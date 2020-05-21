The outlook seems to be grim for the top aluminum producer in the US due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though Alcoa (AA) might not be an ideal company for risk-averse investors, it might be a great long-term buy for enterprising stock market participants. Indeed, it does not pay dividends and it is currently loss-making. However, strong management, the company's leading market position, the relative financial strength, potential aluminum shortages that I will explain later on and the certainty that the current manufacturing downturn will end sooner or later gives me some optimism. Moreover, I consider Alcoa's stock to be extremely cheap at the current price.

Aluminum prices

Alcoa, the largest aluminum producer in the US, was established in year 1886. It is the absolute leader in the country. However, the US is only the ninth largest aluminum manufacturer. China has very high capacity to produce this industrial metal. Surprisingly, the supply of aluminum has not fallen in spite of the major fall in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. It is still imported to the US in large quantities.

So, the global coronavirus pandemic led to a record fall in the prices of aluminum and other industrial metals. Aluminum is used in producing cars, cans, planes, packaging, window frames, electrical components, machinery, foils, and many other products. Since many factories and plants around the world are now closed, the demand for the commodity is limited.

However, in China, for example, where a large majority of manufacturing activity takes place, the coronavirus pandemic has almost ended. So, many plants and factories now work the way they used to before the outbreak. The point I am making is that the manufacturing activity in other countries will come back to normal just like it did in China.

There are also some more positive developments for the prices of aluminum. First, President Trump's government is keen on rebuilding the country's infrastructure. The proposed infrastructure bill is worth over $2T. Aluminum is an essential material for the manufacturing sector. It is no less important than power supply or roads. So, Alcoa safely meets the criteria for such a bill. Therefore, if this bill is passed, the company is likely to receive some government aid.

Secondly, the aluminum market is likely to get tighter. There is a very good chance that aluminum shipments from China will be totally blocked. Due to the fact that Trump hardened his stance towards China, he would be even more likely to act decisively and fast on the matter.

It is obvious that Alcoa's earnings depend on the price of aluminum. In fact, betting on the company's shares is like betting that aluminum prices will rise.

Source: Investing.com

As can be seen, the graph above shows a very strong correlation between the aluminum futures (red and green) and Alcoa's stock (violet).

Alcoa's accounting fundamentals

Source: Y-charts

Spotting undervalued shares often involves finding a disproportion between the company's stock price and the company's earnings. If we compare Alcoa's earnings, we can say that the second quarter of 2019 was the worst for the company over several years time.

Source: Alcoa's website

In the first quarter of 2020, however, the company's earnings were surprisingly decent in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak. The company ended the period with a net profit of $0.43 per share. Still, the company's shares are trading near multi-decade lows. Nevertheless, this was largely due to the special items, which included the sale of non-essential assets and tax deferrals.

If we analyze Alcoa's earnings for the last several years, we will see that the company's recent losses are mostly due to lower sales revenue and higher restructuring costs in 2019.

Source: Alcoa's website, 2019 report, page 53

However, while looking at the 2016 earnings, the company still managed to report a smaller loss than the one in 2019, even though Alcoa's sales revenue in 2016 was lower than the 2019 figure. In 2016 Arconic (ARNC), Alcoa's division, became a separate company. This could have been the factor explaining the firm's lower costs for the period.

Source: Alcoa's website, annual report 2018, page 42

But the management is still doing what it can to minimize the costs by selling non-сore assets. The company sold Gum Springs facility in January, thus generating $200 million. Alcoa also announced the curtailment of the 230,000 metric tons of smelting capacity at the Intalco smelter in Washington State. This is all part of the rationalization initiative.

Even though the company will end up shrinking in size as a result of the management's actions, it will become "leaner and fitter". The company burned $181 million during the first quarter but its current cash cushion amounts to $829 million. The company aims to increase it by $900 million over the current year.

Source: Alcoa's website, Annual report 2019, page 44

It is also an advantage for Alcoa that its debt will only start maturing in 2024. It is highly likely that the company's financial condition will improve and it will return to profitability by 2024. So, the debt load should not be such a big concern to investors.

Valuation

There is no point to value Alcoa according to its price-to-earnings ratio since it is currently loss-making.

However, if we have a look at Alcoa's price-to-book ratio, we can see that the company is trading at about a third of its book value which is extremely low. It used to trade at almost 100% of its book value just before the COVID-19 outbreak. So, taking this valuation method, we can assume that the company will at least trade at its full book value equivalent to about $24 straight after the end of the pandemic.

Source: Y-charts

If we compare the company's price-to-sales ratio history, we can also see plenty of undervaluation here. Just before the pandemic Alcoa's price-to-sales ratio used to be about 0.35, whereas now it is 0.15. When aluminum traded at a high, Alcoa's stock used to trade at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.9.

Source: Y-charts

So, if we apply both the price-to-sales and the price-to-book ratios, we can spot some significant undervaluation.

Conclusion

Even though the manufacturing outlook seems to be quite grim, the aluminum prices have probably already reached their lowest point. The company is not profitable and does not pay dividends. On the other hand, it is well-placed for survival and is currently trading at unreasonably low levels. So, long-term investors might, in my opinion, be richly rewarded for their patience. My recommendation would be to buy this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.