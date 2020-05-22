In every situation, there are always companies that will benefit and thrive. Finding those companies ahead of time is the key to either balancing your portfolio or getting ahead while the market suffers. For this COVID-19 pandemic we are facing, Luminex (LMNX) is one of the companies leading the charge to make a difference. Luminex delivered killer earnings on May 4th that pushed the stock up to even further all-time highs. Then days later, delivered news of a convertible debt offering which crashed the stock 15%. This has left the stock in a bit of limbo. The stock should recover on the back of strong performance coming down the pipe. I remain bullish on Luminex.

(Source: Google)

How Were Earnings?

On May 4th, Luminex released Q1 earnings. EPS for Q1 landed at $0.01, a beat by $0.05. Revenue grew 9.7% year over year to $90.42 million. This is a beat of $8.12 million. This revenue beat was driven by Molecular Diagnostic revenue growing 28% year over year, hitting $45.2 million for the quarter. Sample-to-answer MDx revenue rose to $26.3M, up 38% year over year. Because of the lockdowns caused due to COVID-19, the company did feel a pinch in Flow Cytometry revenue as it fell to $6.5 million, a 42% decline year over year as they were unable to install new systems. Luminex is fully expecting a bounce-back once the world returns to some sort of normal..

There is no question the company is one that has benefited from COVID-19 as they continue to try to increase testing capacity. The company is trying to expand

current manufacturing capacity to produce more than 500,000 tests per month, with plans to expand to more than 800,000 tests per month by the end of Q2.

Nachum "Homi" Shamir, President & CEO had this to say:

We are proud to be able to play an important role in addressing the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Our organization has been able to respond rapidly with beneficial product offerings to assist with diagnosing and treating this dangerous virus. ... As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced a rapid acceleration of system placements, assay sales and revenue. We delivered a very strong first quarter, returning to profitability with significant revenue growth within our molecular diagnostics franchise. With our expanded manufacturing capacity for both automated and non-automated products and a robust product pipeline, we are well equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

The biggest concern for Luminex is how they will maintain revenue of this magnitude once the dust from COVID-19 settles. They will have to shift back towards what they were doing pre-COVID, and that will likely take some time. The good news is that this is not going to be going away anytime soon. There is lots of positive news still to come from Luminex over the next year. Revenue for Q2 is expected to be around $105 million. The company is confident that it will beat the top end of the revenue guidance of $362 million for the full year. They were not willing to provide an updated range due to the ever-changing virus that is changing daily. Testing for this virus is going to remain around beyond there even being a vaccine. There is plenty of runway left for Luminex's revenues to grow.

Why Did The Price Collapse From Highs?

Luminex fell under pressure after pricing its convertible debt offering. To start, convertible debt is when a company borrows money from a group of investors, with the intent of converting the debt to equity at a later date. Luminex is making this deal with the belief that its share price is going to climb higher. In turn, this move will dilute less by issuing debt and converting it at a later date.

Earlier this month, Luminex announced

the pricing of its offering of $260,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 ... in a private placement. ... The delivery of the Convertible Notes to investors in book-entry form is expected to be made on May 13, 2020, and is expected to result in approximately $218.3 million in net proceeds to Luminex after deducting estimated placement agent's fees, the net cost of the bond hedge and warrant transactions discussed below, and estimated offering expenses payable by Luminex.

Luminex is going to use $34.7 million of the proceeds to pay for its hedges. The remaining cash will end up on its balance sheet. There has been a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. This is going to provide the cash needed to help increase the capacity to tackle this demand, as well as help launch new diagnostic products.

What Does The Price Say?

Since I first identified that Luminex was making a difference, the stock ran up as much as 50% in just over a month. The buy signal I was looking for was triggered on April 7th as the breakout was confirmed. As mentioned above, the stock has been rather newsless until Thursday night (outside of earnings). Since the last news story, which triggered my long bet, the stock ran up 41% and gave up 15% on the news of the debt offering. I trimmed 1/3 of my position on earnings news for a 35% gain and moved my stop up to $34.48. I exited my full position on May 8th as the price crashed through the stop as shown below. This is simply me sticking to my rules and doing my best to eliminate emotion from the trade.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let me be very clear. This does not mean I am bearish on the stock. I am simply protecting capital and locking in profits. If you missed the original run, and like to buy and hold, this may be a decent entry point. Looking below, you can see I have outlined two lines. The green line, which is at $36.60 is the next long trigger (for me) as the stock would look to fill the gap created on earnings news. The red line, which is at $29.35 is the danger zone. If we cross this point, we could easily find the stock back at my original breakout point. We can see this is a point of solid resistance. We have crossed a couple of smaller levels, but this is the next big one.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Although we have now fallen roughly 22% off the highs, there is still good support in place from the 50-day moving average. Looking back, we can see this has held the stock a number of times and we have had strong reactions off of it. As long as this holds, and continues to trend upwards, this could prove to be a great entry spot for long term shareholders looking to deploy some capital in a COVID-19 related stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the price, from a long term perspective there is nothing to worry about just yet. If the moving average breaks and $29.35 breaks, the stock could be in trouble. I will continue to keep an eye on the price and allow it to dictate my actions.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is plenty to be bullish about fundamentally when it comes to Luminex. There is definitely still room to grow earnings further as the company continues to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. The questions we all have to ask ourselves is how much of it is priced in and will expectations rise to unattainable levels. This is why I am now on the sidelines as the stock sits in limbo and figures itself out technically. I will jump at the chance to buy back in when the stock tells me to do so. COVID-19 isn't going away anytime soon, and neither is Luminex. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.