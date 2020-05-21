Overview

Since a few years ago, FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), the cybersecurity company, has been shifting its focus away from appliance-based to a cloud-based business. The transition has not been very smooth as revenue growth has drastically slowed down while losses widened. Consequently, the shares have been trading at low to mid-teens, down by over 60% to 78% from its 5-year-high, and have not recovered since. There are potential upside opportunities as the adoption of cloud-based services strengthens. However, we will remain on a wait-and-see mode, given our concerns on the competition and the execution going forward.

Catalyst

We believe that FireEye has differentiated intelligence-based cybersecurity offerings. Upon the transition into a cloud-focused business, the adoption of its cloud-based offering has been trending positively for the company. This has been in line with the increase in demand for cloud-based deployment as opposed to on-premise.

(Source: Q1 2020 earnings slide)

The company's Helix product line, for instance, is a potential growth driver for the future business. It is an interesting offering in the area of fast-growing cloud SIEM and security orchestration that is similar to those of Splunk (SPLK) or McAfee. Upon launching Helix in Q1 2017, the company's cloud platform subscription revenue has indeed been driving the overall growth of the business. Since 2017, cloud segment revenue has accelerated by ~1,000 bps every year, and it is only a matter of time before it makes up over 70% of the ARR. In Q1 alone, the segment already made up almost half of the company's recurring revenue portion. The continuing focus on the cloud-based business has also expanded the gross margin from merely 60% pre-2017 to approximately 68% at present. No other business segment grows faster than the cloud segment today.

(Source: verodin.com)

Another thing that we believe can ensure FireEye stays relevant is its well-known cybersecurity consulting services Mandiant, whose revenue grew by 25% in Q1. Despite the lower gross margin, consulting is a critical and strategic part of any go-to-market strategy of a cybersecurity business. In particular, the realization of synergy between Mandiant and the Verodin business that can deliver an attractive offering around Cybersecurity Risk Assessment and Validation is also something we look forward to seeing. We have not seen too many disruptive players in such category, and as such, FireEye can potentially lead the segment with the combined offering. CEO Kevin Mandia gave us a glimpse of this future collaboration in Q1 call:

Now that Verodin is part of FireEye and their working side-by-side with Mandiant expertise, I believe we need to bring it to market in a managed way similar to Rapid7, similar to Qualys, you know, I don't want to run a damn vulnerability scanner every day, but I would like to get the output from somebody else from time-to-time and I think that Verodin gives us a great platform for that. So, stay tuned, we're pivoting that, it's a technology you can buy

Risk

There are various players in the cloud cybersecurity market tackling different areas of the problem. In the security orchestration and SIEM, we see competition from the likes of Splunk, IBM (IBM), and also McAfee. Furthermore, there are also players like Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) across almost all areas that FireEye's offering covers.

(Source: Q1 earnings call slide)

Furthermore, COVID-19 will also cause a disruption on the business's near-term go-to-market activities beyond Q1. Particularly, there is an expectation of a slowdown in the shipment and implementation in the appliance business. Despite being in decline, the Product and Support segment, which consists of endpoint solutions and appliances, still made up almost 50% of the revenue in Q1. This is one of the reasons why the company has taken a more conservative approach in the guidance for Q2.

Valuation

As discussed, the cloud cybersecurity market is highly attractive yet competitive at the same time. In general, many large-cap players in the peer group, such as Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Check Point, also offer both cloud and appliance-based security solutions.

(FTNT vs SPLK vs CHKP vs PANW vs RPD vs FEYE. source: stockrow)

Except for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and FireEye, most of the companies in the peer group have very strong cash flows. While Splunk had a negative FCF margin last year, it consistently had steadily grown its FCF in the prior years and also compensated it by being a strong category leader in log management that grows over 30% YoY. As a result, Splunk is priced similarly to Fortinet at ~10x P/S, whose cloud offering stands out, while the growth has been accelerating over the last two years despite its size. The other players with similar sizes, such as Check Point and Palo Alto Networks, trade at a slight discount to both of them at ~7x P/S, considering the possible slowing growth expectation and more significant revenue concentration on appliances. We also believe that Rapid7 can trade at a slightly higher multiple once its cash flow generation outlook improves.

Compared to the rest of the group, FireEye's ~2.7x P/S is attractive. The valuation is somehow reflective of FireEye's challenging transition to the cloud-based business. As it went through the process, growth has drastically slowed down from ~38% around five years ago to merely low teens and then high single-digit today. Om a more opportunistic note, there may be a long-term upside driven by the continuing adoption of its differentiated cloud offering. This means the stock may potentially trade at a higher premium once cloud revenue makes up at least half of the business. As of Q1, it still made up ~30% of the revenue. This will depend on the execution in the next few quarters and beyond 2020. We will remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.