You can sell naked puts not only for income, but if put to you, you will get QSR at a value price and capture a dividend.

Fast food businesses are recession-proof and always have a base level of customer support. QSR enjoys just such a base.

Options are often thought of as vehicles for hedging, but we prefer them to generate income, particularly for stocks that either don't have dividends or offer small ones. In a time where interest rates have tamped down income investing, this strategy can prove to be very lucrative. However, you must be disciplined in your approach. You must only sell naked puts against value stocks.

If a stock is put to us, we not only get it at a value price but can collect some premium in the process. The key is to get it at that value price, though.

The last thing we want to do is get greedy by selling puts with big premiums against momentum stocks, because not only might they get put to us, but they might also get put to us at a time when the current price is far below the strike price.

Thesis

Fast food is a great business to own, whether you are a franchisee or stockholder. People all over the world know the names of all the major brands, the food is cheap, it is prepared quickly, and it is ubiquitous.

Fast food is a commodity in regards to the price point, but if you ask people who eat fast food regularly if they prefer burgers or fries or shakes at one chain over another, they will unquestionably have an opinion. So, even as market share shifts among the players, every player will always have a reliable base of consumers.

On top of that, the price factor is one reason why fast food will never go out of style. It is cheap eats, and cheap eats are a necessity in any society.

With the economy crushed due to businesses being shut down - especially restaurants - more people will be eating cheaply for months. In fact, with fast-food drive-thrus being the only thing open among most restaurants (outside of those that deliver which aren't in the same price category), demand should increase.

As a Burger King franchisee once told us, in a bad economy, fast food does a decent business. In a great economy, fast food does amazing business.

No matter what happens, there will be a base level of people who eat fast food no matter what. Many of them are in the lower-income brackets, but also truck drivers and people who drive freeways are core constituents. Nor is it considered a "treat" for kids anymore. Fast food is part of our culture, as well as that of other cultures.

Many places even pivoted to provide healthier offerings years ago when the world started demanding those selections.

There are many choices for fast-food stocks out there, but we are presently intrigued by Restaurant Brands International (QSR).

QSR is better known as the holding company for Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons. It had $5.5 billion in sales last year and generated $652 million in net income. It has plenty of liquidity with $2.73 billion in cash and investments against $13.2 billion in debt. The debt is pricier than we like at $552 million in debt service per year, but manageable. It has virtually no capex because all of that is heaped on the franchises, so the free cash flow of $1.4 billion is consistent.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does QSR stock qualify?

Fast food restaurants tend to trade at premium multiples because of the very recession-proof business models mentioned above. So, while we might normally stick to a PEG ratio of 1.0 as our threshold, we go up to 1.50 for fast food.

QSR stock was sold off from $65 per share all the way down to $25 at its nadir - more than 60%. It has since recovered to $52.57 as of Wednesday.

QSR stock trades at 22x TTM diluted EPS of $2.36. Analysts project 5-year annualized growth estimates of 19.13%, giving it a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Risks

There are some risks to be aware of regarding QSR, even if the stock is put to you at a value price.

QSR's business may, in fact, falter badly if consumer's economic situations are far worse than we expect. Since revenue is driven by royalties that come from franchise gross revenues. If demand falls, then so will QSR revenues. There is obviously intense competition in this space. If you were watching McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) a few years ago, you saw how the company started to struggle because it failed to innovate and update. That could happen to QSR if management lacks vision to change up offerings. Likewise, changes have to occur without harm to the brands.

Although QSR is servicing its debt without trouble now, if business falters, servicing that debt could become problematic and thus trigger defaults.

Because the entire business depends on the cooperation of franchises, any major loss of support or revolt at the franchise level could harm the company. Franchises may balk at capex demands or upgrades if money is tight. The company has limited influence over the franchises whereas competitors are not as heavily franchised.

International business is subject to the vagaries of other countries. Not only does this refer to COVID, but to the general dangers of working in black-box nations like China, where the government effectively controls everything.

Actionable Conclusion

QSR stock closed at $52.57 on Wednesday. We like to sell naked puts with at least some kind of buffer zone between the current price and strike price. In this case, the $50 strike is a good place to start - a 5% buffer from the current price exists.

The July $50 puts are going for about $2.70 each. Earning more than 5.4% in about 8 weeks is a generous premium.

If put to you, you will be buying QSR stock at the equivalent of $47.30 per share, which is about a 10% discount from even this low price. and you get a $2.08 dividend to boot, which would mean a 4% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the October $47.50 puts are also going for about $4.10.

If put to you, you will be buying QSR stock at the equivalent of $43.40 per share, a discount of more than 18% from this point, and you'll own QSR stock at a P/E of about 20.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January's $45 puts sell for about $4.70 per share.

You would earn 10% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your QSR stock bet all the way down to $40.30 per share, and owning it at just 17x TTM earnings.

