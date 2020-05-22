Copa is the best stock to play an eventual rebound in the Latin American airline industry because it stands out for its competitive advantages and financial performance.

Stock sell-off does not distinguish quality companies from the rest, and that is the reason why Copa stock performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been like its peers (≈-65%).

We believe that Copa Holdings (CPA) is the best stock to play an eventual rebound in the Latin American airline industry because it stands out for its competitive advantages and financial strength. The current environment is challenging for the industry, but not all airlines are in the same situation; however, the market is not recognizing these differences. CPA performance (-63% YTD) is in line with Latin American peers (-70% YTD) and U.S. Global Jets ETF (-62% YTD) (JETS), which is an ETF that invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies involved with the airline industry. Sell off does not distinguish quality companies, and that is the reason why CPA stock performance during the COVID-19 pandemic has been like the other airlines.

CPA is different than its peers due to its hub location and its financial strength. On the one hand, Tocumen Airport provides the company with two sea-level runways and with an advantageous geographic position. The hub is in the middle of America, allowing CPA to offer 85 Non-Stop international destinations, in comparison to 40 (on average) from other Latin American Airports. On the other hand, the company has a strong balance sheet (0.6x LTM Net Total Debt to EBITDAR vs. 5.6x of its peers) and a strong liquidity position (38% Cash to LTM Revenues vs. 15% of its peers). Additionally, CPA has more than USD 200mn of undrawn credit facilities. On April 30th, CPA announced the closure of USD 350mn (4.50% per annum) senior convertible notes due 2025, improving the company liquidity. We expect Net Debt to EBITDAR to increase from 0.73x in 2019 to 3.09x in 2020 but then normalize to previous levels in 2021.

The combinations of these factors put CPA as one of the Latin American airlines with the highest leverage free cash flow per Available Seate Miles.

The pandemic made the company to decrease previous guidance. Now, management is expecting to restart operations on July 3rd, and gradually ramping up to 40% by the end of the year, ending with a USD 70mn cash balance (USD 339.9mn on 1Q20). Also, the company is planning to suspend quarterly dividends for the rest of the year, and it is the only Latin American carrier that does not request government support. This environment could also mean new opportunities for CPA. Avianca Holding (AVH) bankruptcy might reshape the competitive landscape because AVH counts for 7.4% of seat capacity in Latin America. CPA might take advantage of the substantial overlap in some international routes and domestic markets in Peru and Colombia. LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) is not necessarily going to follow the same path, but the company is going to be smaller in a few months.

Copa Holding Valuation

After analyzed the financial statements and defined our base case scenario, we get a target price per share of USD 61 or 54% upside. The key valuation assumptions for the five-year DCF are an EV/EBITDAR exit multiple of 5x and a discount rate of 7%, while the key forecast assumptions are:

Besides, we included a sensitivity analysis to the base case valuation assumptions, and a scenario analysis (bull and bear case scenarios).

Additionally, based on company Latin American peers, CPA target price is close to the market price; however, we believe that CPA does not deserve to trade at the same multiples. Also, we performed a Leveraged Buyout analysis (≈theoretical floor price) where we found a target price like our DCF bear case.

Risks

There are three primary risks to the investment recommendation. Firstly, if Tocumen Airport remains closed for more time, the company cash from operations will have a negative impact. For example, if the airport does not open until the end of 3Q20, the 2020 cash from operations will decrease from USD 157mn in our base case to negative USD 23mn. Secondly, weaker economic growth or a depreciated local currency could harm the demand for tickets and its prices (Yields). We estimate that a decrease of 5% in yields, will have a negative impact of USD 63mn in 2020 total revenues. Lastly, an increase in the oil price (+USD 10/bl), will decrease cash flow from operations by USD 39mn.

Conclusion

CPA stock price is undervalued because the market has not been paying attention to fundamentals. A similar performance across companies in the industry demonstrates it. We believe that at the end of 2021, CPA will be stronger than today, recovering faster than its peers due to its competitive advantages and current financial strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Authors do not possess a long or short position in CPA (including stocks, options, or other instruments). But we have a long position in AVH bonds.