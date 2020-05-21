Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Miguel Duarte CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investing in CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) at current prices represents an unbelievable opportunity to own their core operations at an extreme discount. The company is in a transition phase where it will monetize underperforming assets, improve profitability, and reduce debt.

A brief history

CorePoint Lodging is a pure select service hotel REIT with 254 hotels across the United Sates. Prior to Wyndham acquisition La Quinta Holdings spun off its real estate assets into CorePoint Lodging. Hotel operations would be managed by Wyndham and the La Quinta brand would be integrated into Wyndham platform and its massive loyalty program.

CorePoint begun trading in May 2018, and with a poor stock performance during the rest of the year the company announced some initiatives to unlock its value. In early 2019 the company reviewed its hotel portfolio and identified 78 non-core hotels to be sold. Despite management efforts, 2019 was plagued by operational headwinds with several integration problems into the Wyndham Platform. While the benefits of such integration were numerous the reality was quite different and with revenues and earnings suffering due to integration issues CorePoint accused Wyndham of default in July 2019. The dispute was settled in October 2019, and Wyndham paid CorePoint $20 Million and agreed to develop some of the pricing and booking tools La Quinta use to have.

Hotel portfolio reviews

The strategy to sell the lower margin hotels was a clever way of improving the profitability of the company and at the same time unlock the value trapped on poor performing assets. Additionally, the private market was paying higher prices than the ones implied by CorePoint stock price.

The 78 hotels marked to be sold in early 2019, represented only $138 million in revenues and $12 million in EBITDAre. While 57 were sold for $235 million, another 15 were under contract to be sold for $57 million. The average multiples in these past 57 transactions were 2.5x revenues and 35x EBITDAre which is incredible since these were really underperforming hotels with 8-9% EBITDA margins.

Given the success of the of the strategy, why change right? Enter phase 2! In early March 2020, the company announced that identified 132 additional hotels for disposition. These were poor performing hotels with EBITDA margins below 20% and high capital needs. The monetization of the second phase assets would allow the company to reduce debt but also, to pursue higher return opportunities.

Cashing in

Management previous success in disposing assets indicates, that there is a strong market for its non-core hotels and it also suggests that the remaining 149 hotels in the non-core portfolio might be worth something!

Obj Non-core Hotels Nr Value ($millions) 78 Phase 1 already sold 57 235 Phase 1 under contract 15 57 Phase 1 left to dispose 6 24 132 Phase 2 already sold 4 16 Phase 2 under contract 27 163 Phase 2 left to dispose 101 583

The company had already sold 57 phase 1 hotels for $235 million and had 15 more under contract with qualified buyers for $57 million. Additionally, 4 phase 2 hotels were already sold for $4 million and another 27 were under contract with qualified buyers for $163 million. All in all, in March 2020 CorePoint sold 61 hotels and had 42 hotels under contract.

In order, to estimate a value for the unsold non-core hotels I extrapolated the average price per unit sold and then compared it with the multiples achieved by management in past transactions. I also kept the management hotel classification due to the profitability profile of the hotels in each phase. In the case of phase one hotels the average selling price per unit was $4.1 million, which is the number of hotels already sold and under contract divided by the number of hotels sold and under contract ($292m/72). From that we can estimate that phase 1 unsold hotels are worth $24 million. In the case of phase 2 hotels the average selling price per hotel sits at $5.8 million which makes sense, since phase 1 hotels are lower RevPar and lower margin hotels (EBITDA Margin < 10%) than phase 2 hotels which are higher RevPar and higher margin (EBITDA Margin <20%). The 101 unsold phase 2 hotels are worth $583 million using an average price per hotel of $5.8 million.

The non-core unsold hotels, including the ones under contract are worth $81 million and $746 million for phase 1 and phase 2, respectively. To take these values seriously they should be inside the range provided by previous transactions multiples. For phase 1 hotels the average revenue multiple and EBITDAre multiple were 2.5. and 35x. Since the 21 unsold properties represent $37 million in revenue and $2 million in EBITDAre, the value of these hotels is somewhere between $70 million using the EBITDAre multiple and $93 million using the revenue multiple.

In the company presentation, phase 2 hotels were sold with an average revenue multiple of 2.4x and an average EBITDAre multiple of 60x. The only caveat is that only 4 hotels were sold, and a set of 4 data points is probably too low to extrapolate anything so, I decided to use the same multiples used in phase 1. The remaining 128 hotels in phase 2 have revenues of $289 million and EBITDAre of $55 million, which places the value of the 128 properties between $723 million with the revenue multiple and $1.923 million with the EBITDAre multiple. Using the unit price methodology, the value of all unsold hotels is estimated at $828 million, which is in the lower end of the range between $793 million and $2.016 million, using multiples.

Another sanity check is to find the price per key, in this case is $828 million divided by 17.837 rooms in those 128 units, which results in $46.420 per key which is low according to Real Capital Analytics. The average price paid per key in 2019 for hotels sold between $2 million and $10 million was $57.000.

Non-core hotels account for 45% of the revenues and 35% of the EBITDAre and are worth $828 million or around $14.5 per share. It is understandable why management is so eager to sell these assets; they can kill two birds with one stone. First, they unlock value since these assets are worth a lot more in the hand of private buyers than in the hand of Mr. Market. Secondly, the company operations became much more efficient and the profitability increases.

Core hotels

CorePoint core hotels are select service hotels in the Midscale to Upper Upscale segment, and clearly have a much better revenue and profitability profile than non-core hotels. The non-core hotels account for 59% of the units but represent 45% and 35% of revenues and EBITDAre, respectively.

