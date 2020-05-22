The company also has enough cash to invest in growth and tide through difficult times, despite revenue growth decelerating rapidly in recent years.

BlackLine Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BL) stock price has outperformed the S&P over the past year, returning 32% compared to the S&P's 3%. This was mainly driven by its decent growth rate and gross margin expansion. The company has steady but slowing growth over the years with room to grow. The company's growing switching costs could help maintain its competitive position and improve its profitability once BlackLine reaches a larger scale. Based on relative comparison with some software companies, the company appears to be undervalued with consensus forward estimates.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

BlackLine has grown steadily with its land-and-expand model

Legacy systems are usually lacking for processes outside for a company's general ledger such as balance sheet account reconciliation and the financial close process. Many organizations also use multiple systems without a platform to integrate between them effectively. With BlackLine's scalable cloud platform, the customers benefit from cost savings from a more efficient system.

With this value proposition, BlackLine has been able to grow customers from 1,338 in 2015 to 3,024 in 2019 at a 23% annual rate. This growth in customer count has been driving overall revenue, which grew from $84M to $289M over the same period at a 36% annual rate. BlackLine uses a land-and-expand model so a customer typically uses more of BlackLine services over time. This would provide some support for revenue growth in the future if customer count grows at a slower rate.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

BlackLine's total addressable market is estimated at roughly $18.5B. Based on BlackLine's recent 2019 revenue of $289M, it puts BlackLine's market penetration at 1.5%. This shows that BlackLine still has room to grow. BlackLine has also laid out some growth levers such as customer expansion, international expansion and being a strategic partner to CFO to lead accounting and financial transformations. These levers should allow BlackLine to capture a larger share of the financial close market over time.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

BlackLine has platform stickiness with improving gross margins

BlackLine achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 110% in 2019. One of their key benefits is integration and accessibility across companies, as stated in their annual report:

Our unified cloud platform is designed for modern business environments and has broad applicability across large and small organizations in almost any industry. The platform supports complex corporate structures, provides integration across all core financial systems, manages multiple currencies and languages, and scales to support high transaction volumes.

(Source: Latest 10K)

As companies become more entrenched through BlackLine's integrations, they become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. If BlackLine continues to increase customers' integrations to its platform and products, it increases BlackLine's switching costs. This is reflected in the company's gross margin expansion, where margins grew from 67% in 2013 to 80% in the latest fiscal year.

BlackLine's balance sheet looks strong

BlackLine has $120M of cash, $487M of short-term investments and $383M of convertible senior notes. Since BlackLine also had positive cash flow in 2019 of $8M, this provides a large cushion for BlackLine to clear its debt in the future. Unless there is a large shock that leads to a large drop in revenues, BlackLine should not face any issues that require the company to raise more cash. BlackLine's stock price has also returned 26% year to date, which puts BlackLine under less pressure to repay the debt if the company requires the cash for other corporate purposes.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Investment Risks

BlackLine deals with sensitive financial data, and any leakage might result in large losses from reputation damage and legal liabilities. BlackLine has to ensure that there are no internal or external breaches of its system. Founded since 2001, the company has 19 years of operating history, which should indicate some operational standards.

BlackLine also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform such as Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP), and Salesforce (CRM). These competitors have large existing enterprise customers and the resources to compete with BlackLine through product innovation. If BlackLine is unable to compete effectively, the company's future growth might be impaired.

(Source: Trustradius)

Valuation

Compared to its peers, BlackLine appears to be relatively undervalued. The company's consensus EV/Revenue is 10.4x, which is lower than the average of 15.3x and median of 16.7x. Unexpectedly, BlackLine's consensus EBITDA margin is 10.7%, which is much higher than the average of 3% and the median figure of 0.8%. Consensus revenue growth is also not far off at 17.1%, compared to the median figure of 21.9%. Hence, it appears that BlackLine is likely to be undervalued and provides some margin of safety for potential investors.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Takeaway

For the company to continue outperforming, it has to develop more extensions on its platform to provide a higher value proposition for its land-and-expand model. This would help the company activate its growth levers and continue to sustain its revenue growth in the future. With its high gross margins, the company should achieve decent profitability in the future. Potential investors also have to watch out for innovation from competitors. If it appears that BlackLine is unable to compete effectively, the company would likely not survive in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.