterioration in some of my companies has caused some of my positions to go above their max risk cap recommendations.

For example, Carnival (CCL) is now a 6/11 below average quality company and on the DK Fallen Angel list. That means its long-term growth thesis is weakened though not broken. But for new investors, 1% or smaller position sizes are recommended.

If you own more than that (CCL is 2.4% of my entire retirement portfolio), then it's a personal "hold".

In addition, two of my biggest holdings are above my more conservative max risk cap recommendations for blue chips (7% or less).

This is why I am not showing my full retirement portfolio until the recession and peak fundamental danger is over. I want to avoid anyone thinking that they should own oversized positions in what I own, especially when some of them have seen significant deterioration in fundamentals.

So, with that into out of the way, here is why I sold 26 shares of PII in my personal Phoenix portfolio.

Why My Phoenix Portfolio (And Only My Phoenix Portfolio) Sold Polaris...

Let me repeat, I still own 32 shares of PII in my overall retirement portfolio.

I happened to buy PII on the day it fell 12% to its bottom (so far).

That's because the long-term growth outlook appears to be firmly intact, with analysts having two weeks to analyze its earnings and management conference call commentary and the growth outlook appears unchanged.

FactSet median long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR from 3 analysts (unchanged from before the pandemic)

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 13.5% CAGR (vs. 15% before the pandemic)

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR from 14 analysts (unchanged from before the pandemic)

PII has roared higher since it bottomed at $37 and is now fairly valued for this year's consensus estimates (based on earnings, dividends, owner earnings, EBITDA, EBIT, operating cash flow, and free cash flow).

It still offers good consensus return potential through 2022, about double that of the broader market.

So, why did I sell those 26 shares I bought near the ultimate bottom? It's not because I'm a market timer looking to score a quick gain.

When PII missed its normal quarterly dividend announcement, it triggered a full safety update over at Dividend Kings.

2020 FCF payout ratio consensus 78% vs. 66% last time vs. 60% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 63% vs. 55% last time vs. 40% safe

Credit rating: not rated

Dividend Growth Streak: 25 years (dividend champion) vs. 20+ Graham standard of excellence

debt/EBITDA: 3.0 vs. 3.0 or less safe

interest coverage ratio: 5.5 vs. 8+ safe

F-score: 5/9 vs. 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score: 2.54 vs. 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk (equates to BBB or BBB+ credit rating)

M-score: -3.01 vs. -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

The payout ratio and debt levels are now getting concerning, and after factoring in a 10% stress test that I apply to all higher-risk industries (those most affected by the pandemic) enough for a downgrade to 3/5 safety (8% to 10% dividend cut risk) - negative outlook.

How do I estimate recessionary dividend cut risk? By first looking at the historical dividend cut data for the S&P 500 (by definition average quality companies) during normal recessions.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Using the historical non-crisis recessionary data I estimate:

2/5 below-average safety = over 2% cut risk in a normal recession

3/5 average safety = 2% cut risk in a normal recession

4/5 above-average safety = 1% cut risk in normal recession

5/5 very safe = 0.5% cut risk in normal recession

Then, I compare the 5% to 8% 2020 GDP decline range from various economists to the 1.4% average recessionary contraction (according to the National Bureau of Economic Research).

So, since we appear to be facing a 4X to 6X larger contraction than average, I multiply those historical cut risk probabilities by this amount to arrive at:

2/5 below-average safety = over 12% cut risk in this recession

3/5 average safety = 8% to 12% cut risk in this recession

4/5 above-average safety = 4% to 6% cut risk in this recession

5/5 very safe = 2% to 3% cut risk in this recession

My safety model combines both quantitative and qualitative factors, just as Ben Graham said was crucial to good decision making.

payout ratio vs. safe level for industry debt/capital vs. safe level for industry debt/EBITDA vs. safe level for industry interest coverage ratio vs. safe level for industry dividend growth streak S&P credit rating Fitch credit rating Moody's credit rating Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric that measures short-term bankruptcy risk) Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric that measures long-term bankruptcy risk) Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric that measures accounting fraud risk)

The Altman Z-score can provide an approximate risk of long-term bankruptcy, but credit rating agencies allow us to get a numerical estimate as well.

