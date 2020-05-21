We did not cash out our paper gains on Xiaomi. We bought more shares. New sanctions against Huawei is a big tailwind for Xiaomi.

The stock of Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY) (OTCPK:XIACF) has a price return of over 11.5% since our February 2019 buy recommendation. The actionable opportunity here is that Xiaomi remains a decent value play. Xiaomi has a better revenue CAGR than Apple and yet investors only gave XIACY 1.31x Price/Sales and 1.11 EV/Sales valuation. These multiples are notably lower than Apple’s ratios. Xiaomi’s Price/Book and Price/Cash Flow valuation multiples are also lower than Apple.

We bought a lot of Xiaomi shares when they traded below $6 last year. We have not yet cashed out. We instead bought more Xiaomi when it when it traded $7 last March. Our gambit is paying off. We do not see any near term or long-term risk that will change our optimism over Xiaomi. Xiaomi is pandemic resistant. Xiaomi operates its own factories outside China.

Xiaomi reported stellar Q1 2020 numbers. There’s a global pandemic and yet Xiaomi still reported a 13.6% year-over-year increase in Q1 2020 revenue. Xiaomi’s first quarter sales was 49.7 billion yuan ($7 billion), soundly exceeding the consensus estimate of 47.86 billion yuan ($6.746 billion).

More importantly, revenue from outside China grew 47.8% Y/Y to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.49 billion). Half of Xiaomi's revenue now comes from outside China.

The stronger sales is in spite of the big -33.8% drop in Xiaomi’s Q1 China smartphone shipments. Xiaomi attributed this revenue boost to better sales of its higher-margin smartphones like the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 5G. The pandemic also did hinder sales of Xiaomi Smart TV. It sold 2.7 million TV units in Q1, up +3% Y/Y.

India Is Xiaomi's Most Important Market

Raise your bets on Xiaomi because it sells the Mi 10 5G in India for as low as 49,999 rupees ($659.36). Xiaomi became no. 4 in global smartphone shipments because it was no. 1 in India for sometime now. The pandemic forced Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, Apple (AAPL), Oppo, and other vendors to suffer year-over-over declines in their Q1 phone shipments.

XIACY is a buy because the chart above clearly stated that Xiaomi is pandemic resistant. It grew its market share in Q1 2020. The reason for this resilience against COVID-19 is that 99% of Xiaomi phones sold in India are made in that country, not in China. India is the fastest-growing market for smartphones. India achieved 158 million smartphone shipments in 2019. Xiaomi leads India’s fast-growing smartphone industry with 27% market share.

Xiaomi is also still number 4 in China. However, we should factor India as the most important gauge when we evaluate the long-term investment quality of Xiaomi. Xiaomi’s Q1 China phone shipments was only 7 million units. Canalys said Xiaomi shipped 10.3 million phones in India for Q1 2020. It also noted that Xiaomi increased its market share in India to 30.6%.

Xiaomi is beating Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in India. Oppo and its sub-brands Vivo and Realme are Xiaomi's fiercest rivals.

Xiaomi Is Outpacing The Growth Of Its Rivals

The pandemic resilience of Xiaomi is likely why it will continue to grow faster than Apple or Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). The 44.35% 3-year revenue CAGR of Xiaomi is notably higher than its peers in the smartphone industry. Xiaomi obviously will experience a slow down going forward. However, our fearless forecast is that Xiaomi’s diversified products can help it maintain a 20% (or higher) sales CAGR for the next three years.

The growth prospect of Xiaomi is better than Apple and Lenovo because it is not too dependent on Chinese factories. Xiaomi is a buy because its factories in India are now apparently capable of manufacturing more than 40 million smartphones/year. This figure is from multiplying 27% by 158 million and then multiply it again by 99%. Gartner estimated that Xiaomi shipped 126 million smartphones last year.

