Management is guiding to 1.4X distribution guidance by year end based on the new assets.

Looking for survivors in the high-yield midstream space? Unlike many other high-dividend stocks which have cut their dividends, Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) has continued to increase its payouts in 2020.

This week, DKL's parent/general partner DKL Us (DK) announced an agreement for the dropdown of trucking assets to Delek Logistics for $48 million in cash. The transaction is effective May 1, 2020, and is expected to be immediately accretive to Delek Logistics' distributable cash flow per unit.

"These assets and services are projected to generate incremental annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $8 to $9M. Approximately 80 – 85% of this EBITDA guidance is supported by a minimum revenue commitment from Delek US. Delek Logistics will finance this dropdown through cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit revolver. Post closing of this transaction, Delek Logistics will have approximately $107 million available on the Revolver." (Source: DKL site)

In addition to this latest dropdown, DK also did a bigger dropdown on March 31, 2020, to DKL - its Big Spring Gathering System. These assets are expected to add $30 -$32 million Annual EBITDA to DKL, and are underpinned by Minimum Volume Commitments by DK to DKL.

Profile:

DKL's logistics assets exist mainly to serve general partner DK's petroleum refining assets and transportation services. In this type of arrangement, the parent/sponsor sells/drops down assets to the yieldco LP, which in turn funds these acquisitions via a combination of equity and debt. The yieldco usually has an attractive distribution yield in order to garner support for its publicly-traded units. DKL and DK both share the same management, and DK owns 94.6% of the GP interest and a 61.5% interest in the LP's common units.

DK made a major acquisition in 2017, which doubled its size - it now has 11.4M barrels of storage capacity, with 1290 miles of pipeline, 10 terminals, and 302,000 barrels/day in refining capacity:

(DKL site)

DKL has two segments - its pipelines/transportation has ~805 miles of pipeline, 600 miles of crude oil gathering assets, 20M/bbl/day storage facilities, and rail offloading capacity. Its Wholesale/Terminalling segment has 10 light product terminals and 1.4 million barrels of active shell capacity:

(DKL site)

DKL works on mostly long term contracts - with 31% having over five years left, 50% with 3-5 years left, and 18% having less than one year, including the pro-forma dropdowns it has received in 2020:

(DKL site)

68% of its Q1 '20 gross margin was from minimum volume commitments. This figure is increased to a 70 - 75% range by the new assets from DK.

Earnings:

While sales have slowed by -7% over the past four quarters, EBITDA has grown by 11.6%, net income has risen by 18%, and DCF is up by ~9%. Management's steady payout increases led to ~10% distribution growth over the past four quarters.

The GP still has Incentive Distribution Rights - IDRs. Many MLPs have done Unit swaps in order to eliminate IDRs, with varying degrees of success, but DKL hasn't so far figured out a plan that would benefit both entities. One of the problems with the IDR swap deals is that they all too often involve a massive amount of new units and also more debt being added to the MLP.

Management is targeting $370-$395M in annual EBITDA for DKL by 2023, which would be ~twice the amount of its trailing EBITDA of $188M:

(DKL site)

Distributions:

Management increased its quarterly payout for the 29th straight quarter in Q1 '20, raising it to $.89. At $22.81, DKL yields 15.61%. It has a strong five-year dividend growth rate of 13.30%.

Coverage dipped in Q4 '19 to 1.08X, but improved to 1.15X in Q1 '20. So that full-year 2020 coverage target of 1.40-1.50X would be a major improvement if DKL is able to execute.

Coverage hit an annual low of .97X in 2017, before bouncing back up to 1.17X in 2018, but then dipped to 1.08X in 2019:

(DKL site)

Taxes:

DKL issues a K-1 at tax time.

COVID-19 Update:

On the Q1 '20 earnings call, management spoke about the current environment and its plans for the future:

"First of all, the macro environment even though it's not comfortable for the industry, actually DKL is more than thriving in that environment, especially in light of the fact that we still have several projects that will come into fruition over the next few quarters. Our goal and we said it very strongly is to get towards industry average, if you will, both on coverage, as well as leverage, and we hope that together with a couple of ideas that we have around drop-down, as well as investments that we have done in our assets that will come to fruition over the next few quarters, both the coverage and the leverage will improve significantly over the next few quarters. I just want to say that we would not – we would have not raised the dividend had we didn’t see internally how good the leverage and the coverage can be toward the end of the year. We have seen some decline in demand in the West Texas during the month of April, but in the last two weeks or so we've seen demand starting to pick back up and now we are around 15% more or less from what we see, what we consider as average demand for the area."

Financials:

Although its ROA declined a bit over the past four quarters, it's still much better than peer averages. DKL's operating margin and EBITDA/interest coverage improved, but its net debt/EBITDA leverage expanded.

Debt and Liquidity:

DKL had $155 million of availability at March 31, 2020, on its $850 million revolving credit facility, and ~$4M in cash as of 3/31/20. The DKL Credit Facility has a maturity date of Sept. 28, 2023. DKL also has $250M in 6.75% Senior Notes which come due in 2025.

Management is targeting a sub-4X debt leverage target by the end of 2020:

(DKL site)

Performance:

As we've detailed in our recent articles, many high-yield stocks have gotten slammed in the 2020 crash, but have begun to bounce back. DKL is no exception - it has had a major bounce back, rising more than 156% over the past month. If anyone out there has the keys to Professor Peabody's Wayback Machine, just set it to 3/23/20, and back up the truck.

DKL has outperformed the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), but has trailed the market over the past quarter, year and year to date:

Valuations:

DKL has negative equity of -$44M, which improved from -$144M since Q2 '19. The breakdown is $158M in equity for the common units, and -$199.94M for the common units held by DK.

DKL's price/DCF is in line with other high yield midstream firms while its price/sales is lower and its 15.6% yield is higher than the already-outsized o13.85% group average:

We show a trailing EV/EBITDA of 8.63X for DKL, but, using the projected forward earnings figures for 2020 and 2021, which include the new dropdown assets, management shows a much lower valuation of ~7X for 2020, and ~6X for 2021. This forward valuation appears favorable vs. DKL's peers:

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $22.81, DKL still 8% above analysts' $21.00 average price target. There's a big spread between the low ($12) and high ($31) targets, which isn't surprising, given the current environment.

If you want to approach DKL in a hedged fashion, one method is to sell covered calls. DKL's option-selling yields are very attractive - its August $25.00 call strike pays $2.00, over 2X its $.89 quarterly distribution, for a total static yield of 12.67% in ~three months or 39.19% annualized.

Conversely, you could go for a lower breakeven on DKL, via selling cash Secured puts below its price/unit. DKL's August $22.50 put strike pays $3.30, giving you a breakeven of $19.20, which is 8.6% below its $21.00 average price target.

You can see more details for these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables. NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.