I believe that there are two sensible approaches to value the core portfolio, one method is as an operating asset and I think this is the right method since management demonstrated that it wants to keep operating these hotels. On the other hand, we can also estimate what the core hotels are worth under a possible sale. The transaction methodology is based on the same revenue multiple but the EBITDAre multiples was reduced arbitrarily to 15x. On a possible transaction basis, the core portfolio would be worth between $1.025 million and $1.620 million based on revenue and EBITDAre multiples, respectively.

As I mentioned earlier, the core portfolio value comes from operating the assets so we will look at their value through an operating lens which must include the corporate and G&A expenses on top of the hotel level EBITDAre. In 2019, the corporate expenses were $20 million, which must be subtracted from the $108 million in hotel EBITDAre to arrive at the $88 million in CorePoint core EBITDAre.

Two buckets

By now it should be clear that there are two different value buckets inside CorePoint, one the value is created by taking advantage of the private market for hotels and the second is by operating quality assets in efficient way. While the first bucket depends mainly on industry conditions and management ability to sell the hotels, the second bucket value depends on the Mr Market temperament since the multiple assigned to the core operations depends on the market mood. To be conservative, I assumed a multiple range between 5x to 15x EBITDAre to value CorePoint core operations. The equity value at the both ends of the range is:

Scenario 1

Core hotels EBITDAre (FY2019) 108 Corporate G&A expenses 20 CPLG core EBITDAre (FY201) 88 EBITDAre Multiple 5 CorePoint core valuation 440 Non-core hotels 828 Wyndham settlement payment 9 Adjusted Cash 125 Adjusted Debt 880 Equity value 522 Equity value per share 9.1

Scenario 2

Core hotels EBITDAre (FY2019) 108 Corporate G&A expenses 20 CorePoint core EBITDAre (FY201) 88 EBITDAre Multiple 10 CPLG core valuation 880 Non-core hotels 828 Wyndham settlement payment 9 Adjusted Cash 125 Adjusted Debt 880 Equity value 962 Equity value per share 16.8

The adjusted debt is the debt outstanding at the end of December 2019 less any payments after the quarter ended. The debt at the end of 2019 amounted to $921 million but the company used the $74 million gross proceeds it received from the sale of 17 hotels in the first quarter of 2020 to pay it down by $41 million. The 17 hotels were not included in our non-core assets valuation estimate since they were part of the 61 already sold, which 57 were phase one and 4 phase two.

The adjusted cash is only the cash at the end of 2019 plus the net proceeds from the sale of hotels after the quarter ended less any debt repayment. The net proceeds were estimated at $65 million, and $41 million were used to reduce debt and thus the cash account went up by $24 million. At the end of 2019, the company had $101 million in cash, which increased to $125 million with the net proceeds from hotel sales during the 1st quarter of 2020.

The equity is the sum of assets, the non-core hotels, the core operations plus adjusted cash and the final installment of $9 million that Wyndham owns to CorePoint for contract breach, less any outstanding debt. With 57.2 million shares outstanding, the equity in lower end of the range is worth $9.1 per share and in the higher end of the range around $16.8 per share. In either case the value is multiple times higher than the current market price of $3.18 per share (14/05/2020). The market price is mirroring the market fear for CorePoint industry, but I think the market is mixing uncertainty with risk and that is why this opportunity exists.

I do not pretend to know what it is going to happen because the actual pandemic just added another complex layer to an already complex effort which is forecasting, so I will refrain from playing that game. The market negativism is not completely irrational, but I find it to be exaggerated. I believe that for my thesis to hold only one thing must happen, CorePoint only needs to get through the current crisis and for that cost cutting measures and high cash reserves are king. On that note the company issued a statement saying that has been building cash reserves and implemented several cash conservative actions to fight off the current crisis.

At the operating level, the company is temporarily closing some of its hotels to reduce staff and other costs. Other hotels are shutting down entire floors hotel or working at a reduced capacity to improve profitability. The company is also working with its third-party manager to reduce all non-essential expenses.

At the corporate level, the company is also laying off workers and reducing all non-essential expenses. The board of directors decided to receive the rest of their 2020 compensation in deferred stock units and the CEO to receive part of its salary in restricted stock. Management suspended the dividend and that should save the company around $11 million per quarter or $33 million for the remainder of the year. The capital expenditures were also revised for 2020 by $25 to $30 million. It also reinforced its cash reserves by drawing $110 million from its revolver facility and its cash on hand in early April was above $200 million. On the asset sale side, from early March until early April the company closed the sale of six more units for gross proceeds of $26 million (around $4.3 million per unit).

In my opinion, just showing the market that CorePoint can withstand the current crisis will lead to a much higher price for the stock, because the value of CorePoint assets are not going to be permanently impaired. Monetizing the non-core hotels will be difficult if not impossible in the next few months but it still has 36 hotels under contract for $194 million for 2020. That leaves around $600 million in hotels to be sold in 2021 and 2022 or even 2023. Management has guided two years to sell the entire portfolio of non-core hotels, but in the current environment if they can sell them in 3 or 4 years, I would be happy.

The bucket two value is harder to assess, because things will take their time to get back to normal and are dependent on external events (i.e. vaccine for the corona virus). Nevertheless, operations will not be permanently impaired, although their profitability might suffer for a year or two but ate the same time there is a wide margin of safety within CorePoint assets. The value of the non-core hotels and the cash are worth $960 million, and the debt outstanding is $880 million so the non-core assets are worth $80 million net of debt. At the current market price of $180 million the price implicit for the core operation is only $100 million. This is, in my book, a high-uncertainty/low-risk type of situation where the odds are on our side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy, add or sell without giving notice here. Do your own research.