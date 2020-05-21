Thanks to the global lockdown, Ubisoft was able to improve its fiscal year results, and right now, its stock nearly pared all of its losses for the year.

After a year full of disappointments, Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY)(OTCPK:UBSFF) is finally on track to reward its shareholders once again. While in 2019, the company overpromised and underdelivered, everything is about to change in 2020. As we are in the midst of a global pandemic, the video gaming industry breaks new sales records, as players flock to their consoles and phones to deal with boredom. The gaming industry will hold its momentum until the end of the year and it will continue to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% for the next few years.

By being one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, Ubisoft will be able to benefit from such growth and create value for its shareholders in the upcoming months. The company has nearly pared most of its losses for the year in Q4, while the business is now in good financial shape and is liquid enough to stay afloat for a long time. With a forward P/E ratio of 25.64x, Ubisoft's stock trades below the industry's median forward P/E of 27.15x, which suggests that the company is slightly undervalued to its competitors. By having one of the best lineups of games among its peers for 2020, Ubisoft is poised to meet its conservative guidance for the year and its stock has more upside to come.

Learning from Past Mistakes

In the second half of 2019, Ubisoft was in the midst of a crisis. Its major AAA title of the year Ghost Recon Breakpoint flopped and the gaming community harshly criticized the publisher for its heavy reliance on microtransactions. As a result, the management made a tough decision not to release any additional titles for the year. The situation at that time was so bad that even Ubisoft's CEO back in Q2 conference call admitted that they made a great mistake of releasing an unfinished game and warned investors about the company's inability to meet its full-year guidance.

As Ubisoft was working on fixing all of the issues with its titles and preparing for the next fiscal year, the spread of COVID-19 all around the world forced many nations into a strict lockdown. While many companies declared bankruptcies and raised debt to stay solvent, the gaming industry experienced a massive inflow of new players. March alone was the record month for the industry in more than a decade in the US, as players spent $1.6 billion on new games. As a result, Ubisoft was able to improve its earnings, and its Q4 report, which was released last week, showed that the company is in the midst of a successful turnaround.

In Q4, Ubisoft's net bookings were €388 million, higher from its initial target of €333 million. Net bookings of its casual dancing game JD 2020 alone were up 156% Y/Y, while the daily player engagement rate for its latest game from the Assassin's Creed series was up 90% Y/Y. The company beat its downgraded FY19 guidance by €55 million, as its annual net bookings were €1.51 billion. Thanks to the global lockdown, Ubisoft was able to improve its fiscal year results, and right now, its stock nearly pared all of its losses for the year, but it continues to trade below its major peers.

When compared to Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two (TTWO), Ubisoft's valuation ratios like EV/EBITDA and Forward P/E are below the industry's median, which suggests that the company is slightly undervalued to its peers.

Going forward, Ubisoft has several catalysts that will push its stock higher in the upcoming months, and now is a good time to acquire its shares. At the moment, Ubisoft has the best lineup of AAA titles for the current year. Games like Rainbow Six Quarantine and Watch Dogs Legion, which were supposed to be released last year, were pushed to late 2020, and developers had enough time to polish them. Besides, the return of its flagship franchise Assassin's Creed this year shows that Ubisoft is eager to redeem itself from its past mistakes and prove its shareholders that it's capable of creating value. So far, the games from the Assassin's Creed franchise were sold more than 140 million times and the upcoming title from the series has all the chances to have a successful launch later this year. Overall, Ubisoft plans to release five triple-A titles in FY20.

In addition, Ubisoft will benefit from the growth of the gaming industry. Growing at a CAGR of more than 8%, the industry is expected to be worth $200 billion by 2023, up from $159 billion in 2020. The major catalyst for growth will come later this year when Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) will release their next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. By being a first-party publisher, Ubisoft will be able to release all of its upcoming titles on both consoles and reach as many players as possible, which will lead to higher earnings in FY20.

Despite suffering major losses in 2019, Ubisoft's financials are once again stable. By establishing itself as a major publisher in a rapidly growing industry, the company doesn't need to worry a lot about the ongoing pandemic. At the end of March, it had €1.08 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, while its total debt is €1.18 billion. While the company has a net debt position of €100 million, it was able to decrease its total debt by 65% over the last year. Considering that it can raise an additional €1 billion with a maturity in 2024, the lack of liquidity is not going to be an issue anytime soon.

For FY20, Ubisoft expects to make around €2.35 billion to €2.65 billion in net bookings, while its non-IFRS operating income is expected to be in a range of €400 to €600 million. Those are pretty conservative estimates that could easily be achieved, considering that without any major release in 2019, Ubisoft's net bookings for FY19 were €1.51 billion. By releasing five new AAA games, I'm confident that Ubisoft will be able not to repeat its 2019 mistakes and this year everything will be different. I'm long Ubisoft.

