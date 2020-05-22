Should You Pay Down Debt Or Invest?

The Million-Dollar Question: Pay Down Debt Or Invest?

Whether to pay down debt or invest is one of the most common questions I get, so I thought I would write an article to address it. US households are increasingly indebted. With the post-coronavirus unemployment rate in the US approaching 20 percent, it's hard not to see some kind of reckoning ahead for consumers. The household debt to GDP ratio has technically fallen since 2007, but it's mostly an illusion that households are better off because they're not seeing the GDP gains drop down into household income–their spendable income is actually about the same in real terms than 2007 while corporate profits are up more than GDP. On one hand, America's GDP growth has been driven by amazing advances in technology over the last 25 years, but on the other hand, our institutions are struggling, from marriages and families on a small scale to corporations, universities, and governments on a macro scale. Case in point–if you raise your own kids, it doesn't add a penny to GDP, but if you pay $18,000 per year for big-city daycare, that gets counted. Similarly, this goes for over-exploitation of resources and borrowing huge amounts of money for future generations to deal with. With this in mind, GDP can continue to grow while life gets worse for the typical American household, and debt loads are a big part of the problem.

Source: New York Fed

With this in mind, understanding how to manage debt while investing can ensure your place among the "haves," and not in the "have nots." With this in mind, I'll now give you a few actionable techniques you can use to make investment decisions.

Statistical Expected Value

One reasonable framework for deciding to pay down debt or invest is to compare the expected value of each. This can be a bit tricky since there are differing opinions on the past and future expected returns of investing in stocks. However, the S&P 500 isn't super hard to model, and historical returns and current valuations support an annual expected return of around 10 percent. I use the average returns of the S&P 500 to model debt vs. investing decisions, but note that picking the right stocks can make you far more than 10 percent annually. Since removing liabilities has a guaranteed return to your personal balance sheet, it pays to be conservative in your assumptions, however. I think the long-run historical return of the S&P is a nice compromise.

If you have extra money, you could invest in the S&P 500 (or individual stocks) rather than pay down debt with an interest rate of less than 10 percent, often with the eye towards possibly paying off debt in a lump sum later from investment gains. On average you'll win. The effectiveness of this strategy depends on the interest rate of the debt you carry. Mortgage rates are typically below 4 percent, median student loan rates average around 6 percent, and credit card debt averages around 15-18 percent, so paying off credit card debt is typically better than investing in the stock market.

Long-time readers will be familiar with my formula for determining the optimal leverage of a portfolio assuming constant leverage (expected return minus financing cost/standard deviation (squared)). However, that formula doesn't apply here since while rebalancing is quadratic, having a fixed-rate loan is linear. If you beat the interest rate and no one can call your loan if your investments go down, your profit is linear, and it doesn't matter the path you took to arrive at your final selling price. Bottom line, with fixed-rate debt, all you have to do is beat the return on your debt when you sell and you come out ahead. If you sell your investments later for less than your principal plus interest, then you lose. You do have the power to time your sales to your benefit, which is a big advantage over margin loans, which will be called when stocks fall. However, it's not your raw investment returns that count, as much as what your post-tax returns are.

Pay Attention to the Tax Code

However, one issue with using statistical expected value to make decisions to pay down debt or invest is that the tax code tends to favor paying down personal debt before making investments. To correctly make decisions, you should compare the after-tax cost of your debt with your after-tax investment returns.

Personal credit card debt is not tax-deductible, student loan debt is partially deductible (first ~$50,000 in debt is typically deductible, with some phaseouts based on your income), and mortgage debt is usually fully deductible (up to $750,000 in debt on new mortgages). If you had some debt with an interest rate of 8 percent, but you invest in stocks and end up with short term capital gains, your return is going to be lower because your stock income is taxed, while you don't get any deduction for interest paid. Depending on your tax bracket, you need to earn somewhere between 9 percent and ~13 percent to beat the cost of 8 percent non-deductible debt on a post-tax basis. On the other hand, for mortgage debt that's tax-deductible, all you need to do is beat the interest rate to beat it on a post-tax basis also.

If you incur debt for business or to buy real estate, that debt is tax-deductible, but if you borrow personally, the debt is usually not tax-deductible. The bottom line is that the government discourages you from borrowing money for personal purposes other than purchasing real estate (they made this change in the 1980s to try to slow down consumer debt growth). ~6 percent on non-mortgage debt is in my mind is a rough dividing line between where you should focus on primarily paying down debt or investing. Another note is that one of the most common blunders I see for the occasional consulting jobs that I do is people with debt owning a bunch of investment-grade bonds in their portfolio. They're always less creditworthy than the companies and governments they're lending money to via the bond market, so they're often borrowing for 6-8 percent and putting 20-40 percent of their portfolio in bonds paying 2-3 percent. Banks don't borrow at 7 percent to lend at 2.5 percent, and neither should you.

Debt paydown vs investing guide

Credit card debt (avg 15-18 percent interest)- always pay before making investments, unless you're on a 0 percent introductory rate, and even then pay attention.

Student loan debt–depends on the interest rate. Student loans are difficult, but not impossible to discharge in bankruptcy. Stocks return more than student loan interest rates, while bonds do not. If you would have a 70 stock/30 bond portfolio otherwise, you could instead put 30 percent of new money towards debt and invest 70 percent in stocks. Pay attention to whether your debt is deductible or not, otherwise the incentive will be to pay down debt faster.

Auto loans–depends on your rate. Never deductible unless you use your car for your business. Stocks will typically beat auto loan rates, while bonds will not.

Mortgages- depends on your rate, again. If you're over the deductible limit you should favor paying your mortgage down below it so you can deduct in full. Mortgage rates are low enough that you can sometimes get away with owning long-term Treasuries while holding a mortgage due to their negative correlation with stocks. This is the only case where you can come out ahead owning bonds while having debt at a higher interest rate, and having a super low-interest rate is key to pulling it off (most consumers don't).

Common Sense

Debt isn't evil, but the government incentives are clear on which types of debt to incur and which types not to incur. If you're going to borrow, borrow for business or to buy real estate, and after the coronavirus crisis settles down further, at that. With the standard of living on the decline in America after servicing debt, now is truly the time to be smart about what you're purchasing and borrowing for. For many people reading this, the answer of whether to pay down debt or invest is "both," with the proportions of each determined by your individual circumstances, disposition, and risk tolerance.