We can also correlate Z scores to companies with credit ratings to estimate credit ratings on those without them. PII's current debt metrics and Z score indicate it would likely be rated BBB- or BBB if it paid for a rating.

PII isn't rated by S&P, Fitch, or Moody's, but Morningstar and conference calls are good sources of qualitative insights.

Here is Morningstar's summary of Polaris's short-to-medium-term outlook.

Polaris had sacrificed some financial flexibility after financing its acquisitions of TAP and Boat Holdings, but we think higher than historical debt-service metrics will be worked down over time through EBITDA expansion and cost-saving scale benefits (with debt/adjusted EBITDA trending down from 2019's 2 times post-COVID-19). We anticipate consistent low-single-digit top-line organic lift in 2021 and beyond, as opportunities in the aftermarket parts and global adjacent markets segments are capitalized on, offsetting secularly slower industry growth in the leisure businesses (particularly, ORV, snow, and motorcycles). International (low-double-digit percentage of sales) expansion also remains promising and could drive revenue upside, particularly as Polaris increases its global operating presence with a wider physical presence abroad (which could be strained in the near term given the political and economic climate). Additionally, we think acquisition opportunities (not explicitly forecast) remain across the global adjacent and aftermarket parts segments, which can build incremental demand. With sizable ORV recalls and delayed shipments long behind us, we think Polaris has stabilized brand goodwill in the ORV segment, helping support segment growth potential and keep the firm's brand intangible asset in place. We plan to watch market share trends unfold to ensure market share stabilization persists, signaling the firm's competitive edge is intact." - Morningstar, emphasis added

So far so good, some of PII's key safety metrics have deteriorated but barring worse deterioration in cash flow than what analysts expect, PII's 25-year dividend streak could still remain intact (about 90% probability of no cut, though speculative due to negative short-term outlook).

But then, the final safety check, which is what caused PII's sale out of Phoenix, a portfolio whose #1 goal is to avoid dividend cuts in this recession.

Turning to the Q1 conference call:

We know that some of our competitors have suspended or reduced their dividends. We do not think that is necessary at this stage. We understand the importance of the dividend to a considerable set of our investors and want to make the optimal decision for all stakeholders. At our Board meeting later this week, we are proposing to the Board that we delay the decision on declaring the second quarter dividend until late May. This will allow more time to assess our performance through the end of April and much of May to get even more comfort around financial covenants and still allow us to pay the dividend on the same timing in mid-June. We believe this is a measured and prudent approach in this environment and will enable us to make the best possible decision." - Michael Speetzen - Chief Financial Officer (emphasis added)

That is certainly troubling, though April sales have improved over March's and management appears cautiously optimistic about the dividend streak remaining intact.

We are only a few weeks into the second quarter and as Scott noted, this is a very fluid situation. It's hard to predict how the restart will go in May and June. As a result, we intend to be very prudent with capital until we returned to a more predictable environment. But just to be clear, even as we modeled downside scenarios for Q2, given the COVID-19 and current economic landscape, we do not anticipate any concerns with liquidity. We are, however, managing the certain leverage covenants with our lenders. If needed, we believe we can work out additional flexibility with our long-term financing partners." - CFO (emphasis added)

Whenever management starts talking debt covenants, it's time to check the 10-K to see how close a company is to a breach.