Raise your long-term bets on Xiaomi. It is building a highly-automated smartphone factory in Beijing. A higher degree of automation in manufacturing is urgent. This year’s COVID-19 quarantine rules taught us that factory laborers go scarce when there is a pandemic. Yes, Xiaomi’s factory in India is still reliant on human workers. We therefore expect Xiaomi to eventually build highly-automated factories in India.

By going full-blast on highly-automated factories, Xiaomi could likely improve its low 4.88% net income margin. Reducing human workforce leads to lower overheads costs.

New Headwind of Huawei Is A Tailwind For Xiaomi

Today’s 4.44% price increase in Xiaomi’s stock is just a continuation of its bullish run since April. Xiaomi’s stock already touts a 1-month price return of 21%. We still endorse XIACY as a buy. The phone factories in China are reportedly back to normal operations. Xiaomi also gets a tailwind from the new U.S. sanctions against Huawei.

This company’s formula of selling Android phones at very low margins keep its growth story resilient. Going forward, Xiaomi can take up the slack after Huawei starts having a hard time making new phones with the latest components and software updates. Nobody is going to buy next-generation Huawei phones if they come with outdated Android Operating system or processors/GPUs.

The U.S. issued new sanctions against Huawei because the sanctions against it last year did not seriously hamper Huawei’s business at all. Statista’s chart below shows Huawei’s smartphone business only got slowed down by 2019-era sanctions.

Going forward, the new sanctions should lead to Huawei suffering a probable drop in its quarterly smartphone shipments. It will benefit Xiaomi if Huawei can only sell 35 or 40 million phones per quarter. The ongoing predicament of Huawei can help boost sales of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO-branded smartphones.

We also like the multi-brand approach of Xiaomi. The Mi brand is for flagship handsets like the Mi 10 and Mi Note products. Redmi is Xiaomi’s affordable brand for China and the rest of the world. POCO is Xiaomi’s brand for affordable handsets intended for India.

We understand Xiaomi’s cost-saving act of rebranding previously-released Redmi phones as new POCO phones for India. Huawei and Oppo also rebrands their handsets to their sub-brands. Xiaomi is already very successful marketing phones. Multi-branding is just part of its winning strategy.

Like we said earlier, there's no obvious risks to Xiaomi. We are not worried about China’s warning of retaliation against these new anti-Huawei sanctions will affect Xiaomi at all. Xiaomi is a Chinese company. China’s future retaliatory measures could affect American phone vendors like Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL). China’s future anti-American retaliatory punishment against Apple’s iPhone business could also become a tailwind for Xiaomi.

Anything that could derail the smartphone business of its rivals is always a positive for Xiaomi.

Conclusion

Xiaomi’s stock is a buy. We expect Xiaomi to become the no. 2 Android phone vendor by end of 2020. The rising hostility between Pres. Trump and China convinced us that Huawei has a long-term headwind. The future of Xiaomi is better because Huawei became the favorite punching bag of President Trump. Most of us suspect Huawei is state-owned and/or influenced by China’s autocratic Communist leaders.

Reports indicate that 99% of Huawei is not owned by its employees. We do not have any access to the CIA but we can immediately comprehend the chart below. Huawei's founder and current boss has past and present ties to China's military. The CIA has accused Huawei received funding from China's National Security Commission, the People's Liberation Army, and from the third branch of China's state intelligence network.

The U.S. sanctions against Huawei will mostly likely still be enforced even if Trump loses his re-election bid this coming November.

The low margin profitability of Xiaomi is forgivable. This company could not have achieved its success today if it did not use the low-margin approach. The many products of Xiaomi are commercial hits because they are very affordable. You should evaluate Xiaomi not merely as a smartphone company. Think of it as the nimbler version of Apple. The Chinese managers of Xiaomi are bold and daring. Xiaomi now sells routers, smart lights, robot vacuum cleaners, smart travel luggage, and electric scooters!

XIACY is a buy because this company’s Internet of Things/Smart Products are now generating quarterly sales of 13 billion yuan ($1.83 billion), up 7.8% year-over-year in pandemic-affected Q1. Non-phone hardware products contribute more than 26% of Xiaomi's quarterly sales.