The unsecured revolving loan facility and the amended Master Note Purchase Agreement contain covenants that require Polaris to maintain certain financial ratios, including minimum interest coverage and maximum leverage ratios. The agreements require the Company to maintain an interest coverage ratio of not less than 3.00 to 1.00 and a leverage ratio of not more than 3.50 to 1.00 on a rolling four-quarter basis. Polaris was in compliance with all such covenants at March 31, 2020. On April 9, 2020, the Company amended the revolving loan facility to provide a new incremental 364-day term loan in the amount of $300 million. The new incremental term loan, which was fully drawn on closing, is unsecured and matures on April 8, 2021, and can be extended for an additional 364-day term upon request of Polaris and consent by the lenders. Applicable margins under the incremental term loan range from 0.50% to 1.25% for base advances and from 1.50% to 2.25% for eurocurrency advances, depending on leverage ratio. There are no required principal payments prior to the maturity date. The amended credit facility prohibits share repurchases until the 2020 incremental term loans have been repaid, but did not change the required financial covenant ratios and continues to contain standard covenants with regards to mergers and consolidations, asset sales, and is subject to acceleration upon various events of default." - PII 10-Q (emphasis added)

PII's key covenants are interest coverage of 3+ and debt/EBITDA of 3.5 or less, on a TTM basis.

These are critical to its dividend survival. Management is negotiating with lenders and may be able to temporarily get those limits adjusted but PII's 3.0 TTM debt/EBITDA means that an 18% or more decline in EBITDA from current levels could result in a covenant breach.

(Source: PII 10-Q)

There are no short-term debt maturities to worry about. The nearest maturity is May 2021 and is just $75 million.

PII's dividend safety will, ultimately, come down to whether or not management's cost-cutting and adaptation to the pandemic (lockdowns + supply chain disruption) is able to keep within its debt covenants, which it's attempting to renegotiate.

This management commentary confirmed PII's new 3/5 safety, negative outlook, and 9/11 quality - speculative score in the DK Research Terminal.

Being a member of the Phoenix watch list requires a 4/5 safety rating (4% to 6% cut risk in this recession) and 9/11 blue chip quality or better.

When a company's fundamentals deteriorate and it has to be replaced on the list (as Disney (NYSE:DIS) was before it suspended the dividend, we never bought it), it can remain in either Phoenix portfolios as long as there is a reasonable chance of avoiding a dividend cut.

Starbucks (SBUX) is a good example of such a company. The safety score was downgraded to 3/5 because the 2020 consensus payout ratio soared over 100%. However, management has said it plans to borrow to sustain the dividend. Solid liquidity allows SBUX to do this which is why Phoenix continues to own it.

But, in the case of PII, while we didn't need to sell, we have a chance to lock in a strong profit and had superior and safer equally fast-growing alternatives that made a PII sale a reasonable choice.

Again, in a portfolio where avoiding dividend cuts is priority #1.

Bought 3 Superior And Safer Dividend Growth Stocks

For the sake of time, I will only provide quantitative data on each of the three direct replacement companies' dividend safety.

This DK exclusive provides a very comprehensive full report about each company's safety profile (all seven companies we bought that day). It includes a detailed summary from each of the rating agencies as well as management commentary from conference calls.

Carlisle is an 11/11 Super SWAN with 5/5 safety as seen by its fundamental stats.

2020 FCF payout ratio consensus 28% vs. 28% last update (April 24th) vs. 60% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 50% vs. 50% last update vs. 40% safe

S&P credit rating: BBB stable (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch credit rating: not rated

Moody's credit rating: Baa2 (BBB equivalent) positive outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 43 years (dividend champion) vs. 20+ Graham standard of excellence

debt/EBITDA: 2.1 vs. 3.0 or less safe

interest coverage ratio: 10.2 vs. 8+ safe

F-score: 7/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe = very low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score: 3.27 vs. 3+ very safe = very low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.55 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

safety score: 5/5 (2% to 4% cut risk in this recession)

PII has 10% to 16% CAGR growth potential.

How about CSL?

FactSet median long-term growth consensus: 15.7% CAGR from 2 analysts

Ycharts consensus long-term growth: 15.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR (8 analysts)

Growth consensus range: 12% to 17% (including margins of error and analyst scorecard)

5-year total return potential: 18% to 27% CAGR

CSL offers similar long-term growth and return potential as PII did on April 13th and a much safer dividend.

Due to our strong balance sheet, in the first quarter, we were able to avoid layoffs and disruptions in our operations outside of health and safety or government-mandated shutdowns. We paid our dividend of $28 million, deployed $23 million into capital expenditures and invested close to $15 million into R&D. As of the end of the quarter, we have a strong cash position of $1.2 billion, with an additional $500 million undrawn on our credit facility. We fully expect to pay our dividend in June and anticipate increasing our dividend in September for the 44th consecutive year." - CSL CEO Chris Koch, Q1 conference call

In fact, management even said it plans to raise the dividend for the 44th consecutive year in September.

De-risking the Phoenix portfolios while locking in a healthy profit that can then fund a free position in one other company (such as CSL)?

That's a reasonable capital allocation decision as long as we can buy at a reasonable price based on this portfolio's goals.

L3Harris Technologies Safety Review

2020 FCF payout ratio consensus 27% vs. 27% last time vs. 60% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 23% vs. 23% last time vs. 40% safe

S&P credit rating: BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch credit rating: BBB stable outlook (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's credit rating: Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) 11% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Dividend Growth Streak: 18 years (every year since it began paying one) vs 20+ Graham standard of excellence

debt/EBITDA: 2.5 vs. 3.0 or less safe

interest coverage ratio: 7.2 vs. 8+ safe

F-score: 6/9 vs. 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score: 2.16 vs. 3+ very safe = low long-term bankruptcy risk (equates to BBB or BBB+ credit rating)

M-score: -0.91 vs. -2.22 or less safe = high accounting fraud risk (due to recent merger effects on the balance sheet)

safety score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% cut risk in this recession)

And, at the Q1 conference call, LHX made clear that it plans to keep growing the dividend through this recession, which is having very little impact on its defense contractor business model.

Our fifth priority is to maximize cash flow to sustainably grow free cash flow per share. We're maintaining our adjusted free cash flow guide for 2020 at $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion and remain on track to achieve $3 billion in 2022. In the quarter, we generated over $500 million in free cash flow and returned $883 million to shareholders, including $700 million in buybacks and dividends, and dividends which were increased 13% in the quarter. For the year, we have now assumed $1.7 billion in share repurchases including the proceeds from divestitures, which leaves us with plenty of liquidity given the environment. We're going to drive and generate substantial free cash. We're going to pay an attractive dividend that has a payout ratio in the 30% to 35% range; we saw back in February raised a dividend by 13%, 10% back in August last year. So we'll continue to be committed to paying an attractive dividend." - LHX CFO

Here's LHX's growth profile.

FactSet long-term forecast: 16.7% CAGR (1 analyst)

Ycharts long-term consensus: 15.6% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 15.1% CAGR (15 analysts)

Growth consensus range: 13% to 18% CAGR

5-year total return potential: 10% to 18% CAGR

Similar to PII, LHX, while not as undervalued (about 8% undervalued = a reasonable buy), still offers similar return potential due to a slightly faster growth rate.

Once more an example of how if you can de-risk a portfolio while optimizing your core goals (and avoid unnecessary capital losses), it can make sense to sell a lower quality stock for a higher quality one.

Applied Materials Safety Check

2020 FCF payout ratio consensus 22% vs. 21% last time vs. 50% safe for this industry

debt/capital: 34% vs. 34% last time vs. 40% safe

S&P credit rating: A- stable outlook (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch credit rating: not rated

Moody's credit rating: NA

Dividend Growth Streak: 2 years, but has never cut (14-year uninterrupted streak) not even in the Great Recession

debt/EBITDA: 1.4 vs. 1.5 or less safe

interest coverage ratio: 37.0 vs. 8+ safe

F-score: 5/9 vs. 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score: 6.11 vs. 3+ very safe = ultra-low long-term bankruptcy risk

M-score: -2.49 vs. -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

safety score: 5/5 very safe (2% to 4% cut risk in this recession)

Now, take a look at the growth profile, which is the 4th strongest of any Phoenix list companies.

FactSet median long-term growth consensus: 16.9% CAGR from 4 analysts

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 14.3% CAGR

Reuters' 5-year growth consensus: 19.1% CAGR from 20 analysts

Long-term consensus growth range: 13% to 21% CAGR

5-year total return potential (from fair value): 13% to 23% CAGR

AMAT is the quintessential high growth stock, and buying it merely at fair value is a great way to earn potentially strong market-beating returns over time.

Buying AMAT at fair value is reasonable, especially when doing so with free money. DK Phoenix made $1,200 in profits on PII's sale and was able to convert that into $1K positions into these three companies.

My profits on PII didn't quite cover the AMAT buy, but I bought it anyway because it was a classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price."

Note that these charts are based on April 13th prices, showing you my thought process when making the decision of whether or not to sell PII last week.

Today, here are these companies' valuations:

Company 2020 Fair Value Current Price Discount To Fair Value 5-Year Total Return Potential DK Rating CSL $125 $117.01 6% 17% to 26% Potentially Good Buy LHX $196 $180.03 8% 10% to 18% Potentially Reasonable Buy AMAT $53 $56.85 -7% 11% to 22% Hold

(Source: Dividend Kings Research Terminal)

Today, LHX remains a potentially reasonable buy, CSL a potentially good buy, and AMAT is now a hold after its 7% rally from where we bought it.

What about the other buys I made? For the sake of time, I won't summarize each of those but rather just provide a summary of my entire Phoenix portfolio.

Every company I buy is meant to keep my Phoenix Portfolio's fundamental stats strong, to maximize safe dividends over time, as well as generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Fundamental Stats On Dividend Sensei's Personal Phoenix Portfolio

average quality score: 10.0/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 vs. 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession)

average payout ratio: 53% vs. 62% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 40% vs. 45% industry safety guideline

average yield: 3.5% vs. 2.0% S&P 500 and 2.5% aristocrats

average discount to fair value: 15% vs. 44% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 21.9 years vs. 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 9.0% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.1% CAGR vs. 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 6% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm

average forward P/E: 17.2 vs. 22.0 S&P 500

average earnings yield: 5.8% vs. 4.5% S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.89 vs. 2.22 historical average vs. 2.78 S&P 500

average return on capital: 91% (87th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

average 13-year median ROC: 91%(stable moat/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: A vs. A- average aristocrat

average annual volatility: 23.3% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

average market cap: $132 billion (mega-cap)

average 5-year total return potential: 3.5% yield + 9.1% CAGR long-term growth + 3.4% CAGR valuation boost = 16.0% CAGR (12% to 21% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected total return (factoring in 60% to 80% thesis success rate): 7% to 17% CAGR

My Phoenix portfolio is doing a great job at its primary goal, which is very safe dividend income. That's courtesy of objectively superior companies, trading at reasonable to attractive valuations, and with stronger than average growth outlooks.

Even factoring in the fact that about 30% of these companies are likely to grow slower than currently expected, I expect this portfolio's long-term total returns to be in the high-single, low-double digits.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Historical Overvaluation 2020 $126.33 -23% 23.6 44% 2021 $164.48 30% 18.1 11% 2022 $186.59 13% 15.9 -2%

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, JPMorgan Asset Management, Refinitiv/Reuters/Lipper Financial)

Now, contrast that to the 2% yielding S&P 500 which is trading at a 44% historical overvaluation on a forward PE basis.

Even if you ignore this year's horrible results and assume the market is correctly pricing in next year's earnings, the broader market is still mildly overvalued.

In fact, stocks are basically pricing in all the growth expected through 2022.

But fortunately, great dividend blue chips are always available at reasonable to attractive valuations if you have the right watch list.

Bottom Line: When The Facts Change, The Prudent Income Investor Adapts The Portfolio To Optimize Long-Term Goals

The deteriorating in corporate fundamentals this year has been historic. In the first month of the quarter, downward EPS revisions were running 15X their 15-year average.

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, Refinitiv/Reuters/Lipper Financial)

Consensus estimates for 2020, 2021, and 2022 continue to fall, though at a steadily slower pace in recent weeks.

Since my mission in life is to provide readers and Dividend Kings members with the best information about dividend stock quality and safety, it's been a grueling few months of non-stop fundamental updates.

I'm now up to about 150 pages per week of company update notes at Dividend Kings (which go into our ticker searchable company update tool).

However, this is necessary in order to fulfill our mission of providing the best possible tools and recommendations in the world of safe and exponentially growing income.

After all, the only things that matter in the long term and that 100% determine whether you achieve your financial goals is your facts, reasoning, and prudent risk management.

Phoenix has a mission to avoid dividend cuts if possible or at least minimize them to about 3% of our portfolio holdings. That's what our 4.7/5 average safety score represents, and this recession will be the ultimate stress test of our companies and methodology.

Thus far, we have succeeded, with 90% of dividend cutters (over 250 of them) being non-Master List companies we avoided due to insufficient quality.

Similarly, about 90% of dividend hikers are Master list companies and no Phoenix watch list stock, former or current, has cut or suspended its dividend.

Selling Polaris out of Phoenix was not done because the company's overall thesis was broken, but because we had an opportunity to de-risk the portfolios.

All while locking in strong but fully justified (due to PII's undervaluation) capital gains and then redeploying that capital into superior quality companies, with safer dividends, equally good (or better) growth outlooks, and similar total return potential.

The PII shares I bought before April, I still own and have no plans to sell those, even if PII does cut or suspend its dividend. PII isn't a "sell" because the long-term growth outlook, from three consensus sources, remains unchanged by this pandemic.

In the meantime, my personal Phoenix portfolio continues to grow by the day, fueled by my mirroring the DK Phoenix portfolio daily buys.

Those are small $500 investments, representing my monthly savings rate. My 33% cash/bond allocation is being preserved for the likely correction that today's very high broader market valuations, in the face of very high economic risks, represent.

I can't tell you when it will begin, how long it will last, or how bad it will get. I can tell you is that it's now about 80% historically likely to begin sometime this year.

This is why Dividend Kings has been warning our members for weeks, via our pandemic/economic/earnings updates, to prepare for a long recovery.

This pandemic is expected, according to leading experts (such as Anthony Fauci and Dr. Thomas Friedan, former head of the CDC) to last 24 to 30 months.

We're in month five and notable economic experts are warning that America's economic recovery will take far longer than the stock market is pricing in. Those include:

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida: "It's going to take some time for the labor market to fully recover"

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans: "I hate to say this, but it is still early stage"

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic: "We knew ... the response was going to do damage to the economy"

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard: "I don't want to be in this situation too long. You are taking the risk of a prolonged downturn, even a depression, and you are taking the risk of a financial crisis."

Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari: "I don't think we're actually headed for another Great Depression"..but the jobs report? "I think the real number is probably around 23% to 24%. It's devastating."

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin: "The pace (of recovery) will likely be slow."

Refinitiv's chief economists estimate full employment will take two years to achieve. Bank of America estimates four years, and some economists up to 10 years.

I consider four to six years to get back to 4% to 5% unemployment to be a reasonable estimate, based on the range of economist estimates, and current economic data and forecasts.

Winning what Dr. Friedan calls "World War C" was never in question. Only how long the road to victory would be, and how costly in blood and treasure.

Regardless of how long this recession and recovery take, I will be tireless in my efforts to keep providing the best possible safe dividend growth recommendations to readers.

That includes weekly updates on my personal Phoenix portfolio, including what companies I'm considering buying next and why, and these bi-weekly retirement portfolio updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHX, PII, CSL, AMAT, AMP, BMO, BNS, CM, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LHX, PII, CSL, AMAT, AMP, BMO, BNS, CM, HON, and MMM in our portfolios.